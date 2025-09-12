Public saved the day for Cookie Cult after Taste of Garioch cancellation: ‘I can’t thank you enough’

When the much-anticipated Taste of Garioch festival was cancelled due to severe weather warnings, it was a major blow for local food vendors who had spent days preparing for the event.

But instead of letting disappointment take over, the community came together in a remarkable show of support and resilience.

Here’s how the north-east united to help foodies in need…

‘How am I going to shift 700 cookies?!’

“I had baked around 700 cookies specifically for the event,” Cookie Cult owner Amanda Charles tells me.

More than 60 food vendors were set to attend Taste of Garioch 2025, which would have been its second installment after the inaugural festival last June.

Organised by Inverurie Events and We Are Inverurie BID, it was set to take place on Sunday, August 31.

Amanda adds: “Preparing for an event of this size takes days of planning, plus long shifts in the kitchen – often 12 to 15 hours at a time.

“My first thought was simply ‘what am I going to do with all of these cookies I’ve spent days preparing?'”

From setback to sweet success for Cookie Cult

Turning to social media to let her followers know about the situation, Amanda was “overwhelmed” by the response.

She says: “So many customers and local businesses reached out to support us, including Molly’s Cafe Bar in Stonehaven, Big Manny’s Pizza and Smoke & Soul, who were all amazing in helping us spread the word.

“I honestly didn’t know what to expect.

“So many messages came through that Instagram and Facebook actually froze on me. I thought it might be busy, but I never imagined queues down the street…”

The cookies sold out within two hours with customers travelling from as far as Dundee, Montrose and Turriff.

“We had people from all over the UK messaging to ask if we could ship boxes,” adds Amanda.

“We even ran out of ice cream and milk, to the point where we unfortunately had to start turning customers away.

“I’ve experienced the benefits of social media before, but this was on another level. The community really came together, both online and in-person.

Amanda said around 100 of the cookies were sent to Molly’s Cafe Bar in Stonehaven after manager Jamie Milne reached out to the business to offer support.

‘If you do good, good will come to you’ says Stonehaven cafe manager

Jamie, from Inverbervie, says: “I saw the news [of the cancellation] on Facebook before bed. On the same feed, I saw Cookie Cult’s post.

“I sent a message to the page and let them know that I’m working tomorrow and had a busy Sunday ahead anyway. I said ‘I’m happy to help out’ and take some of their stock to sell.”

Jamie and his team were already anticipating a swarm of foodies that day due to the Stonehaven Harbour Festival.

However like Taste of Garioch, this was cancelled due to “high winds” being forecast.

“Someone [a customer] came in at 9am asking for cookies…” he adds, “But we didn’t have any yet. They were dropped off at 10am and we’d sold out by 2pm.

“Those sales were all cash and completely separate to our own at Molly’s. That was all for Amanda, I didn’t want or expect anything from helping out. I believe that if you do good, good will come to you.

“There can be a bad culture in small towns, well, even cities, that local businesses are in competition. We’re all in this together.

“It’s so important that we build each other’s brands. After helping Amanda, we had 60 new followers on Instagram overnight. It was popping off.”

Tablet-maker also finds lifeline through social media

Vikki Middleton was also affected by the festival being called off.

Vikki, from Marykirk, runs Miss V Cooks Traditional Scottish Tablet, a business inspired by her late grandad.

“It’s a full-time job to stock for an event as big as this,” she tells me. “I’m in the kitchen from morning till evening.

“We’d worked all week to make the stock. It was our only event that weekend, so we had a lot riding on it. Our main concern was losing trade.”

Social media also connected Vikki with another helpful business – Smoke & Soul at The Old Smiddy in Bridge of Don.

“I noticed on Facebook that Smoke & Soul were offering a pitch, so I sent them a message,” says Vikki.

“There were a few other places like the Heritage Centre that also reached out.

“We took everything, minus what was sold to customers contacting us directly to order. A few of our stockists (Jo’s Sweet Treats, Wayfarer and Aunty Betty’s) took extra stock as well.

“We were overwhelmed by the amount of support! Between offering to take stock, giving us a place to trade, and even just sharing a post on social media, everyone rallied round.”

‘In the end, the day turned out to be beautiful’

Amanda says that despite Taste of Garioch being called off, the day became one to remember for all the right reasons.

“To my followers and customers, I honestly can’t thank you enough.

“You turned what could have been a really tough moment into one of the highlights of my business journey so far. The support from the community was beyond anything I could have hoped for. It means the world to me.

“I can only imagine how difficult it must have been for the organisers to cancel the event.

“With a weather warning in place, it was the right decision, safety has to come first.

“In the end, the day turned out to be beautiful. I’m sure this made it even harder for them but I know how much effort goes into planning an event of that scale.

“I was really glad to see that so many stallholders still managed to sell out, that’s fantastic for our local food community.”

Vikki adds said the news was “disappointing, but understandable. It’s not worth the risk when the forecast is bad.”