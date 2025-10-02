How a former Hazlehead Academy pupil became one of China’s top architects and helped design some of the country’s most incredible buildings

When architect Chris Hardie was growing up, Westhill and Kirkton of Rayne, near Inverurie, were pretty much his world.

He was so comfortable in the north-east that he opted to carry on his education from Hazlehead Academy to the Scott Sutherland School of Architecture at RGU in Aberdeen, despite offers from Edinburgh School of Art and the Mackintosh School of Architecture in Glasgow, among others.

But one of his tutors at Scott Sutherland, Iain Ramsay, saw something in him and prompted him to expand his horizons with an exchange to the Illinois Institute of Technology in Chicago.

It was the start of a big global wing-spreading for Chris.

If as a young lad he’d known he was going to spend the greater part of his working life so far in China, he’d have been astonished.

Now 47, Chris has been working in China for 15 years and is considered one of the top 100 most influential architects in his adopted country.

He lives with his wife Ann, also from Westhill and their two children Harrison (12) and Tilly (6) in the picturesque Former French concession in Shanghai, a life he says is ‘idyllic and crime free. I can leave my bike unlocked anywhere. We don’t even lock our front door. It has a real village atmosphere but in a global city.’

His project portfolio is already far bigger than his equivalent peers in this country.

It includes Shanghai’s New Library, one of the largest libraries in the world, Beijing Performing Arts Centre, a new flagship Opera House, Playhouse Theatre and Concert Hall in China’s capital, and a project known as the Energy Ring – the world’s largest waste-to-energy power plant in Shenzhen, that promotes sustainable, green regenerative design, something close to Chris’ heart.

He said: “I have been blessed with a lot of opportunity in China. It’s what drove me to come here in the first place, there’s so much going on, I remember thinking, I could do so much, let’s give it a go.”

But let’s take a step back to Chris’ early years in the northeast.

How Chris Hardie’s architect career was influenced by time cycling around Meikle Wartle

He went to Crombie Primary and on to Hazlehead Academy, which he loved.

He was obviously artistic but says he was never the best.

“Everyone around me was so much better than me at the real art skills, still life, painting, sketching, sculpting.

“My teacher told me I should try screen printing.

“Screen printing starts with photography, so that’s what I did. I took my bike and cycled around Kirkton of Rayne and Meikle Wartle, with my dad’s old camera.”

On those journeys, with his eyes wide open, Chris became fascinated with what he saw in the Shire, and it planted a seed in the style of architecture he practices now.

“I was fascinated by the vernacular of the old barns and agricultural buildings,” Chris said.

“If you look at my projects now over a period of 10-15 years, they all have a very simplistic silhouette in some ways, reminiscent of how you would see a barn on the horizon, or as you travel round the countryside you have expansive foregrounds of fields then you get a church sitting on its own, or a school building, then a small farmstead with simple barns or silos or whatever.

“I think to this day the power of that simple silhouette stuck with me, I’ve never really been that complicated an architect.”

Chris says his buildings are simplistic, but in reality, they’re anything but.

He creates sculptural buildings which are full of symbols and stories, with continuing inspiration from his north-east roots.

He said: “When we go back to Westhill, we always go and walk in Kirkhill Forest and Tyrebagger Woods.

“I went there to get Christmas trees as a kid, and there’s a little walking path with a sculpture trail.

“There’s one of the sculptures we often go to which is like a mirrored angel shape called Cloud Point by artist Alan Watson, and it’s so powerful because it’s this simple reflective object sitting elevated amongst nature.”

“It makes me think I must have been influenced in that way by this kind of simple forms.

“If I do a project in a dense city, I often feel the city is so messy and complex and there’s so much visual noise that when you place something in it, it has so much more resonance when it’s clear and simple.”

Chris Hardie’s architect role with the Sir Duncan Rice Library in Aberdeen

Chris is the Chief Designer Architect for Schmidt Hammer Lassen (SHL), a Danish architecture firm, which is part of Perkins & Will, one of the world’s largest and foremost design firms.

He was drawn to SHL when he saw their concept for the Sir Duncan Rice Library at Aberdeen University and joined the team in 2010.

“The client originally wanted a granite building, but we felt a library should be an open building, like a beacon.

“The glass is like the feldspar seams in granite; the library becomes a kind of transparent granite. A symbol for the city, the material that made it and the openness of the people in it.”

“My grandmother lived in Kingsgate, and I remember seeing the granite there as sparkly and diamond-like.”

SHL initially sent Chris to China temporarily to turn around a project there, and then it became clear this was a country where his talent could thrive.

Shanghai East Library – his biggest project so far

Shanghai Library East is Chris’s biggest cultural project so far.

At more than a million square feet, it’s considered one of the world’s largest new libraries, and it’s far removed from the old concept of a library as a catalogued repository for books.

Chris said: “We argued that it wasn’t about books anymore.

“We coined the phrase ‘from collection to connection’ to say that the future of a building like a library was more about the people in it than the books.

“You learn through doing and experience, and connection, and what better way to create a space or a building to encourage this connection.

“You spend 80% of your life in buildings and it can have a fundamental effect on the way you feel.”

Highlighting the scale, he points out that Aberdeen University Library would fit into the Shanghai Library’s main atrium.

Shanghai Library sits sleek and sharp above the largest park in the city, with its glass etched and printed to look like marble, and grand windows overlooking nature and the city.

Ten artworks integrated into the building

“The client was the Chinese government, and we encouraged them to invest in art, so we have ten significant artworks integrated throughout the building, by a combination of local and international artists.”

Chris is an honorary professor at The Scott Sutherland School of Architecture & Built Environment at RGU.

He has a soft spot for his alma mater, praising it as very technical in nature.

Chris and his family return to Westhill quite frequently, as Ann’s parents still live there.

In fact, there’s a touching story about their families, and how they met.

Chris said: “We started dating some 25 years ago when I was still in architecture school.

“When I introduced her to my father and he asked her name, he said, “You’re not Joe MacLellan’s daughter, are you?”

Chris and Ann met as children without knowing it

“Apparently my father-in-law and my father had been in the Round Table together and Ann and I had met as kids without really knowing it.

“We didn’t remember and met for real when I was studying.

“Ann came out to China with me in 2011 and we started our family here, our two children have British passports of course, but inside it says born in Shanghai, which I love.”

Will he ever come home to Scotland?

Chris admits to the tug of home long-term.

He said: “I don’t think we’ll retire in Shanghai, I think we’ll have the desire to come back to Scotland one day.

“We come back every summer, every Christmas and New Year, and we have bolt holes that we go to that are constants for the kids, like Edzell in Glen Esk where I went as a kid.

“We go to Glenesk Folk Museum every time we go back, it’s wonderful.

“But in the end, it’s all about the kids and what they choose to do in future, then maybe once they’ve finished their education we’ll say let’s go back to Scotland, buy a steading and live there.”

