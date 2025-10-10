Family behind The Den and The Glen open up on mockery from visitors – and attraction’s continued success

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Family behind The Den and The Glen open up on mockery from visitors – and attraction’s continued success

The Den And The Glen (formerly Storybook Glen) opened back in 1984, here's what the family have to say after 40+ years of running the Deeside attraction.

Jacqui Liddell, 80, whose family runs The Den And The Glen (formerly Storybook Glen). Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
By Joanna Bremner

I don’t think I’ve ever been somewhere so busy on a Friday morning. The car park at The Den And The Glen near Maryculter is packed with families at roughly 11am when I make my visit.

I’m there to chat with the family unit behind the popular Aberdeenshire attraction.

The Den And The Glen is a well-known and well-loved family attraction, described by one of my colleagues as the region’s answer to Disneyland.

From Shrek and Donkey to Lisa and Bart Simpson — and everything in between — the recognisable fibreglass creations are a unique addition to the Deeside glen.

Bart Simpson makes an appearance at The Den And The Glen. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

They have captured the attention of social media too, with viral TikTok videos galore and a visit from YouTube powerhouse Sidemen (who boast 22.7 million subscribers) back in 2022.

Some poke fun at the style of the characters, while others cherish the family moments the statues facilitate.

So what is it like running The Den And The Glen?

I met with Jacqui Liddell, 80, whose family were behind the creation of Storybook Glen back in the 1980s.

Read on to discover:

  • The journey of The Glen over the last forty years
  • Why the weekend is “bedlam” at The Glen
  • How the family view visitors who come to mock the statues

How did Storybook Glen begin?

The school holidays are over, it’s not even the weekend yet, and still the place is absolutely packed.

I’m delighted to see the family business thriving, even after over four decades of The Den And The Glen.

It all started when Jacqui’s uncle was inspired by a similar attraction across the pond in Canada.

Peter Anderson (senior), Peter Anderson (junior), Jim Anderson, Mark Anderson and Bill Anderson (Jacqui’s father) Image: Den And The Glen

The family had already been using the surrounding fields for Anderson’s Rose Nursery since the 1940s.

But in the 70s, they spent a great deal of work landscaping and draining, turning the “bog” of the glen into a usable space for a new sort of attraction.

An early images of Storybook Glen near Maryculter. Image: Den And The Glen

By 1984, it was ready to open, and one of the first characters erected was the old woman who lived in a shoe.

“There’s virtually nothing like it in Britain yet,” Jacqui says.

The attraction is still family-run, with 80-year-old Jacqui working at the venue seven days a week. Her daughter, son and husband, Rich, plus some of the grandkids, are also part of the team.

There are some farm animals at the attraction including pigs. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

Now, they’ve got dozens of statues across 28-acres, plus live pigs, goats and guinea pigs, a cafe, indoor play area and a space for children’s parties and baby sensory classes too.

The Glen has even been used for weddings in the past, but Jacqui doesn’t want to go down that road again.

Besides, they’re busy enough as it is.

The Den And The Glen is as popular as ever

The cafe and inside play area (AKA The Den) was added in 2013 to accommodate visitors during bad weather.

But it has since become another reason for people to make the journey to the attraction. And it can get very busy too.

“The weekends are awful here,” says Jacqui, “just so busy.

“People can queue for hours.”

Cafe floor manager Tracey Callie, 54, adds: “It’s bedlam.”

Just half an hour after opening at 9.30am, the place is full. And there are customers queuing out the door from 10am.

Jacqui with her husband, Rich Liddell. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

They host eight parties over the weekend too.

Jacqui tells me they get more than 1,000 customers during that time.

The numbers have only grown over the years, she says.

“That’s very satisfying,” she says.

“It makes us feel that the efforts have been worth it.

“To survive 40 years is an achievement. And we have expanded as opposed to shrivelled.”

Characters like this grinning tiger are popular for kids to climb on. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

I ask Jacqui what the secret is behind The Den And The Glen’s more than 40 years of success.

“I think because it’s natural,” she explains.

“It’s not commercialised. You go down in the Glen, and it’s a totally different world.

“You could have 1,000 people down there and you’d hardly see a soul, it’s so big.”

Keeping characters looking their best is ‘like painting Forth Road Bridge’

The artist behind the first few fibreglass characters was a Gray’s School of Art lecturer, Jacqui tells me.

This artist created three statues inspired by the appearance of her own children: Mary, Mary, Quite Contrary, Little Red Riding Hood and Little Miss Muffet.

Cinderella with her impressive carriage and horses. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

She also based Cinderella on Jacqui’s daughter, Julie. It’s no wonder the princess is Jacqui’s favourite character.

The subsequent sculptures – and perhaps the best known, including Postman Pat and Shrek – were created by artist Ed Stevenson, who died this year.

Jacqui says the maintenance of the Glen and its well-loved characters takes a fair amount of upkeep and “hard work”.

Barney, the purple dinosaur, down in the glen. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

The characters need to be painted every few years to remain fresh and colourful.

“If you ever get a bad comment,” she says, “I feel like saying: try to understand how difficult it is to have the place 100% all the time.

“People don’t understand — they come here at the beginning of May and say ‘this is needing painted’. But the weather hasn’t been suitable to do anything about it.

“We try our best.

“It’s like the Forth Road Bridge,” jokes Jacqui, “you start at one end, keep going, and then you have to go back all over again.”

The team also spent time adding in new features.

This includes a music zen garden, which Jacqui says is popular with children with Additional Support Needs (ASN).

‘I would rather mocking visitors don’t come’ to The Den And The Glen

There are plenty of videos of The Den And The Glen circling social media. Many are positive, but there are some which mock the statues and even imply that they are the stuff of “nightmares”.

When the Sidemen visited The Den And The Glen, their YouTube video had a huge 15 million views. This led to hundreds of cars showing up at the attraction, says Tracey.

In the video, they describe both the Shrek and Telletubbies statues as “cursed”.

The Shrek statue at The Den And The Glen. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

The team were pleased with the video despite this tongue in cheek criticism.

However, Jacqui says that some young people visit specifically to poke fun at the quirky statues situated in the 28-acre Glen.

I ask Jacqui how it feels when some visitors find the statues a bit funny.

“I ignore it,” she tells me, setting down her coffee, “because I don’t like that.

“This is a child’s place — look around.”

Jacqui Liddell works seven days a week as owner of The Den And The Glen. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

Tracey adds: “There can be a lot of making fun of some of the [characters], but it’s for children.

“There are maybe twenty-year-olds that come to take pictures and laugh.

“They probably enjoyed it when they were a child.

“It can’t really be judged from ten years ago. Because it’s nothing like that now, you know?”

Staff at The Den And The Glen, (L-R) Emma Day, Tracy Callie, Phil Mackenzie, Taylor Ritchie. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

So how often do these mocking visitors show up?

“We seem to get spates of it,” explains Jacqui.

“Yesterday, I would say there was at least 15 young adults like that.

“Why would they spend £5.95 to come visit a children’s place?”

Tracey has the answer: “It’s for their social media.”

But for Jacqui, the solution is simple.

“I don’t think they should be coming here – we don’t need them,” she says.

“I would prefer they didn’t come.”

Conversation