‘We’ve poured love into every corner of our Cults home’

Who: Jess and Adi Mehta, both emergency medicine doctors, and their children Theo and Maeve plus their gorgeous labrador Grace.

What: A charming four-bedroom, semi-detached family home.

Where: East Rocklands, Craigton Road, Cults

Here Jess shares the story behind their beautiful home…

“When my husband Adi and I first met as medical students at the University of Aberdeen, I don’t think either of us imagined we’d one day be back here, raising two children and a labrador in the most perfect family home.

But life has a way of circling back, and after time living and training in Glasgow’s vibrant West End, we found ourselves drawn home to Aberdeen – and to East Rocklands in Cults.

Back in Glasgow, we loved our classic tenement flat for its character and its closeness to everything the city had to offer.

But as gorgeous as it was, it simply wasn’t the right fit for raising a family… or a dog.

‘Why we’ve loved our Cults home’

We brought home Grace, our labrador, just two weeks before finding out we were expecting our first baby, Theo.

The pandemic hit soon after, and like many new parents, we craved more space, support, and a calmer pace of life.

That’s when we started looking north again.

Cults felt like the ideal choice – close enough to Aberdeen for work and the city buzz, but with a countryside feel, a welcoming family atmosphere, and of course, excellent schools.

When we first viewed East Rocklands, it instantly felt like home.

‘Out went the 1980s fireplaces and worn carpets’

The views across both the front and back of the property were breathtaking, and despite being so well connected, the house felt private and secluded.

Theo sealed the deal for us as his favourite part was watching the tractor come every morning to feed the horses from his bedroom window.

Like many homes, East Rocklands came with the echoes of past decades.

The first thing we did was make it ours.

Out went the 1980s fireplaces, worn carpets, and layer upon layer of wallpaper (we still laugh – and shudder – about how many sheets we had to strip).

‘We uncovered beautiful period features in our Cults home’

But beneath it all, we uncovered beautiful period features, like original picture rails, which inspired the theme of our renovation.

We carried that traditional feel through with panelling across the downstairs, blending classic character with modern country touches.

It wasn’t a fast process.

Both of us were working full time, and Theo was just a year old, so we took it room by room.

We leaned on Farrow & Ball paints to give us that calm, timeless palette – hours were spent scrolling Instagram for inspiration.

‘Wallpaper left us traumatised’

One of my favourite projects was Theo’s bedroom, where we used Farrow & Ball’s Green Smoke in a scalloped edge design.

We loved it so much that we went on to paint the kitchen units the same shade, tying the house together in a subtle but personal way.

Wallpaper had left us traumatised, but I couldn’t resist the pink pheasant print by Joules – it was too charming to pass up, so it found its home in the utility room.

By the time our daughter Maeve arrived, full of fiery energy, the house already felt perfectly suited to family life.

‘Living in Cults has been amazing’

Daily life in Cults quickly became a joy.

We could head straight across the fields with Grace and the children, following the track to Hazlehead Park without seeing a single car, stopping to feed the horses along the way.

Other days, it was a stroll down to the high street for coffee and the toddler group.

For us, the commute to the hospital was barely eight minutes – often we cycled, which felt like such a luxury compared to city living.

As the children grew, the garden became the heart of family life.

‘A home filled with laughter and happy chaos’

It’s south-facing, a true suntrap, and we made the most of it – mornings with coffee on the decking, the French doors open, and endless hours of football, catch, and swings with the dog.

There’s a sandpit tucked in beside the play set, and in the evenings we often stayed outside until the sun went down.

In winter, the focus shifted indoors – a big real Christmas tree by the traditional fireplace, and Hive heating with room-by-room control, meaning the children were always cosy without us worrying about huge energy bills.

‘It’s time for a new family to discover this gem’

What I love most about East Rocklands is how adaptable it has been – it’s a house that works for family life in every season.

It has been the most wonderful place to raise our children, with room to grow, space to play, and a true sense of home.

Now, as our careers take us to Melbourne for further training, it’s time for another family to discover this gem and make it their own.

We’ve poured our love into every corner of this house, and I know the next chapter here will be just as full of laughter, muddy boots, and happy chaos as ours has been.”

East Rocklands, Craigton Road, Cults, Aberdeen, is on the market for offers over £335,000.

To arrange a viewing, phone Andersonbain on 01224 456789 or check out the website aspc.co.uk

Would you like to share your renovation journey? Simply email rosemary.lowne@pressandjournal.co.uk

And if you enjoyed this story, you may also like:

£325,000 Donbank House is an escape to the country… in the Granite City