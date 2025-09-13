‘Bringing people back to Peterhead’: SeaFest celebrates industry, family and community roots

It felt perfectly fitting to be quizzed on my fish knowledge just moments after stepping foot onto Peterhead Harbour today.

“They ah landed in Peterhead,” Stephen Bruce tells me, standing proudly by Peterhead Fish Company’s impressive display on ‘Fishermen’s Lane’ at SeaFest.

He points at the products, which range from monkfish and haddock to live lobsters.

“This is fae the inshore fleets – ah the crabs and the lobsters – and the rest is fae the boats away tripping.”

One of those vessels was docked just metres away from where we stood.

Stephen, the owner of Peterhead Fish Company, attends the town’s producers’ market every month, but was quick to mention that today’s festival offered an even greater opportunity for networking given its scale.

Enter wee Rowan McGarthland, lollipop in hand and smiling despite a sudden rain shower.

She introduced herself to my partner Josh and I before I got chatting with her mum Kirsty, who grew up in the Blue Toon.

“I was here in 2023, and there’s a lot more on this year,” she says.

“We’re certainly here for the fresh fish. We’ve already spoken to a few fishermen and are looking forward to taking the little one [Rowan] on a boat.”

Rowan flinched as she reached out to pet a crab gently presented by Stephen.

George Strachan, 86, paints a lifetime by the sea

As the heavens opened, I found shelter in a nearby tent filled with craft stalls.

Behind one of them were 86-year-old George Strachan and his son Neil. Surrounding the pair were paintings upon paintings – mostly familiar scenes of Peterhead Harbour.

“I started drawing and painting when I was about 21,” George explains, “I used to draw spitfires and destroyers on the flyleaves of hymn books because there was no paper.

“Painting runs in our family. My daughter and son paint, and my father Ralph painted too.”

Architect Neil, sipping his coffee, adds: “Dad worked in the fishing industry, on the boat management side of things, all his life in Peterhead.

“During that time, he painted. When he retired, he started doing it a bit more. This is his life’s work, almost.

“He’s had exhibitions and has paintings in various places with family and friends.

“You must be up to about a thousand paintings, do you think?” Neil asks. George pauses for a few seconds, before answering: “Maybe about 500 to 600.”

To this day, his favourite thing to draw is boats.

‘Fishing’s a great career’: Skipper shines light on Peterhead’s proud maritime legacy

With that, Josh and I headed on board the Forever Faithful, built last year by Macduff Shipyards in Buckie.

We had the pleasure of meeting skipper-owner Andrew West.

“She got Boat of The Year in the Fishing News Awards this year,” he explains, “we just decided to open her today to let people have a look around.”

Andrew has been in the fishing industry for 22 years.

“I have four brothers. Out of the five of us, four are skippers. We’re the fourth generation,” he adds.

“We’ve got four boats in the family now. Our family boat Fruitful Bough was on the TV show Trawlermen.”

His daughter Jessie, 10, and son Georgie, five, listened in. I asked if he hoped they’d continue the family legacy.

Andrew taps his son on the back. “I’m hoping this lad and my wee girl will. Her mum’s nae keen but she’s got it in her. She’s quite tough.

“We’re delighted to give people a wee insight into the industry today and show how professional and modernised we’ve become.

“Fishing’s a great career. It’s very sustainable. You can’t build boats like this if there weren’t good results. We’ve got a lot of faith in the industry.

“It’s great to see so many people in Peterhead. It’s great for the industry, community and public.”

We had a tour of the boat from Andrew’s best pal John Reid and his 13-year-old nephew Ethan West, who showed us round the cabins.

Ethan is already raring to get stuck in and “is hoping to go out with the skippers next summer”, he tells us.

Prawn earrings and community spirit shine at SeaFest Peterhead 2025

SeaFest Peterhead, organised by a small group of volunteers, was free to attend and ran from 11am to 4pm.

Crowds grew as the day went on, with people tucking into fantastic grub from food vendors – Josh included, who opted for haddock and chips from Quayside Gourdon – and exploring RNLI lifeboats, to name a few attractions.

As we soaked up our final moments by the harbour, I met Angie Reay.

The 51-year-old is originally from Peterhead but now lives in Edinburgh.

Angie – donning a superb pair of prawn earrings gifted to her by a friend last year – explains she’s in the Blue Toon for a flying visit to see her mum. The pair were spending the day together at SeaFest.

“Mum came in 2023 and there were only a few stalls,” adds Angie.

“It [SeaFest] is bringing lots of people together. It’s bringing attention to the town, and bringing people who don’t normally come back to Peterhead, back to Peterhead…

“It’s very community spirited.”

