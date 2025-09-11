Nairn’s cold-water queen Kirstin Grant: ‘Love the life you live’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Nairn’s cold-water queen Kirstin Grant: ‘Love the life you live’

From making a cold-water dip community to helping young people with additional support needs, Kirstin Grant MBE is an extraordinary mum-of-two.

Kirstin Grant MBE is an extraordinary volunteer who is going to new depths to help others
Kirstin Grant MBE is an incredible volunteer who is going to new depths to help others. Image: Ian Winstanley
By Rosemary Lowne

‘Love the life you live’, are the words etched on Kirstin Grant’s foot.

So much more than just a tattoo though, the powerful quote is how Kirstin approaches every single day of her life – and has devoted decades inspiring others to do the same.

Selfless to the extreme, Kirstin, from Nairn, has spent most of her adult life giving up her free time to help people in her local community – becoming an MBE from King Charles along the way.

Kirstin wearing a swimming costume and bobble hat in an natural pool area surrounded by trees.
To describe Kirstin as an inspiration would be an understatement. Image: Kirstin Grant

‘I love to give back’

From creating a cold-water dipping community to supporting children with complex needs, the 50-year-old mum-of-two is a powerhouse when it comes to giving back.

“It’s hard to explain how much joy I get from volunteering,” says Kirstin.

“Volunteering has always been a way of life for me, I love it.

“You don’t expect anything, you’re doing it for the young people.

“I get a lovely feeling from doing it – I love to give.”

Kirstin Grant holds up her medal after being made an MBE.
Kirstin was made an MBE for her work supporting young people with complex needs. Image: Kirstin Grant

‘Supporting young people at Nairn Academy was a beautiful journey’

Kirstin’s generous heart is illustrated in her volunteer work supporting young people with additional support needs at Nairn Academy.

During her 13 years as a pupil support assistant at the school, Kirstin worked tirelessly to make the Duke of Edinburgh’s Award Scheme accessible to young people with complex needs.

“It was a really beautiful journey over a period of six years with the most remarkable young people,” says Kirstin.

Kirstin and the young people she supported meeting HRH The Duke of Edinburgh at The Palace of Holyroodhouse.
Kirstin and the young people she supported meeting HRH The Duke of Edinburgh at The Palace of Holyroodhouse. Image: Kirstin Grant

“Over the years, we amended the training and expeditions to suit every individual child.

“It was an incredible experience and even Covid couldn’t stand in their way.

“So they achieved their Duke of Edinburgh Gold Award from Prince Edward, the Duke of Edinburgh, at Holyrood Palace.

“It was the most incredible day.”

‘Meeting King Charles was a beautiful moment’

In recognition of her amazing work, Kirstin, who works in the emergency services, was overwhelmed when she was made an MBE by King Charles.

“It was a shock as volunteering is a way of life for me,” says Kirstin.

“Meeting the King was a really beautiful moment as my partner John was there as well as my dad George and my daughter Ellie.

“When I told the King about the work I did with young people at Nairn Academy, it instantly clicked with him.

“He said he used to play sport against Nairn Academy when he was at Gordonstoun.”

Kirstin Grant cuddling her dog Alfie.
Kirstin Grant, pictured with her dog Alfie, has a heart of gold. Image: Kirstin Grant

‘Cold water will change your life’

It isn’t just young people who Kirstin is supporting in her local community though; she is also improving the lives of adults through the power of cold water.

“I 100% believe that cold water will change your life,” says Kirstin.

“For me, it just resets me, refocuses me, and it actually energises me as well.”

Qualified in open-water safety, Kirstin provides cold-water therapy sessions for people from all walks of life to support their mental and physical wellbeing.

“The reason that I started the cold-water sessions was because people used to approach me on the beach after my swim and would say ‘Are you not scared? What about the rip tides?” she says.

Kirstin wears a bobble hat and is swimming outside in a cold water session.
Kirstin is helping to change people’s lives through her cold water sessions. Image: Ian Winstanley

“People kept asking me these questions so I thought they need to know how to do this safely and enjoy the same vibe I was getting from the cold water.”

And is if that wasn’t enough, Kirstin, who is a proud mum to Aaron, 25, and Ellie, 19, is also an artist, a charity fundraiser, a paddleboard instructor, kitesurfer, runner and a mental health first aider.

“I like to know that I’m giving back and and creating opportunities for people,” says Kirstin.

For more information on Kirstin, check out her Instagram page @kg_scotland or her Facebook page

facebook.com/kgscotlandnairn

Conversation