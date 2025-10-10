Family behind The Den and The Glen open up on mockery from visitors – and attraction’s continued success

I don’t think I’ve ever been somewhere so busy on a Friday morning. The car park at The Den And The Glen near Maryculter is packed with families at roughly 11am when I make my visit.

I’m there to chat with the family unit behind the popular Aberdeenshire attraction.

The Den And The Glen is a well-known and well-loved family attraction, described by one of my colleagues as the region’s answer to Disneyland.

From Shrek and Donkey to Lisa and Bart Simpson — and everything in between — the recognisable fibreglass creations are a unique addition to the Deeside glen.

They have captured the attention of social media too, with viral TikTok videos galore and a visit from YouTube powerhouse Sidemen (who boast 22.7 million subscribers) back in 2022.

Some poke fun at the style of the characters, while others cherish the family moments the statues facilitate.

So what is it like running The Den And The Glen?

I met with Jacqui Liddell, 80, whose family were behind the creation of Storybook Glen back in the 1980s.

Read on to discover:

The journey of The Glen over the last forty years

Why the weekend is “bedlam” at The Glen

How the family view visitors who come to mock the statues

How did Storybook Glen begin?

The school holidays are over, it’s not even the weekend yet, and still the place is absolutely packed.

I’m delighted to see the family business thriving, even after over four decades of The Den And The Glen.

It all started when Jacqui’s uncle was inspired by a similar attraction across the pond in Canada.

The family had already been using the surrounding fields for Anderson’s Rose Nursery since the 1940s.

But in the 70s, they spent a great deal of work landscaping and draining, turning the “bog” of the glen into a usable space for a new sort of attraction.

By 1984, it was ready to open, and one of the first characters erected was the old woman who lived in a shoe.

“There’s virtually nothing like it in Britain yet,” Jacqui says.

The attraction is still family-run, with 80-year-old Jacqui working at the venue seven days a week. Her daughter, son and husband, Rich, plus some of the grandkids, are also part of the team.

Now, they’ve got dozens of statues across 28-acres, plus live pigs, goats and guinea pigs, a cafe, indoor play area and a space for children’s parties and baby sensory classes too.

The Glen has even been used for weddings in the past, but Jacqui doesn’t want to go down that road again.

Besides, they’re busy enough as it is.

The Den And The Glen is as popular as ever

The cafe and inside play area (AKA The Den) was added in 2013 to accommodate visitors during bad weather.

But it has since become another reason for people to make the journey to the attraction. And it can get very busy too.

“The weekends are awful here,” says Jacqui, “just so busy.

“People can queue for hours.”

Cafe floor manager Tracey Callie, 54, adds: “It’s bedlam.”

Just half an hour after opening at 9.30am, the place is full. And there are customers queuing out the door from 10am.

They host eight parties over the weekend too.

Jacqui tells me they get more than 1,000 customers during that time.

The numbers have only grown over the years, she says.

“That’s very satisfying,” she says.

“It makes us feel that the efforts have been worth it.

“To survive 40 years is an achievement. And we have expanded as opposed to shrivelled.”

I ask Jacqui what the secret is behind The Den And The Glen’s more than 40 years of success.

“I think because it’s natural,” she explains.

“It’s not commercialised. You go down in the Glen, and it’s a totally different world.

“You could have 1,000 people down there and you’d hardly see a soul, it’s so big.”

Keeping characters looking their best is ‘like painting Forth Road Bridge’

The artist behind the first few fibreglass characters was a Gray’s School of Art lecturer, Jacqui tells me.

This artist created three statues inspired by the appearance of her own children: Mary, Mary, Quite Contrary, Little Red Riding Hood and Little Miss Muffet.

She also based Cinderella on Jacqui’s daughter, Julie. It’s no wonder the princess is Jacqui’s favourite character.

The subsequent sculptures – and perhaps the best known, including Postman Pat and Shrek – were created by artist Ed Stevenson, who died this year.

Jacqui says the maintenance of the Glen and its well-loved characters takes a fair amount of upkeep and “hard work”.

The characters need to be painted every few years to remain fresh and colourful.

“If you ever get a bad comment,” she says, “I feel like saying: try to understand how difficult it is to have the place 100% all the time.

“People don’t understand — they come here at the beginning of May and say ‘this is needing painted’. But the weather hasn’t been suitable to do anything about it.

“We try our best.

“It’s like the Forth Road Bridge,” jokes Jacqui, “you start at one end, keep going, and then you have to go back all over again.”

The team also spent time adding in new features.

This includes a music zen garden, which Jacqui says is popular with children with Additional Support Needs (ASN).

‘I would rather mocking visitors don’t come’ to The Den And The Glen

There are plenty of videos of The Den And The Glen circling social media. Many are positive, but there are some which mock the statues and even imply that they are the stuff of “nightmares”.

When the Sidemen visited The Den And The Glen, their YouTube video had a huge 15 million views. This led to hundreds of cars showing up at the attraction, says Tracey.

In the video, they describe both the Shrek and Telletubbies statues as “cursed”.

The team were pleased with the video despite this tongue in cheek criticism.

However, Jacqui says that some young people visit specifically to poke fun at the quirky statues situated in the 28-acre Glen.

I ask Jacqui how it feels when some visitors find the statues a bit funny.

“I ignore it,” she tells me, setting down her coffee, “because I don’t like that.

“This is a child’s place — look around.”

Tracey adds: “There can be a lot of making fun of some of the [characters], but it’s for children.

“There are maybe twenty-year-olds that come to take pictures and laugh.

“They probably enjoyed it when they were a child.

“It can’t really be judged from ten years ago. Because it’s nothing like that now, you know?”

So how often do these mocking visitors show up?

“We seem to get spates of it,” explains Jacqui.

“Yesterday, I would say there was at least 15 young adults like that.

“Why would they spend £5.95 to come visit a children’s place?”

Tracey has the answer: “It’s for their social media.”

But for Jacqui, the solution is simple.

“I don’t think they should be coming here – we don’t need them,” she says.

“I would prefer they didn’t come.”