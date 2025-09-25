Aberdeen businesswoman: ‘I’m taking Ozempic to help me start a family’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeen businesswoman: ‘I’m taking Ozempic to help me start a family’

The Aberdeen woman has worked in oil and gas and helped disaster victims and told us why she has decided to use the weight-loss drug.

Aberdeen businesswoman Aakanksha Sadekar has spoken about taking Ozempic. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
By Neil Drysdale

She’s the Aberdeen woman, who has worked in the oil and gas industry, ridden on a tuk-tuk to raise charity cash and thrived in disaster zones.

Yet, although Aakanksha Sadekar is one of life’s irrepressible characters, she spent  many years watching her body wage a “quiet battle” against her weight issues.

It’s a long time since the former St Margaret’s School for Girls pupil, who graduated from RGU as a petroleum engineer, threw herself into a range of fundraising initiatives after helping out in the British Heart Foundation shop in Union Street.

She has never taken a backward step

But while growing up in Aberdeen allowed her “a happy and secure childhood”, and she developed a strong philanthropic streak, typified by her choice to travel to volunteer in Nepal after an earthquake in 2015, Aakanksha has never claimed to be a Superwoman.

On the contrary, as a female in her mid-30s, she plans to have children in the future. But her biological clock is ticking and, this spring, she decided on radical measures.

That was the start of her journey with the weight-loss drug, Ozempic. And, during the course of a candid interview, she explained what had motivated her to take action.

Aakanksha Sadekar has battled weight issues most of her life. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

She told the Press & Journal: “Ozempic wasn’t a whim. It was a decision that came after years of watching my body wage a quiet battle against weight that refused to shift.

“The turning point came when I decided I wanted to freeze my eggs. Then I realised I needed to bring my BMI [body mass index] under 35 to even be considered eligible.

It really made me think hard

“It was sobering. That experience forced me to look at my body differently, to acknowledge its strength and its limits and think seriously about my long-term health.

“But it was also empowering. Egg freezing wasn’t just a medical requirement, it was a way of taking control of my future, of designing my own path rather than waiting for life to decide for me.

“Losing the weight became about more than numbers on a scale.

“It became about agency, choice, and possibility.”

Ozempic has helped many people, but there have been side effects. Photo by Jaap Arriens/NurPhoto/Shutterstock.

During the last five months, her weight has dropped from 98k [15st 4lbs] to 79kg [12st 6 lbs] and her ambition is to further reduce it to 65kg [10st 2 lbs].

However, Aakanksha realises there is more to these GLP-1 drugs – others include Mounjaro and Wegovy – than patients simply seeking a short-term fix.

It has changed my personality

She said: “The numbers on the scale tell one story – with nearly 20kg gone in under six months – but the real story is invisible. I wake up lighter, not just in body, but in spirit.

“My energy no longer dips in the afternoons. I laugh more easily. I savour food instead of fighting it. I keep repeating that these drugs are not for everyone.

“They are powerful and they need to be treated with respect. But, in the right context, they don’t just change your body; they can change your relationship with yourself.”

Aakanksha Sadekar has talked openly about taking Ozempic to lose weight. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

She isn’t dewy-eyed about the transformation which has occurred. Others have told their stories of weight loss, only to pile on the pounds again after giving up the drug.

But Aakanksha has endured enough in her career to be nobody’s shrinking violet.

Yes, she appreciates the post-Ozempic challenge, but it’s one she is ready to embrace.

I think I’m a gritty character

She said: “I grew up [at Albyn School] with the Granite City skies above me and my Indian roots grounding me.

“In oil and gas boardrooms, I was often the only woman in steel-toe boots, so I learned grit. At home, I learned warmth, resilience, and a sense of belonging to two cultures.

Aakanksha Sadekar travelled to India to help people struggling with Covid.

“That mix has shaped me as an unapologetically British Indian, somebody who isn’t afraid of breaking into spaces where women weren’t expected.

“Of course, there is a fear that the weight could creep back. Old habits have a way of knocking on the door.

“But I have shifted the rhythm of my life to more protein, mindful eating and other small rituals that keep me grounded.

It has been more than a medicine

“I see Ozempic as a bridge, not a destination. It gave me the head start, but it’s my daily choices that will carry me the rest of the way.

“For me, Ozempic has been more than a medicine.

“It has been a reminder that health is not about vanity. It is about survival, dignity, and the courage to use the tools available to us in modern medicine.”

Aakanksha Sadekar has worked to help others across the world.

This redoubtable individual has expertise, enthusiasm, energy and an effervescent attitude: a combination which explains her ability to chase her dreams across the world.

But what’s her advice to those who might be considering following in her footsteps and embarking on a course of these new drugs?

Ask yourself tough questions

She said: “Don’t be seduced into thinking that GLP-1s are magic. They’re not. They are tools, powerful ones, but tools nonetheless.

“My advice would be to ask yourself: ‘Do I truly need this?’ If the answer is yes, walk into it with your doctor’s guidance and with the humility to accept that the medicine won’t do the work alone.

“It will open the door, but you have to walk through it.

“Do they have side effects? Yes. Such things as nausea, bloating, and fatigue are common at first, but most of these improve with time.

“The scare stories about blindness or catastrophic risks are extremely rare and are often exaggerated by social media noise.

You have to play your part as well

“What matters most is informed use: asking the right questions, being guided by a doctor, and remembering that these drugs are an add on, not a replacement for diet, exercise, and long-term lifestyle care.”

Aakanksha Sadekar has noticed mental as well as physical benefits from taking Ozempic.

You can respond to problems in different ways. You can tackle them head-on and use it to inspire others or you can just look out for number one.

Aakanksha Sadekar isn’t interested in the latter option. And the same applies in the business world where she is helping people at the end of their lives.

She is dealing with life and death

She runs two healthcare ventures called RA Health Innovations Ltd: EkaantCare and Ra Health. The former was born from her grandmother’s journey with terminal illness.

It’s a free, multilingual, palliative-care companion app which helps families “navigate symptoms, choices, and emotional support with dignity.”

A woman holding the hand of an elderly person, offering support.
Aakanksha Sadekar is helping people with palliative care. Image: Shutterstock.

Aakanksha added: “Ra Health builds technology for long-term elder care: privacy-preserving fall detection, radar-based sleep monitoring and tools to keep adult children connected to ageing parents across borders.

“Both are anchored in my conviction healthcare must be compassionate and accessible.

We need to give them answers

“From Aberdeen to Mumbai, families are facing the same questions about ageing and end-of-life care.

“My mission is to use engineering grit and digital health innovation to give them practical, human answers.”

For more information about weight loss, check out the NHS Inform websitenhsinform.scot

