Meet the 6 best-dressed festivalgoers at SeaFest Peterhead 2025

I spent the day at Peterhead Harbour and caught up with some stylish SeaFest attendees. Here's what they were wearing...

Angie Reay stood out from the crowd in her vibrant Adidas jacket.
By Karla Sinclair

SeaFest Peterhead brought more than just delicious bites and family-fun entertainment, there was plenty of style to soak up too.

First held in 2023, this year’s festival was bigger than ever as the footprint doubled in size compared to its inaugural event.

From laid-back coastal vibes to bold, statement looks, festivalgoers showed up in style.

I wandered through the crowds at Peterhead Harbour soaking it all in and chatting with some of the best-dressed attendees. Here’s what they were wearing.

Faye Stuyck, 44, Aberdeen

Faye Stuyck was all about the pastel greens.

What do you do for a living?

I was in the energy sector for 20 years, but I’m now a full-time mum.

What are you wearing?

The jacket is from Rome (and was bought 20 years ago), the trousers are New Look, the glasses are Next, and the jumper is Oasis. My bag was a gift from my sister.

Where do you like to shop?

M&S, Reiss (for nice blazers), and Jigsaw.

Who is your style icon?

Kate Middleton.

Tom Fraser, Durris

Tom with daughter Xanthe, who donned a jumper knitted by her grandmother.

What do you do for a living?

I co-own a skincare brand with my sister Susannah. It’s called Fuaraìn, which comes from the Gaelic word for spring.

What are you wearing?

I got my Levi’s jacket from a vintage stall at a music festival near London.

How would you describe your style?

Vintage store finds.

Where do you like to shop?

I have a lot of success in charity shops. I’m quite outdoorsy and there are so many quality things you can find in charity shops in Royal Deeside, Inverurie or wherever.

Who is your style icon?

Recently, Walton Goggins in White Lotus. His character has amazing Hawaiian shirts and cool cargo trousers. He always looks awesome.

Debbie Elrick, 60s, Mintlaw

Debbie Elrick stunned in a pink dress.

What do you do for a living?

I’m retired.

What are you wearing?

A Roman dress, and I think I got my jacket from the States. Then my shoes are Skechers Arch Fit.

How would you describe your style?

Just me. I wear what makes me feel happy and confident. I love a dress…

Where do you like to shop?

It used to be Aberdeen. I loved Hobbs, but it’s closed now.

Who is your style icon?

Princess Diana.

Angie Reay, 51, Edinburgh

Angie Reay’s outfit included a statement jacket from Adidas.

What do you do for a living?

I do IT support at the University of Edinburgh.

What are you wearing?

An Adidas jacket, a Lucky & Yak jumpsuit, and Vans trainers. I have a pair of prawn earrings on, too. They were a birthday gift from a very good friend.

How would you describe your style?

I go for comfortable and practical clothes. I’m always in dungarees and jumpsuits. And even though I’m not a sporty person, I like sportswear.

Where do you like to shop?

Well, I hate shopping… so mostly online on Vinted and Ebay.

Who is your style icon?

Maya Rudolph in Loot.

Bo Geddes, 58, Peterhead

Bo Geddes opted for double denim.

What do you do for a living?

I’m currently unemployed.

What are you wearing?

Double denim today. Everything’s from secondhand shops.

How would you describe your style?

Rugged.

Where do you like to shop?

I don’t usually go shopping. When I do, I head to charity shops.

Who is your style icon?

The members of punk rock band the Sex Pistols.

Faye Fraser, Durris

A tartan look for Faye Fraser.

What do you do for a living?

I’m on extended maternity leave.

What are you wearing?

This [button-up poncho] is from a vintage market in London. It’s actually the Fraser tartan.

How would you describe your style?

Vintage. I like the styles from the 60s and 70s.

Where do you like to shop?

Market stalls and vintage markets. I love anything thrifted.

Who is your style icon?

Anyone that dresses quite hippy.

