Nairn’s cold-water queen Kirstin Grant: ‘Love the life you live’

‘Love the life you live’, are the words etched on Kirstin Grant’s foot.

So much more than just a tattoo though, the powerful quote is how Kirstin approaches every single day of her life – and has devoted decades inspiring others to do the same.

Selfless to the extreme, Kirstin, from Nairn, has spent most of her adult life giving up her free time to help people in her local community – becoming an MBE from King Charles along the way.

‘I love to give back’

From creating a cold-water dipping community to supporting children with complex needs, the 50-year-old mum-of-two is a powerhouse when it comes to giving back.

“It’s hard to explain how much joy I get from volunteering,” says Kirstin.

“Volunteering has always been a way of life for me, I love it.

“You don’t expect anything, you’re doing it for the young people.

“I get a lovely feeling from doing it – I love to give.”

‘Supporting young people at Nairn Academy was a beautiful journey’

Kirstin’s generous heart is illustrated in her volunteer work supporting young people with additional support needs at Nairn Academy.

During her 13 years as a pupil support assistant at the school, Kirstin worked tirelessly to make the Duke of Edinburgh’s Award Scheme accessible to young people with complex needs.

“It was a really beautiful journey over a period of six years with the most remarkable young people,” says Kirstin.

“Over the years, we amended the training and expeditions to suit every individual child.

“It was an incredible experience and even Covid couldn’t stand in their way.

“So they achieved their Duke of Edinburgh Gold Award from Prince Edward, the Duke of Edinburgh, at Holyrood Palace.

“It was the most incredible day.”

‘Meeting King Charles was a beautiful moment’

In recognition of her amazing work, Kirstin, who works in the emergency services, was overwhelmed when she was made an MBE by King Charles.

“It was a shock as volunteering is a way of life for me,” says Kirstin.

“Meeting the King was a really beautiful moment as my partner John was there as well as my dad George and my daughter Ellie.

“When I told the King about the work I did with young people at Nairn Academy, it instantly clicked with him.

“He said he used to play sport against Nairn Academy when he was at Gordonstoun.”

‘Cold water will change your life’

It isn’t just young people who Kirstin is supporting in her local community though; she is also improving the lives of adults through the power of cold water.

“I 100% believe that cold water will change your life,” says Kirstin.

“For me, it just resets me, refocuses me, and it actually energises me as well.”

Qualified in open-water safety, Kirstin provides cold-water therapy sessions for people from all walks of life to support their mental and physical wellbeing.

“The reason that I started the cold-water sessions was because people used to approach me on the beach after my swim and would say ‘Are you not scared? What about the rip tides?” she says.

“People kept asking me these questions so I thought they need to know how to do this safely and enjoy the same vibe I was getting from the cold water.”

And is if that wasn’t enough, Kirstin, who is a proud mum to Aaron, 25, and Ellie, 19, is also an artist, a charity fundraiser, a paddleboard instructor, kitesurfer, runner and a mental health first aider.

“I like to know that I’m giving back and and creating opportunities for people,” says Kirstin.

For more information on Kirstin, check out her Instagram page @kg_scotland or her Facebook page

facebook.com/kgscotlandnairn

