Thomas from Torry: ‘How a modern-day toupee changed my life’

When Thomas Louis started to lose his hair in his twenties, it was like his life suddenly stopped.

So self-conscious about his hair loss, Thomas, who lives in Torry, no longer went out socialising and wouldn’t be caught in public without a hat.

“I stopped going out clubbing because I felt so self-conscious about it and I felt older,” says the 53-year-old offshore worker.

“I also felt self-conscious about going on holiday so I cut back my holidays and didn’t go away as much.

“It had a big impact on my life, it was horrible.”

‘Modern-day toupee has give me a new lease of life’

But everything changed when Thomas, who works as an offshore steward, decided to get a non-surgical hair replacement system, also known as a semi-permanent wig or a modern-day toupee.

Long the butt of jokes, toupees have dramatically improved over the years.

And today, a growing number of balding men like Thomas are opting for an affordable toupee rather than an invasive hair transplant which can cost anywhere between £1,000 to £30,000.

“It has given me a new lease of life,” says Thomas.

“I’ve got my confidence back and I’m going out again.

“I’m no longer self-conscious about walking into a restaurant or going on holiday.

“It really has changed my life.”

‘My hair was getting thinner on top’

Going bald is no laughing matter, and yet men who have lost their hair frequently find themselves the subject of jokes, as Thomas discovered.

“I remember at the age of 30, I had been out with friends and we stopped in at some garage on the way home and we bumped into a friend I hadn’t seen in years,” says Thomas.

“He said to me ‘Jesus, you’ve lost a lot of hair’.

“I laughed it off but it does make you more self-conscious about it especially as my hair was getting thinner and thinner on top.”

‘Hair loss stopped me from socialising’

It was in his late twenties when Thomas first started to notice that he was losing his hair.

“I noticed that my hair wasn’t as thick as it used to be,” says Thomas.

“It was getting thinner and thinner on top but fortunately at the sides was still fine.

“So I just then got it cut short and I stopped going out socialising as I lost all my confidence.”

Back then, Thomas says there weren’t many options for men like him suffering with hair loss.

“Guys didn’t wear wigs back then,” says Thomas.

“Back then, toupees just looked really bad.

“They weren’t anywhere near as good as they are nowadays.”

‘A hair transplant wasn’t for me’

Thomas did look into getting a hair transplant but he quickly decided it wasn’t for him.

“I watched a video of a hair transplant in Turkey and I instantly knew it wasn’t for me,” says Thomas.

“It was just all the needles and blood.

“I knew it was definitely not for me and I know people who have paid thousands of pounds to get one and it doesn’t work and they have to get another one a few years later.”

Modern-day toupee was a ‘game-changer’

The turning point for Thomas came years later when he discovered a new hair system – the modern-day toupee.

“It was a total game changer and changed my life,” says Thomas.

“I knew a few people who had hair systems, and you couldn’t tell so I decided to go for it.

“Before I got it done, I told everyone I worked with I was getting it done as working on the rig is quite a male environment.

“Most people were great about it, there was no nastiness at all.”

‘Hair system costs £650’

Thomas visited Florescence, a hair and scalp clinic in Aberdeen’s Claremont Street, where owner Luisa Flores gently guided him through the non-invasive process which costs about £650.

“So I grew my hair out at the sides for five weeks,” says Thomas.

“Luisa then uses my hair to make a custom-made hair piece which is attached to my scalp using four layers of glue.

“Then she cuts and styles my hair.”

‘Everyone says it looks amazing’

Every four to six weeks, Thomas returns to the clinic for hair maintenance (£70) which includes the removal, cleaning, refit and cutting of his own hair at the sides.

But the all important question is, how long does the hair system last?

“This is a popular question however everyone is different,” explains Luisa.

“It depends on client’s lifestyle/work and how well they look after it.

“No two clients are the same.

“We have many clients that get one per year then we have others that get two to three a year.

“It’s difficult to give exact time until we see how well they look after it.”

Since getting the hair system, Thomas says he’s received so many compliments.

“When I went back to work, everyone was like ‘oh my God, it looks amazing’,” he says.

“I felt so good about it and everyone was really good about it.

“Even the rig boss, he was like, ‘wow’.”

‘Male hair replacement systems are so popular’

Luisa says hair replacement systems for men are proving to be extremely popular.

“We do so many different kinds of hair loss solutions for men and women and children but the men’s hair loss systems are totally taking off,” she says.

“It’s just much more known and more accepted now which is great as it’s really life-changing for men.”

Luisa says hair replacement systems are so much cheaper and a lot less invasive than hair transplants.

“We have had clients who have come in to see us before and have had multiple hair transplants and they’ve not been successful,” she says.

“Hair systems are a lot more affordable and can be done in a couple of hours.”

‘It’s life-changing’

For Luisa, the best part is seeing the difference it makes to men’s confidence.

“I think particularly men maybe don’t talk about hair loss as much,” she says.

“So it’s nice when you get positive feedback from gents.

“They say always like how much their confidence is boosted.

“It’s life-changing for sure.”

Hope for other men with hair loss…

By speaking out about his experiences, Thomas hopes that it will reduce the stigma of male hair loss and toupees.

“Years ago there was nothing you could do about your hair if it fell out,” says Thomas.

“But now you can do something about it.

“So my message to anyone thinking about getting it done would be to get it done.

“It will change your life.”

‘It’s lovely to see men regaining their confidence’

Luisa hopes that Thomas’s story brings hope to other men with hair loss.

“It’s so good to kind of get that positive message out there and show people there is alternatives,” says Luisa.

“Sometimes people come in for their hair consultations and they won’t even look at you, or they won’t even look at themselves in the mirror.

“And then when they leave with their new hair system, it’s totally different.

“They’re so much more confident and they can look at themselves in the mirror.

“It’s really lovely to see.”

For more information about Florescence, check out their website florescenceaberdeen.co.uk

