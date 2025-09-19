Interview: Ellon Spirits shop opening brings new life to Neil Ross Square

This week marked a major milestone for local entrepreneur Kieren Murphy, as he officially opened the doors to Ellon Spirits’ first retail store in the heart of the town.

The launch comes less than six years after the now 32-year-old started the business – originally known as Ellon Gin, which rebranded in March 2022 to reflect a broader ambition within the spirits market.

Located in Neil Ross Square, Ellon Spirits is a mix of deli, bottle shop, and bar currently offering more than 100 products.

“By the time it’s full, which will hopefully be by the end of this week or early next, we’ll have around 179 products available,” Kieren says.

“It’s nice having a base now. Opening day was pretty good – at one point we had 15 people in at one time and I thought ‘wow’.

“It was flying, so hopefully today will be the same. We’ve had some people in already and it’s only Thursday morning…”

A rapid retail launch for Ellon Spirits

Opening a physical shop “wasn’t always the goal,” Kieren admits. But when the opportunity came up, he grabbed it.

“I’ve got a background in retail, so it suited me to have one,” he adds.

“I was out for a coffee with a friend of mine, who has a jewellery business. She was going to view the space but decided it wasn’t the right fit for her and suggested it might work for me.”

The shop offered a new sales channel alongside events and the business’s website.

Work on the space began in February/March and was mostly in-house by the Ellon Spirits team.

“We started applying for licences and doing the paperwork. The licences were granted on August 27, and we got all the work done and opened in three to four weeks.”

From beetroots to booze: a shop filled with local favourites

A range of locally-made and Scottish rums, gins and whiskies are available, as well as wines, vodkas, liqueurs, and even artisan food products.

Kieren says: “There’s beetroots, dips, cordials, honeys, jams, and more. The furthest producer we stock is in Laurencekirk.

“Everything on the shelves is local, and we’ll only sell local products unless it’s impossible to get them from around here.”

The drinks range also includes Ellon Spirits’ ready-to-drink Cheeky Tiki Cocktails, which launched this year.

“It’s probably our best-selling brand,” he adds.

“They come with a short shelf life of about three months because we put fresh fruit in them. They taste like a restaurant-quality product in a can.”

Tastings, masterclasses and murder mysteries on the menu

While Kieren attends major events like Turriff Show and Royal Highland Show, he plans to focus more on organising his own – both in and outside the Ellon Spirits shop.

He says: “Instead of going to events, we’re going to run them ourselves and get some headline acts.”

In-store events will include drinks tastings, cocktail masterclasses, and even murder mystery nights, all bookable through the business’s website.

With a licence from 10am to 10pm, the space can host around 15 people.

“They’ll be great fun,” Kieren adds.

“But for the first couple of weeks, we’ll be focusing on getting the bottle shop fully stocked and running smoothly, then go from there.”

Building connections in the heart of Ellon

Ellon Spirits in Neil Ross Square is open from 10am to 5pm Monday to Saturday, with Kieren aiming to keep the shop “chilled and relaxed.”

“Our Facebook posts have reached tens of thousands of people. We had a great response,” he says.

Having a presence in the centre of Ellon brings more than just visibility.

Kieren adds: “It’s great for footfall and social interaction.

“Plus, it’s nice having our brands available throughout the year, rather than just at events or online. We’re going to constantly get market feedback.

“I’d like to thank my family for putting up with me and helping out over the last few months – and the whole Ellon Spirits team. They’ve all been amazing.”

More like this: