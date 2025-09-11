6 most stylish attendees at Lewis Capaldi concert at P&J Live, Aberdeen

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Lifestyle

6 most stylish attendees at Lewis Capaldi concert at P&J Live, Aberdeen

Were you among the best dressed at Lewis Capaldi's concert last night?

A woman wearing an all-black outfit inside P&J Live arena.
Kimberley Soutar showed up for Lewis Capaldi's gig in an all black look.
By Joanna Bremner

Scottish singer Lewis Capaldi wowed audiences at P&J Live in Aberdeen last night.

Attendees wore everything from Louis Vuitton to Tesco’s F&F for the occasion. Here are some of the best dressed at the sold-out gig.

Jemma Simpson, 32, from Buckie

A young woman with long blonde hair wearing a two-piece matching top and skirt in beige tartan with knee-high white boots, a brown jacket and a beige bag.
Jemma Simpson donned a beige look for Lewis Capaldi in Aberdeen.

What do you do for a living?

I’m a hairdresser.

What are you wearing?

I’ve got my Louis Vuitton bag, and my jacket, dress and boots are all from Shein.

How would you describe your style?

I really love beige and other neutral colours.

Where do you like to shop?

Zara, Shein. I like a lot of places, I don’t really like to tie myself down to one place.

Anywhere that sells beige!

Who is your style icon?

I don’t have one – I just like what makes me feel good.

Kimberley Soutar, 33, from Forfar

A woman with long, dark hair wearing all black - a wrap-over top and a long black skirt with black boots.
An all-black look for Kimberley Soutar.

What do you do for a living?

I’m a beautician.

What are you wearing?

Everything I’m wearing is from Tesco’s F&F brand, but my boots are from New Look.

How would you describe your style?

Classy and dressed up. I like fitted not baggy clothes.

Where do you like to shop?

F&F – I love a supermarket. Plus New Look, River Island and Zara.

Who is your style icon?

Kim Kardashian (American socialite and celebrity).

Rhea Mitchell, 25, from Inverness

A woman with mid-length blonde hair wearing a cropped red-and-white striped shirt over a white top with a long denim split skirt and white trainers.
Content creator Rhea Mitchell was all about the denim.

What do you do for a living?

I work as a nurse auxiliary in Inverness, and I do content creation.

What are you wearing?

My shirt is from Tesco, my skirt is from M&S and this bodysuit is from Primark.

These trainers are from Balenciaga.

How would you describe your style?

Different. I don’t like to dress the same as other people.

Where do you like to shop?

I love M&S, Zara and H&M.

Who is your style icon?

Skye Newman (English singer-songwriter).

Alix Stewart, 32, from Forfar

A woman with long dark hair wearing a tan jacket over a white t-shirt with a long black skirt..
A baggy but stylish look for Alix Stewart at Lewis Capaldi in Aberdeen.

What do you do for a living?

I’m an admin manager in construction.

What are you wearing?

My jacket is from PrettyLittleThing, my skirt is from Asos and my bag is from Zara.

How would you describe your style?

I like to dress a bit different. Oversized and casual, but dressy too.

Where do you like to shop?

I love Asos, H&M and Zara.

Who is your style icon?

It’s got to be Hailey Bieber (American model).

Susanne Patton, 46, from Aberdeen

A woman outside with brown hair, wearing pink-tinted glasses, black leather-style jacket, red top and long spotty white skirt with black polka dots, with black and white high-tops on feet.
Mum Susanne Patton was dressed by her daughters for the gig.

What do you do for a living?

I’m a nurse.

What are you wearing?

My jacket is from Zara, my skirt is from Primark and these are Converse trainers.

How would you describe your style?

I always wear sports gear, but tonight my daughters helped with my look.

Where do you like to shop?

Primark and Shein, but I also love shopping in charity shops and on Vinted.

Who is your style icon?

Sarah Jessica Parker (American actress).

Lisa Collie, 37, Inverurie

A woman with mid-length blonde hair wearing a sleeveless black top with cropped animal-print trousers and black heels.
Lisa Collie had on classy black heels and animal print.

What do you do for a living?

I’m a hairdresser.

What are you wearing?

My clothes are from New Look, and I’m wearing jewellery from Tesco and Pandora.

How would you describe your style?

On trend. And I am a fan of animal print too.

Where do you like to shop?

Zara, River Island, Primark and New Look.

Who is your style icon?

Ariana Grande (American actress and singer).

