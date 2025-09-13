‘Bringing people back to Peterhead’: SeaFest celebrates industry, family and community roots

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Lifestyle

‘Bringing people back to Peterhead’: SeaFest celebrates industry, family and community roots

As I caught up with attendees at SeaFest Peterhead 2025, some of the event's highlights came in the form of crabs, paintings, and even prawn earrings...

Andrew West with his daughter Jessie, 10, left, and five-year-old son Georgie.
Andrew West with his daughter Jessie, 10, left, and five-year-old son Georgie.
By Karla Sinclair

It felt perfectly fitting to be quizzed on my fish knowledge just moments after stepping foot onto Peterhead Harbour today.

“They ah landed in Peterhead,” Stephen Bruce tells me, standing proudly by Peterhead Fish Company’s impressive display on ‘Fishermen’s Lane’ at SeaFest.

He points at the products, which range from monkfish and haddock to live lobsters.

“This is fae the inshore fleets – ah the crabs and the lobsters – and the rest is fae the boats away tripping.”

Stephen and Roselyn Bruce, of Peterhead Fish Company, behind the business’ seafood display.

One of those vessels was docked just metres away from where we stood.

Stephen, the owner of Peterhead Fish Company, attends the town’s producers’ market every month, but was quick to mention that today’s festival offered an even greater opportunity for networking given its scale.

Enter wee Rowan McGarthland, lollipop in hand and smiling despite a sudden rain shower.

Stephen pictured with Rowan (and her lollipop).

She introduced herself to my partner Josh and I before I got chatting with her mum Kirsty, who grew up in the Blue Toon.

“I was here in 2023, and there’s a lot more on this year,” she says.

Rowan with mum Kirsty (front centre), Ruari (top left) and Ed.

“We’re certainly here for the fresh fish. We’ve already spoken to a few fishermen and are looking forward to taking the little one [Rowan] on a boat.”

Rowan flinched as she reached out to pet a crab gently presented by Stephen.

Rowan refused to hold the crab, but was happy to pet it.

George Strachan, 86, paints a lifetime by the sea

As the heavens opened, I found shelter in a nearby tent filled with craft stalls.

Behind one of them were 86-year-old George Strachan and his son Neil. Surrounding the pair were paintings upon paintings – mostly familiar scenes of Peterhead Harbour.

“I started drawing and painting when I was about 21,” George explains, “I used to draw spitfires and destroyers on the flyleaves of hymn books because there was no paper.

The paintings at George’s stall had us in awe. Here, he is pictured with son Neil.

“Painting runs in our family. My daughter and son paint, and my father Ralph painted too.”

Architect Neil, sipping his coffee, adds: “Dad worked in the fishing industry, on the boat management side of things, all his life in Peterhead.

“During that time, he painted. When he retired, he started doing it a bit more. This is his life’s work, almost.

“He’s had exhibitions and has paintings in various places with family and friends.

“You must be up to about a thousand paintings, do you think?” Neil asks. George pauses for a few seconds, before answering: “Maybe about 500 to 600.”

To this day, his favourite thing to draw is boats.

‘Fishing’s a great career’: Skipper shines light on Peterhead’s proud maritime legacy

With that, Josh and I headed on board the Forever Faithful, built last year by Macduff Shipyards in Buckie.

The Forever Faithful in all its glory. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

We had the pleasure of meeting skipper-owner Andrew West.

“She got Boat of The Year in the Fishing News Awards this year,” he explains, “we just decided to open her today to let people have a look around.”

Andrew has been in the fishing industry for 22 years.

“I have four brothers. Out of the five of us, four are skippers. We’re the fourth generation,” he adds.

“We’ve got four boats in the family now. Our family boat Fruitful Bough was on the TV show Trawlermen.”

His daughter Jessie, 10, and son Georgie, five, listened in. I asked if he hoped they’d continue the family legacy.

Andrew with kids, from left, Jessie and Georgie inside the Forever Faithful.

Andrew taps his son on the back. “I’m hoping this lad and my wee girl will. Her mum’s nae keen but she’s got it in her. She’s quite tough.

“We’re delighted to give people a wee insight into the industry today and show how professional and modernised we’ve become.

“Fishing’s a great career. It’s very sustainable. You can’t build boats like this if there weren’t good results. We’ve got a lot of faith in the industry.

“It’s great to see so many people in Peterhead. It’s great for the industry, community and public.”

We had a tour of the boat from Andrew’s best pal John Reid and his 13-year-old nephew Ethan West, who showed us round the cabins.

Ethan is hoping to become part of the crew next summer.

Ethan is already raring to get stuck in and “is hoping to go out with the skippers next summer”, he tells us.

Prawn earrings and community spirit shine at SeaFest Peterhead 2025

SeaFest Peterhead, organised by a small group of volunteers, was free to attend and ran from 11am to 4pm.

The turnout was incredible. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

Crowds grew as the day went on, with people tucking into fantastic grub from food vendors – Josh included, who opted for haddock and chips from Quayside Gourdon – and exploring RNLI lifeboats, to name a few attractions.

As we soaked up our final moments by the harbour, I met Angie Reay.

The 51-year-old is originally from Peterhead but now lives in Edinburgh.

Angie – donning a superb pair of prawn earrings gifted to her by a friend last year – explains she’s in the Blue Toon for a flying visit to see her mum. The pair were spending the day together at SeaFest.

The prawn earrings in question. They were one of my event highlights!

“Mum came in 2023 and there were only a few stalls,” adds Angie.

Angie had a rare day out at SeaFest.

“It [SeaFest] is bringing lots of people together. It’s bringing attention to the town, and bringing people who don’t normally come back to Peterhead, back to Peterhead…

“It’s very community spirited.”

More on SeaFest Peterhead 2025…

Conversation