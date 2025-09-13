Were you there? 38 pictures from SeaFest Peterhead 2025

SeaFest Peterhead delivered a fun-filled day of fresh food, live entertainment and family-friendly activities.

Held today at Seagate, Peterhead Harbour was packed with foodies as they celebrated the award-winning festival’s return.

Live cooking demos, a bustling producers’ market with more than 80 craft and food vendors, and boat tours were just some of the attractions for festivalgoers to get involved in.

These 38 pictures – taken by Press and Journal photographer Kenny Elrick – capture the flavour, festivity and community spirit from SeaFest Peterhead 2025.

