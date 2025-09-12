‘It couldn’t have gone better’: 22-year-old’s DIY Inverness cake shed sells out on opening day

It all started with a childhood love of baking and a rainbow cake.

Now, 22-year-old Olivia Forson is turning that early passion into something sweet for her local community – a self-service cake shed based right outside the home she shares with boyfriend Cameron Clinton in Inverness.

Holm Bakes officially launched today, sitting proudly on their driveway in Ardholm Place.

And its stock sold out just three and a half hours after opening.

“I saw other cake sheds on social media and thought I was in a great location to do one myself with lots of passing traffic,” Olivia says.

“I’ve always baked from a young age and thought ‘maybe I could be like one of those cake sheds you see online.'”

Sharing family favourites with local community

The young entrepreneur has worked in the kitchen of a supported living accommodation for older adults since leaving school.

She has no plans to hang up the apron. Instead, she’ll run the cake shed in her spare time.

Everything will be made in Olivia and Cameron’s home kitchen. Think brownie rolls, blondies – including cinnamon roll blondies, “a family favourite” – cake pots, cookies, truffles, cupcakes, old school sponge and fudge, all priced between £2 and £5.

Holm Bakes is a result of Olivia “looking for a way for people to enjoy my bakes without having to totally change career”.

“Some baking is involved in every shift and I particularly enjoy that part of my day,” she adds.

“I grew up baking with my mum [Jan Forson] quite regularly. I remember when I was around 12 baking a six-layer rainbow cake with a friend. It took us about two days but we were so proud of it.

“I’ve been working in the food industry since I was 16 and left school early to take on more hours, which was definitely the right choice for me.

“This is something that keeps me busy and [it means I can] also give the lovely people of Inverness some tasty treats.”

From tool shed to cake shed: a DIY dream

Olivia has had nothing but support, especially from Cameron. The couple have been together for six years and bought their home together at just 19 and 22, respectively.

“We have both worked hard from a young age,” she says.

“He [Cameron] has been there for me since getting my first job and leaving school at 16 to work to starting up my own business, and I couldn’t be more grateful to have his support through everything.”

The shed itself was a labour of love.

Olivia said: “It was bought online as a bare tool shed.

“Cameron helped me build it, and my father-in-law Robert helped with building the shelves,” she adds.

“Other than that it was pretty much all me. I painted it myself, bought some artificial flowers for the top, and got a custom logo plaque made.”

A sprinkle of honesty

Holm Bakes Cake Shed is open once a week to start with, from 8.30am to 8pm or until sold out.

Customers can pay by cash, card or bank transfer.

“I will run with these times for the first few weeks and adjust accordingly,” she tells me.

“It is an honesty-based cake shed.

“There are multiple forms of CCTV, including a Ring doorbell inside the shed, to ensure fairness and safety for Holm Bakes and customers.

“I’m hoping people are honest enough to pay what is due as this is still a business.

“The shed is located on the driveway of my house. It is easily seen and accessible from Stratherrick Road, although my property is on Ardholm Place.

“We are only 200 yards from Holm Primary School and directly opposite the end of Lochardil Woods.

“This is a great opportunity for me to step into the baking industry from the chef industry and give the people of Inverness some fantastic treats to enjoy.”

Speaking on her bakes selling out on opening day, Olivia adds: “It was fantastic. It couldn’t have gone better and the feedback has been fab.”

Visit Holm Bakes Cake Shed on Facebook for more information.