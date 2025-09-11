6 most stylish attendees at Lewis Capaldi concert at P&J Live, Aberdeen

Scottish singer Lewis Capaldi wowed audiences at P&J Live in Aberdeen last night.

Attendees wore everything from Louis Vuitton to Tesco’s F&F for the occasion. Here are some of the best dressed at the sold-out gig.

Jemma Simpson, 32, from Buckie

What do you do for a living?

I’m a hairdresser.

What are you wearing?

I’ve got my Louis Vuitton bag, and my jacket, dress and boots are all from Shein.

How would you describe your style?

I really love beige and other neutral colours.

Where do you like to shop?

Zara, Shein. I like a lot of places, I don’t really like to tie myself down to one place.

Anywhere that sells beige!

Who is your style icon?

I don’t have one – I just like what makes me feel good.

Kimberley Soutar, 33, from Forfar

What do you do for a living?

I’m a beautician.

What are you wearing?

Everything I’m wearing is from Tesco’s F&F brand, but my boots are from New Look.

How would you describe your style?

Classy and dressed up. I like fitted not baggy clothes.

Where do you like to shop?

F&F – I love a supermarket. Plus New Look, River Island and Zara.

Who is your style icon?

Kim Kardashian (American socialite and celebrity).

Rhea Mitchell, 25, from Inverness

What do you do for a living?

I work as a nurse auxiliary in Inverness, and I do content creation.

What are you wearing?

My shirt is from Tesco, my skirt is from M&S and this bodysuit is from Primark.

These trainers are from Balenciaga.

How would you describe your style?

Different. I don’t like to dress the same as other people.

Where do you like to shop?

I love M&S, Zara and H&M.

Who is your style icon?

Skye Newman (English singer-songwriter).

Alix Stewart, 32, from Forfar

What do you do for a living?

I’m an admin manager in construction.

What are you wearing?

My jacket is from PrettyLittleThing, my skirt is from Asos and my bag is from Zara.

How would you describe your style?

I like to dress a bit different. Oversized and casual, but dressy too.

Where do you like to shop?

I love Asos, H&M and Zara.

Who is your style icon?

It’s got to be Hailey Bieber (American model).

Susanne Patton, 46, from Aberdeen

What do you do for a living?

I’m a nurse.

What are you wearing?

My jacket is from Zara, my skirt is from Primark and these are Converse trainers.

How would you describe your style?

I always wear sports gear, but tonight my daughters helped with my look.

Where do you like to shop?

Primark and Shein, but I also love shopping in charity shops and on Vinted.

Who is your style icon?

Sarah Jessica Parker (American actress).

Lisa Collie, 37, Inverurie

What do you do for a living?

I’m a hairdresser.

What are you wearing?

My clothes are from New Look, and I’m wearing jewellery from Tesco and Pandora.

How would you describe your style?

On trend. And I am a fan of animal print too.

Where do you like to shop?

Zara, River Island, Primark and New Look.

Who is your style icon?

Ariana Grande (American actress and singer).

Read other Street Style articles here: