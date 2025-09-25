Aberdeen businesswoman: ‘I’m taking Ozempic to help me start a family’

She’s the Aberdeen woman, who has worked in the oil and gas industry, ridden on a tuk-tuk to raise charity cash and thrived in disaster zones.

Yet, although Aakanksha Sadekar is one of life’s irrepressible characters, she spent many years watching her body wage a “quiet battle” against her weight issues.

It’s a long time since the former St Margaret’s School for Girls pupil, who graduated from RGU as a petroleum engineer, threw herself into a range of fundraising initiatives after helping out in the British Heart Foundation shop in Union Street.

She has never taken a backward step

But while growing up in Aberdeen allowed her “a happy and secure childhood”, and she developed a strong philanthropic streak, typified by her choice to travel to volunteer in Nepal after an earthquake in 2015, Aakanksha has never claimed to be a Superwoman.

On the contrary, as a female in her mid-30s, she plans to have children in the future. But her biological clock is ticking and, this spring, she decided on radical measures.

That was the start of her journey with the weight-loss drug, Ozempic. And, during the course of a candid interview, she explained what had motivated her to take action.

She told the Press & Journal: “Ozempic wasn’t a whim. It was a decision that came after years of watching my body wage a quiet battle against weight that refused to shift.

“The turning point came when I decided I wanted to freeze my eggs. Then I realised I needed to bring my BMI [body mass index] under 35 to even be considered eligible.

It really made me think hard

“It was sobering. That experience forced me to look at my body differently, to acknowledge its strength and its limits and think seriously about my long-term health.

“But it was also empowering. Egg freezing wasn’t just a medical requirement, it was a way of taking control of my future, of designing my own path rather than waiting for life to decide for me.

“Losing the weight became about more than numbers on a scale.

“It became about agency, choice, and possibility.”

During the last five months, her weight has dropped from 98k [15st 4lbs] to 79kg [12st 6 lbs] and her ambition is to further reduce it to 65kg [10st 2 lbs].

However, Aakanksha realises there is more to these GLP-1 drugs – others include Mounjaro and Wegovy – than patients simply seeking a short-term fix.

It has changed my personality

She said: “The numbers on the scale tell one story – with nearly 20kg gone in under six months – but the real story is invisible. I wake up lighter, not just in body, but in spirit.

“My energy no longer dips in the afternoons. I laugh more easily. I savour food instead of fighting it. I keep repeating that these drugs are not for everyone.

“They are powerful and they need to be treated with respect. But, in the right context, they don’t just change your body; they can change your relationship with yourself.”

She isn’t dewy-eyed about the transformation which has occurred. Others have told their stories of weight loss, only to pile on the pounds again after giving up the drug.

But Aakanksha has endured enough in her career to be nobody’s shrinking violet.

Yes, she appreciates the post-Ozempic challenge, but it’s one she is ready to embrace.

I think I’m a gritty character

She said: “I grew up [at Albyn School] with the Granite City skies above me and my Indian roots grounding me.

“In oil and gas boardrooms, I was often the only woman in steel-toe boots, so I learned grit. At home, I learned warmth, resilience, and a sense of belonging to two cultures.

“That mix has shaped me as an unapologetically British Indian, somebody who isn’t afraid of breaking into spaces where women weren’t expected.

“Of course, there is a fear that the weight could creep back. Old habits have a way of knocking on the door.

“But I have shifted the rhythm of my life to more protein, mindful eating and other small rituals that keep me grounded.

It has been more than a medicine

“I see Ozempic as a bridge, not a destination. It gave me the head start, but it’s my daily choices that will carry me the rest of the way.

“For me, Ozempic has been more than a medicine.

“It has been a reminder that health is not about vanity. It is about survival, dignity, and the courage to use the tools available to us in modern medicine.”

This redoubtable individual has expertise, enthusiasm, energy and an effervescent attitude: a combination which explains her ability to chase her dreams across the world.

But what’s her advice to those who might be considering following in her footsteps and embarking on a course of these new drugs?

Ask yourself tough questions

She said: “Don’t be seduced into thinking that GLP-1s are magic. They’re not. They are tools, powerful ones, but tools nonetheless.

“My advice would be to ask yourself: ‘Do I truly need this?’ If the answer is yes, walk into it with your doctor’s guidance and with the humility to accept that the medicine won’t do the work alone.

“It will open the door, but you have to walk through it.

“Do they have side effects? Yes. Such things as nausea, bloating, and fatigue are common at first, but most of these improve with time.

“The scare stories about blindness or catastrophic risks are extremely rare and are often exaggerated by social media noise.

You have to play your part as well

“What matters most is informed use: asking the right questions, being guided by a doctor, and remembering that these drugs are an add on, not a replacement for diet, exercise, and long-term lifestyle care.”

You can respond to problems in different ways. You can tackle them head-on and use it to inspire others or you can just look out for number one.

Aakanksha Sadekar isn’t interested in the latter option. And the same applies in the business world where she is helping people at the end of their lives.

She is dealing with life and death

She runs two healthcare ventures called RA Health Innovations Ltd: EkaantCare and Ra Health. The former was born from her grandmother’s journey with terminal illness.

It’s a free, multilingual, palliative-care companion app which helps families “navigate symptoms, choices, and emotional support with dignity.”

Aakanksha added: “Ra Health builds technology for long-term elder care: privacy-preserving fall detection, radar-based sleep monitoring and tools to keep adult children connected to ageing parents across borders.

“Both are anchored in my conviction healthcare must be compassionate and accessible.

We need to give them answers

“From Aberdeen to Mumbai, families are facing the same questions about ageing and end-of-life care.

“My mission is to use engineering grit and digital health innovation to give them practical, human answers.”

