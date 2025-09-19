Five of the best dressed at Jamie Genevieve and Grace Beverley event in Aberdeen

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle

Five of the best dressed at Jamie Genevieve and Grace Beverley event in Aberdeen

There were so many fabulous outfits on display at the Jamie Genevieve and Grace Beverley event at Aberdeen's Music Hall.

A woman wearing a boxy black cropped leather jacket with suede-effect brown skirt, knee high suede-style boots and a white handbag.
Roisin was one of the stylish women at the Jamie Genevieve and Grace Beverley event in Aberdeen
By Rosemary Lowne

When it comes to fashion, the audience at Jamie Genevieve and Grace Beverley’s Aberdeen event absolutely nailed it.

From designer handbags and jumpsuits to charity shop bargains and high street gems, these five fabulous women talked us through their outfits…

Gosia Weiss, 49, from Ellon

A woman wearing an animal-print cap, a long tan coat, wide leg jeans, a denim shirt over a t-shirt and strings of pearls around her neck
Gosia loves to shop in M&S. Image: Rosemary Lowne

What do you do for a living?

I’m a make-up artist, hair stylist and I do colour and style consultations for clients.

What are you wearing?

My hat is from River Island, my coat is from Hush, my shirt is from Reserved, my t-shirt is from Zara, my jeans are from M&S and my trainers are Adidas Gazelle.

How would you describe your style?

I like to look timeless but fun. I don’t like to be boring. I always try to do something different than anyone else.

Where do you like to shop?

I don’t shop in really weird shops, everything is from the high street but it’s all about how you mix and match things together. I like Hush, Cos, Zara and M&S is amazing. They have such stylish outfits just now.

Who is your style icon?

I don’t really follow celebrities, I find inspiration from influencers but not one in particular.

Rebecca Gardiner, 30, from Bridge of Don

A woman wearing a dark-blue denim jumpsuit with black shoes
Rebecca Gardiner loves ASOS. Image: Rosemary Lowne

What do you do for a living?

I’m a nurse.

What are you wearing?

My jumpsuit is from Bershka on ASOS, my bag is from Coach and my boots are from Steven Madden.

How would you describe your style?

Very varied, it depends on where I’m going and what I’m doing.

Where do you like to shop?

My first choice would probably be ASOS as there’s so much variety.

Who is your style icon?

Jamie Genevieve.

Annabel Gibson, 32, from Banff

A woman wearing a slouchy grey jumper with a white lace-style long skirt and a red striped bag.
Annabel is effortlessly stylish. Image: Rosemary Lowne

What do you do for a living?

I’m a pharmacist.

What are you wearing?

My jumper is from H&M, my skirt is from M&S and my shoes are from Gola.

How would you describe your style?

I would like to be effortless.

Where do you like to shop?

Zara, M&S and ASOS.

Who is your style icon?

Jilly Isabella (influencer).

Holly Quinn, 27, from Dundee

A woman wearing a long black coat over a beige-coloured shirt, wide-legged animal-print trousers and Converse shoes
Holly rocks the smart/casual look. Rosemary Lowne

What do you do for a living?

I’m a photographer.

What are you wearing?

My coat was £3 from a charity shop, my jeans are from M&S, my shirt is from Topshop and my trainers are Converse.

How would you describe your style?

Smart/casual. I love wide leg trousers.

Where do you like to shop?

Zara, Vinted, Tala and M&S has got really good recently. I also love looking for coats in charity shops.

Who is your style icon?

Sophie Floyd (influencer). I love her style.

Roisin Toner, 29, from East Kilbride

A woman wearing a boxy black cropped leather jacket with suede-effect brown skirt, knee high suede-style boots and a white handbag.
Roisin says Jamie Genevieve is her style icon. Image: Rosemary Lowne

What do you do for a living?

I’m a make-up and nail artist.

What are you wearing?

My jacket is from Jane and Tash, my top is from Primark, my skirt is from Hollister, my boots are from Quiz and my handbag is from Yves Saint Laurent.

How would you describe your style?

Glam goth.

Where do you like to shop?

Zara, Club L London and Noughts & Kisses.

Who is your style icon?

Jamie Genevieve.

