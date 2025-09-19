From carer to baker: Cerys, 25, and her Peterculter cake shed win local hearts

Cerys Chynoweth admits she struggled to back herself when she first began setting up her Peterculter baking business, Cakes by Cerys.

“I had doubts it would even work out for me,” the 25-year-old tells me.

But since its launch earlier this month, and opening an honesty shed to sell her bakes, Cerys has received “floods of love and support” from the local community.

From cake jars and cookie cups to brownies and her popular old school cake, the shed is open Friday to Sunday on Lochnagar Road.

All the bakes are handmade in her kitchen and cost between £2 to £5.

A childhood dream and a shed full of cake

Cerys also works full-time as a carer – a role that, she says, involves plenty of baking and cooking – and she plans to juggle both jobs.

She says: “I’ve always loved baking, and enjoyed baking and cooking for people around me.

“I have fond memories of passing a cake shop when I was younger and telling my mum [Julie] ‘I want to work there.'”

“I was never sure if I wanted to pursue it any further until I had a lot more time on my hands – my shifts [as a carer] are 12 hours, three days a week.

“After thinking about where I would like to go with it, I decided to start with an honesty shed and see where things went. I’m delighted with the feedback.”

Cerys shares thanks to those who had faith in her, including late grandad

Cakes by Cerys officially launched on Friday September 5 and the cake shed has already sold out multiple times.

A ring doorbell has been installed to monitor payments and stock.

“I looked at sheds for a long time, thinking about what suited me most,” the self-taught baker explains.

“I started it as something small, so I could share my baking with others.”

Her partner Ryan and friend Liam helped build and paint it, ensuring everything was ready for opening day.

Cerys says: “I am very grateful for that.

“I doubted myself for so long. But from day one, the Peterculter community and beyond, and my friends and family have shown me that I shouldn’t have had doubts.

“Every time I get a lovely message or interaction, or someone coming along and purchasing [something] or having a look, it makes my day.

“The floods of love and support I’ve received is truly the best feeling.

“My goals for Cakes by Cerys would be to keep the shed going. I would love to do some events and galas. I think this would help my confidence heaps!

“It’s turned into something I’m truly really proud of.

“I’d love to say thank you to my partner, friends and family who supported and helped me every single step of the way.

“I’d also love to say thank you to my late grandad [Norman] for always believing in me, pal.”

Visit the Cakes by Cerys Facebook page for more information.

More like this: