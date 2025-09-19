From carer to baker: Cerys, 25, and her Peterculter cake shed win local hearts

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
From carer to baker: Cerys, 25, and her Peterculter cake shed win local hearts

Juggling a full-time care job, Cerys Chynoweth launched her home baking business earlier this month – and her honesty shed is already a local favourite.

A woman with a row of cakes in front of her
Cerys Chynoweth. Images: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
By Karla Sinclair

Cerys Chynoweth admits she struggled to back herself when she first began setting up her Peterculter baking business, Cakes by Cerys.

“I had doubts it would even work out for me,” the 25-year-old tells me.

But since its launch earlier this month, and opening an honesty shed to sell her bakes, Cerys has received “floods of love and support” from the local community.

Cakes inside a cabinet, with labels saying 'Custard Creams £2' and 'Bueno Cake £2.50'
Custard creams and Bueno cake, anyone?

From cake jars and cookie cups to brownies and her popular old school cake, the shed is open Friday to Sunday on Lochnagar Road.

All the bakes are handmade in her kitchen and cost between £2 to £5.

A childhood dream and a shed full of cake

Cerys also works full-time as a carer – a role that, she says, involves plenty of baking and cooking – and she plans to juggle both jobs.

She says: “I’ve always loved baking, and enjoyed baking and cooking for people around me.

A woman holds up two cakes.
The 25-year-old is a self-taught baker.

“I have fond memories of passing a cake shop when I was younger and telling my mum [Julie] ‘I want to work there.'”

Two boxes of cake with white icing and coloured sprinkles on top
Old school cake has been the most popular product so far.

“I was never sure if I wanted to pursue it any further until I had a lot more time on my hands – my shifts [as a carer] are 12 hours, three days a week.

“After thinking about where I would like to go with it, I decided to start with an honesty shed and see where things went. I’m delighted with the feedback.”

Cerys shares thanks to those who had faith in her, including late grandad

Cakes by Cerys officially launched on Friday September 5 and the cake shed has already sold out multiple times.

A ring doorbell has been installed to monitor payments and stock.

“I looked at sheds for a long time, thinking about what suited me most,” the self-taught baker explains.

A wooden shed filled with cakes with 'Cakes by Cerys' painted on it and a red cash box mounted on the door
Inside the Peterculter cake shed.

“I started it as something small, so I could share my baking with others.”

Her partner Ryan and friend Liam helped build and paint it, ensuring everything was ready for opening day.

A shelf full of cakes, such as old school cake, rocky road, Kinder brownie and Biscoff brownie
All the bakes are handmade.

Cerys says: “I am very grateful for that.

“I doubted myself for so long. But from day one, the Peterculter community and beyond, and my friends and family have shown me that I shouldn’t have had doubts.

“Every time I get a lovely message or interaction, or someone coming along and purchasing [something] or having a look, it makes my day.

“The floods of love and support I’ve received is truly the best feeling.

A woman stands behind a wooden cupboard with Cakes by Cerys painted on the top
The local community has supported Cerys from the outset.

“My goals for Cakes by Cerys would be to keep the shed going. I would love to do some events and galas. I think this would help my confidence heaps!

“It’s turned into something I’m truly really proud of.

“I’d love to say thank you to my partner, friends and family who supported and helped me every single step of the way.

A selection of cakes in tubs
Which bake would you go for?

“I’d also love to say thank you to my late grandad [Norman] for always believing in me, pal.”

Visit the Cakes by Cerys Facebook page for more information.

