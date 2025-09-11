6 most stylish attendees at Lewis Capaldi concert at P&J Live, Aberdeen

Scottish singer Lewis Capaldi wowed audiences at P&J Live in Aberdeen last night.
Attendees wore everything from Louis Vuitton to Tesco’s F&F for the occasion. Here are some of the best dressed at the sold-out gig.
Jemma Simpson, 32, from Buckie
What do you do for a living?
I’m a hairdresser.
What are you wearing?
I’ve got my Louis Vuitton bag, and my jacket, dress and boots are all from Shein.
How would you describe your style?
I really love beige and other neutral colours.
Where do you like to shop?
Zara, Shein. I like a lot of places, I don’t really like to tie myself down to one place.
Anywhere that sells beige!
Who is your style icon?
I don’t have one – I just like what makes me feel good.
Kimberley Soutar, 33, from Forfar
What do you do for a living?
I’m a beautician.
What are you wearing?
Everything I’m wearing is from Tesco’s F&F brand, but my boots are from New Look.
How would you describe your style?
Classy and dressed up. I like fitted not baggy clothes.
Where do you like to shop?
F&F – I love a supermarket. Plus New Look, River Island and Zara.
Who is your style icon?
Kim Kardashian (American socialite and celebrity).
Rhea Mitchell, 25, from Inverness
What do you do for a living?
I work as a nurse auxiliary in Inverness, and I do content creation.
What are you wearing?
My shirt is from Tesco, my skirt is from M&S and this bodysuit is from Primark.
These trainers are from Balenciaga.
How would you describe your style?
Different. I don’t like to dress the same as other people.
Where do you like to shop?
I love M&S, Zara and H&M.
Who is your style icon?
Skye Newman (English singer-songwriter).
Alix Stewart, 32, from Forfar
What do you do for a living?
I’m an admin manager in construction.
What are you wearing?
My jacket is from PrettyLittleThing, my skirt is from Asos and my bag is from Zara.
How would you describe your style?
I like to dress a bit different. Oversized and casual, but dressy too.
Where do you like to shop?
I love Asos, H&M and Zara.
Who is your style icon?
It’s got to be Hailey Bieber (American model).
Susanne Patton, 46, from Aberdeen
What do you do for a living?
I’m a nurse.
What are you wearing?
My jacket is from Zara, my skirt is from Primark and these are Converse trainers.
How would you describe your style?
I always wear sports gear, but tonight my daughters helped with my look.
Where do you like to shop?
Primark and Shein, but I also love shopping in charity shops and on Vinted.
Who is your style icon?
Sarah Jessica Parker (American actress).
Lisa Collie, 37, Inverurie
What do you do for a living?
I’m a hairdresser.
What are you wearing?
My clothes are from New Look, and I’m wearing jewellery from Tesco and Pandora.
How would you describe your style?
On trend. And I am a fan of animal print too.
Where do you like to shop?
Zara, River Island, Primark and New Look.
Who is your style icon?
Ariana Grande (American actress and singer).
