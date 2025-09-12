‘It couldn’t have gone better’: 22-year-old’s DIY Inverness cake shed sells out on opening day

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
‘It couldn’t have gone better’: 22-year-old’s DIY Inverness cake shed sells out on opening day

With help from long-term boyfriend Cameron, Olivia Forson has launched a trust-based baking venture that's as sweet as the treats on offer.

Olivia Forson outside a cake cupboard packed with sweet treats.
Olivia Forson, the founder of Holm Bakes. Images: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
By Karla Sinclair

It all started with a childhood love of baking and a rainbow cake.

Now, 22-year-old Olivia Forson is turning that early passion into something sweet for her local community – a self-service cake shed based right outside the home she shares with boyfriend Cameron Clinton in Inverness.

Holm Bakes officially launched today, sitting proudly on their driveway in Ardholm Place.

And its stock sold out just three and a half hours after opening.

Kinder Bueno brownies.

“I saw other cake sheds on social media and thought I was in a great location to do one myself with lots of passing traffic,” Olivia says.

Customers flocked to the newly opened Inverness cake shed.

“I’ve always baked from a young age and thought ‘maybe I could be like one of those cake sheds you see online.'”

Sharing family favourites with local community

The young entrepreneur has worked in the kitchen of a supported living accommodation for older adults since leaving school.

She has no plans to hang up the apron. Instead, she’ll run the cake shed in her spare time.

Everything will be made in Olivia and Cameron’s home kitchen. Think brownie rolls, blondies – including cinnamon roll blondies, “a family favourite” – cake pots, cookies, truffles, cupcakes, old school sponge and fudge, all priced between £2 and £5.

The treats are all freshly-baked.

Holm Bakes is a result of Olivia “looking for a way for people to enjoy my bakes without having to totally change career”.

“Some baking is involved in every shift and I particularly enjoy that part of my day,” she adds.

“I grew up baking with my mum [Jan Forson] quite regularly. I remember when I was around 12 baking a six-layer rainbow cake with a friend. It took us about two days but we were so proud of it.

Olivia is delighted with the outcome of her dream cake shed.

“I’ve been working in the food industry since I was 16 and left school early to take on more hours, which was definitely the right choice for me.

“This is something that keeps me busy and [it means I can] also give the lovely people of Inverness some tasty treats.”

From tool shed to cake shed: a DIY dream

Olivia has had nothing but support, especially from Cameron. The couple have been together for six years and bought their home together at just 19 and 22, respectively.

“We have both worked hard from a young age,” she says.

“He [Cameron] has been there for me since getting my first job and leaving school at 16 to work to starting up my own business, and I couldn’t be more grateful to have his support through everything.”

The shed itself was a labour of love.

Olivia said: “It was bought online as a bare tool shed.

Olivia’s boyfriend Cameron helped bring it to life.

“Cameron helped me build it, and my father-in-law Robert helped with building the shelves,” she adds.

“Other than that it was pretty much all me. I painted it myself, bought some artificial flowers for the top, and got a custom logo plaque made.”

A sprinkle of honesty

Holm Bakes Cake Shed is open once a week to start with, from 8.30am to 8pm or until sold out.

Customers can pay by cash, card or bank transfer.

“I will run with these times for the first few weeks and adjust accordingly,” she tells me.

Inside the cake shed.
Instructions for customers.

“It is an honesty-based cake shed.

“There are multiple forms of CCTV, including a Ring doorbell inside the shed, to ensure fairness and safety for Holm Bakes and customers.

“I’m hoping people are honest enough to pay what is due as this is still a business.

“The shed is located on the driveway of my house. It is easily seen and accessible from Stratherrick Road, although my property is on Ardholm Place.

“We are only 200 yards from Holm Primary School and directly opposite the end of Lochardil Woods.

The Inverness cake shed is located on Ardholm Place.

“This is a great opportunity for me to step into the baking industry from the chef industry and give the people of Inverness some fantastic treats to enjoy.”

Speaking on her bakes selling out on opening day, Olivia adds: “It was fantastic. It couldn’t have gone better and the feedback has been fab.”

Visit Holm Bakes Cake Shed on Facebook for more information.

Conversation