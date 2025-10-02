Why Westhill midwife Theresa became a wedding photographer: ‘Weddings remind me of the buzz of hospital’

As a sensitive soul with a caring nature, nothing makes Theresa Christie’s heart sing more than capturing weddings on camera – and delivering babies too.

A self-confessed romantic, the 33-year-old Westhill mum is both a professional photographer and a midwife, who is happiest when she’s witnessing life’s milestone moments up close.

“I love the buzz of a wedding day,” beams Theresa.

“It reminds me in a way of the buzz and the busyness of working in the hospital.

“There’s so many different moments throughout the day that are so special.

“I love capturing all the little moments and telling the story through my lens.”

‘I loved looking through old photos’

Theresa’s story begins as a child when her favourite hobby was looking at old photos.

“Obviously growing up in the 90s, there wasn’t any digital photography but my mum and dad had a chest of drawers full of photos,” says Theresa

“So I used to go in and just sit down on the floor and look at the photos.

“It was one of my favourite things to do.”

‘I bought my first digital camera at 16’

Theresa’s fascination with photography continued into her teenage years.

“I remember for my 16th birthday, I couldn’t decide if I wanted a moped or a camera,” she laughs.

“So, I got a bit of money from my mum and dad and in the end I bought my first digital SLR camera.

“It was amazing.”

‘I’ve always been interested in people’

And although photography was something Theresa loved, life took her in a different direction after school.

“When I was 18, I went to Edinburgh to study psychology and linguistics,” says Theresa.

“I’ve always been very interested in people and their language.

“But unfortunately, just due to a bit of ill health, I left uni early and I couldn’t finish the course.”

‘Living in Barcelona was incredible’

But the world was Theresa’s oyster, as she discovered when she landed a job in Barcelona, Spain.

“I worked at a kids’ summer camp in Edinburgh over the summer and I met a family who were based in Barcelona,” says Theresa.

“They asked if I would go and look after their kids and teach them English and I jumped at the chance.

“It was an incredible experience.”

‘Being a midwife is so fulfilling’

After a year, Theresa moved back home where she worked in the oil and gas industry and the motor trade before deciding to embark on a career in midwifery.

“When I was 24, I started a midwifery degree at Robert Gordon University,” says Theresa.

“I loved the course as there were women of all ages on it.”

After graduating, Theresa worked as a midwife across Aberdeen but most recently she was based at Aberdeen Maternity Hospital.

“It’s a super rewarding job,” says Theresa.

“For me, it also felt like such a privilege as it’s such a transformative part of someone’s life.

“It’s so fulfilling and a meaningful job.

“I really enjoyed being a part of that for people.”

Journey to becoming a photographer…

But it was having her two children that reignited Theresa’s love of photography.

“When you have kids, you’re taking hundreds of photos all the time,” says Theresa.

“And I would sit every night and look at them.

“I just realised how important and special those photos are to me.

“After my second child was born, we went and got family photos taken and I just thought it’s just such a lovely thing to do as you’re seizing that moment in time.

“So that kind of planted a seed.”

Life-changing photography course…

While off on maternity leave, Theresa enrolled in a photography course that would prove to be life-changing.

“I actually reached out to the photographer who did our family photos and asked her how I could get back into photography,” says Theresa.

“She recommended an online course by Lens Eleven for women who want to get into photography.

“It was such a great course and I made friends from all over the country.”

Focusing on her dreams…

After rediscovering her love of photography, Theresa decided to follow her dreams.

“I just decided to kind of go for it and build a photography career around working in the hospital and then being at home with the kids,” she says.

“It was intense and a lot of hard work for the first few months.

“But I do feel like we’re starting to get to a place now where it works.”

It was now or never…

A few months ago Theresa decided to take a leap of faith.

“Back in June, I actually left my job at the hospital to concentrate more on photography because I felt like it was really picking up,” says Theresa.

“Potentially I’ll maybe join the bank and do midwife shifts at the hospital that can fit around the family.”

‘I like to capture real moments’

With a genuine care and compassion for people from all walks of life, Theresa has quickly carved out a reputation for candidly capturing her subjects at their happiest and most relaxed.

“I’m quite a relaxed photographer,” says Theresa.

“I don’t like to have people standing in different poses or feeling uncomfortable.

“For me, I always make sure that someone feels comfortable in their pictures because I think it shows.

“I like to capture the real moments.

“So I kind of blend a little bit of a documentary kind of vibe with a few prompted moments.”

‘I love being a wedding photographer’

Initially starting off with family and newborn photo shoots, Theresa fell into wedding photography and hasn’t looked back.

“It’s such a privilege to capture people’s weddings,” says Theresa.

“I’ve had a couple of gorgeous Marischal College weddings recently, quite small, but really lovely.

“I’ve had some weddings at people’s homes, which have also been really lovely.”

‘I want people to feel represented in my work’

Looking to the future, Theresa is keen to capture more special moments for people from all walks of life.

“I love meeting people from all different backgrounds,” says Theresa.

“That’s a big goal for me, that people feel represented in my work

“I really care about people’s lives.”

For more information about Theresa, check out her Instagram page @tjchristiephoto or her website tjchristiephotography.com

