Home Lifestyle

How Westhill dad Tim turned heartbreak into hope after the death of his beautiful baby girl

Tim Yeomans was devastated when his precious baby girl died. But the support he received from the charity Sands has inspired him to help others.

Tim Yeomans, pictured, is using his heartbreak to help others.
By Rosemary Lowne

To turn unimaginable heartbreak into hope takes a special kind of person.

But that is exactly what Tim Yeomans from Westhill has done following the tragic death of his beautiful baby girl Eva.

Little Eva was just 18 hours old when, on January 6 2010, she died of a genetic condition called Autosomal Recessive Polycystic Kidney Disease (ARPKD), which is a rare genetic disorder that primarily affects the kidneys and liver.

Tim dressed in running gear and a cap smiles while holding a medal
Tim is on a mission to raise money for Sands in memory of his baby girl Eva. Image: Tim Yeomans

‘Losing our baby girl was heartbreaking’

In the dark days that followed, Tim and his wife Jennifer say the support they received from Sands, the UK’s leading pregnancy and baby loss charity, was like a guiding light through their grief.

In fact, the charity was such a lifeline that it inspired Tim to help others going through similar situations by raising as much money as he can for them.

“Jennifer’s pregnancy with Eva was normal with no obvious signs of abnormalities,” says Tim.

“So as you can imagine this came as a big shock to us.

“We had precious time with her following her death.

“In the days following Eva’s passing we were visited by two befrienders from Sands who were an incredible support to us in a very dark time where the future was very bleak and uncertain.”

Tim in running gear holds a medal.
Tim says running was therapy following the death of his baby girl Eva. Image: Tim Yeomans

‘Running helped me to deal with post-traumatic stress’

Following Eva’s death, Tim struggled with his mental health but soon found solace in running.

“There was a long road ahead which included for me post-traumatic stress, which caused bad anxiety attacks which impacted heavily on my mental health,” says Tim.

“I struggled for a couple of years before I took up running, which helped me deal with this.

“I started off running a few 5ks before it led to running 10ks.

Tim says running has been a source of solace. Image: Tim Yeomans

“I ran my first race at the Baker Hughes’s 10k in 2015 for Sands in memory of Eva and raised £703.

“Running really helped me with my mental health and soon enough the anxiety attacks stopped.

“I also shed five stone in weight, which made me feel much healthier physically and mentally.”

‘A shining light in the dark times’

Over the past 14 years, Tim, with the support of Jennifer and their daughters Florence, 10, and Sophia, 13, has completed countless 10ks, half marathons and even marathons in aid of Sands.

Tim’s wife Jennifer is also giving back to the charity and in doing so, supporting others in similar situations.

“Jennifer is now involved in Aberdeen Sands as a volunteer befriender,” says Tim.

“Between getting involved with our local Sands group and fundraising, we feel we are putting back to a charity that gave us so much in very dark times.”

Tim and Jennifer stand with Sophia and Florence, all wearing purple t-shirts with the word 'Sands' on.
Tim Yeomans with his wife Jennifer and their children Sophia and Florence. Image: Tim Yeomans

Sands is a charity which is there to support everyone touched by pregnancy loss or the death of a baby.

For more information, check out their website sands.org.uk or check the local Aberdeen Sands website aberdeen-sands.org

Or to follow Tim’s journey, check out his Instagram page @nourishandrefuelled or to donate to his fundraising, go to the website ajbellgreatnorthrun2025

Conversation