Were you there? 38 pictures from SeaFest Peterhead 2025

From fresh-off-the-boat delicacies to family-friendly fun by the harbour, this year’s festival brought the Blue Toon to life.

Ally Thomson with (left to right) Willow, six, and 10-year-old Sofia. Images: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
By Karla Sinclair

SeaFest Peterhead delivered a fun-filled day of fresh food, live entertainment and family-friendly activities.

Held today at Seagate, Peterhead Harbour was packed with foodies as they celebrated the award-winning festival’s return.

Live cooking demos, a bustling producers’ market with more than 80 craft and food vendors, and boat tours were just some of the attractions for festivalgoers to get involved in.

These 38 pictures – taken by Press and Journal photographer Kenny Elrick – capture the flavour, festivity and community spirit from SeaFest Peterhead 2025.

SeaFest Peterhead was free to attend.
Attendees eyeing up the fresh seafood.
Five-year-old Hayley Duncan in the captain’s seat.
Thea Yeomans, five, having her face painted.
SeaFest Peterhead first took place in 2023.
The event highlights Peterhead’s role as the UK’s largest white fish port.
People of all ages flocked to the harbour.
Lost Loch Spirits’ stall.
The town’s harbour transformed into a hub of activity.
Plenty of crafters were in attendance.
The sun was shining for most of the event.
SeaFest Peterhead visitors browsing the stalls.
Local chef demos took place.
The footprint for SeaFest doubled in size this year.
Georgia West and Harvey Buchan.
It ran from 11am to 4pm.
Isla McKeown, 11.
Sweet treat lovers had plenty of products to choose from.
Crowds at the festival.
Handmade jewellery options were plentiful, too.
Fresh haddock, cod and crab on display.
Pooches were welcome.
Festivalgoers had the chance to tour docked vessels.
Henry, 12, and eight-year-old Alice Ledigham.
The Forever Faithful.
Another image of the crowds.
Attendees getting their lunch fix.
Mairi Gougeon and Jimmy Buchan (the chairman of the voluntary committee) opening the event.
Peterhead Sea Cadets.
Did you attend the festival?
The coastguard suiting up Nathan, 14,and Bruce McWhinnie, 10.
The demos were praised by attendees.
Georgie West, five.
Picnic benches were located in the central pagoda and Blue Light Zone.
Another craft vendor.
Some street food vendors to expect included The Lobster Shop and Quayside Gourdon.
Many hope to see SeaFest Peterhead return.

