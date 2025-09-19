Five of the best dressed at Jamie Genevieve and Grace Beverley event in Aberdeen

When it comes to fashion, the audience at Jamie Genevieve and Grace Beverley’s Aberdeen event absolutely nailed it.

From designer handbags and jumpsuits to charity shop bargains and high street gems, these five fabulous women talked us through their outfits…

Gosia Weiss, 49, from Ellon

What do you do for a living?

I’m a make-up artist, hair stylist and I do colour and style consultations for clients.

What are you wearing?

My hat is from River Island, my coat is from Hush, my shirt is from Reserved, my t-shirt is from Zara, my jeans are from M&S and my trainers are Adidas Gazelle.

How would you describe your style?

I like to look timeless but fun. I don’t like to be boring. I always try to do something different than anyone else.

Where do you like to shop?

I don’t shop in really weird shops, everything is from the high street but it’s all about how you mix and match things together. I like Hush, Cos, Zara and M&S is amazing. They have such stylish outfits just now.

Who is your style icon?

I don’t really follow celebrities, I find inspiration from influencers but not one in particular.

Rebecca Gardiner, 30, from Bridge of Don

What do you do for a living?

I’m a nurse.

What are you wearing?

My jumpsuit is from Bershka on ASOS, my bag is from Coach and my boots are from Steven Madden.

How would you describe your style?

Very varied, it depends on where I’m going and what I’m doing.

Where do you like to shop?

My first choice would probably be ASOS as there’s so much variety.

Who is your style icon?

Jamie Genevieve.

Annabel Gibson, 32, from Banff

What do you do for a living?

I’m a pharmacist.

What are you wearing?

My jumper is from H&M, my skirt is from M&S and my shoes are from Gola.

How would you describe your style?

I would like to be effortless.

Where do you like to shop?

Zara, M&S and ASOS.

Who is your style icon?

Jilly Isabella (influencer).

Holly Quinn, 27, from Dundee

What do you do for a living?

I’m a photographer.

What are you wearing?

My coat was £3 from a charity shop, my jeans are from M&S, my shirt is from Topshop and my trainers are Converse.

How would you describe your style?

Smart/casual. I love wide leg trousers.

Where do you like to shop?

Zara, Vinted, Tala and M&S has got really good recently. I also love looking for coats in charity shops.

Who is your style icon?

Sophie Floyd (influencer). I love her style.

Roisin Toner, 29, from East Kilbride

What do you do for a living?

I’m a make-up and nail artist.

What are you wearing?

My jacket is from Jane and Tash, my top is from Primark, my skirt is from Hollister, my boots are from Quiz and my handbag is from Yves Saint Laurent.

How would you describe your style?

Glam goth.

Where do you like to shop?

Zara, Club L London and Noughts & Kisses.

Who is your style icon?

Jamie Genevieve.

