I try the menu at new Rosemount cafe Grounded – is it worth the hype?

From plant-based bakes to oat milk lattes, here's what you can expect at Grounded in Rosemount.

I tucked into some delicious menu items at Grounded today. Image: Scott Baxter/DC Thomson
By Karla Sinclair

Anna Wilson has been flooded with messages of support as she opened the doors to her plant-based cafe, Grounded, in the heart of Rosemount today.

From indulgent vegan bakes to speciality coffees and hearty brunch dishes, the 21-year-old’s carefully curated menu is already generating a buzz.

Inside the new Rosemount cafe. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

I dropped by to pay Anna a visit at the cafe – located at 100-102 Rosemount Viaduct – yesterday and today, where both she and her mum Lynne greeted me with big smiles and plenty of enthusiasm.

“Everything has been done in just over a month,” yoga instructor Anna tells me as we chat about the interior.

Anna Wilson. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

“I wanted it to be very earthy, natural and calming – from the terracottas and greens to the wooden furniture.

“It’s exactly what I pictured, so I’m really pleased with it.”

The space boasts wooden furniture and fresh flowers. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

Anna hosted a soft launch for Grounded on Sunday, inviting only close friends and family.

She adds: “It was good to get a feel for how it’s going to work – the workflow, where everyone’s station is, and how we all work together. Oh, and we got feedback on the food and drinks.”

Pastries that mean business…

Currently, Grounded is offering a soft launch menu while the team is “trained up,” with the full menu set to launch in the coming weeks.

Everything is plant-based and made on-site.

I was keen to try out a few things for myself. The cruffins (£4.50) were flying out of the sweet treat counter, according to Lynne.

I managed to bag the last cruffin… Image: Scott Baxter/DC Thomson

It’s golden, crackly exterior was coated in a generous helping of cinnamon sugar. As I bit into it, delicate layers unfolded with a satisfying crunch, giving way to a soft, spiced centre.

I feared, off the bat, it couldn’t be topped.

Cue the cardamon bun (£4.50)…

Let the tasting commence. Image: Scott Baxter/DC Thomson
I’d highly recommend ordering a cardamon bun. Image: Scott Baxter/DC Thomson

Braided into an elegant swirl, it was one of the best pastries I’ve ever eaten.

As I cut into it, the sweet, spiced aroma filled the air. It too had the perfect balance between subtle sweetness and bold spice.

Smooth sips and hearty bites, all plant-based

Next up, drinks.

I ordered a latte (£4) and a jade-green matcha latte (£4.50). Anna made the latter iced with coconut milk, and I couldn’t wait to try it.

You can also ask for coconut milk instead of oat milk, which is used as standard.

An iced matcha latte. Image: Scott Baxter/DC Thomson

The creamy, gently sweet drink had a hint of nuttiness and grassy notes.

It was my first matcha made with coconut milk and I assure you, it won’t be my last.

In my element. Image: Scott Baxter/DC Thomson
An oat milk latte. Image: Scott Baxter/DC Thomson

As for the classic latte, it had a silky texture and a naturally sweet, toasty flavour. Just the pick-me-up many of you will need on your morning commute.

Then came the foccacia sandwich (£8.50). There are currently two filling options. One includes grilled aubergine, zhoug, tahini, fig, pickled red onion and rocket.

Mine featured romesco, cauliflower, crispy chickpeas and chimmichurri.

Look at that cross section. Image: Scott Baxter/DC Thomson

Bold and vibrant, the crisp olive oil focaccia was packed with flavour. The chickpeas added a satisfying crunch, while the bright, herby chimichurri brought the zest.

I couldn’t get enough and took the leftovers with me to enjoy later.

My smile here says it all. I couldn’t wait to dive in. Image: Scott Baxter/DC Thomson

Grounded has been a family effort, from start to finish

The plant-based offering at Rosemount cafe Grounded is a delight.

Is it worth the hype? Absolutely.

The cafe has six part-time staff and seats up to 40 customers.

Open from 8am to 5pm Wednesday to Friday, and 9am to 4pm on Saturdays and Sundays, there’s plenty of time to stop by and explore the menu.

You’ll find the cafe on Rosemount Viaduct. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

Anna says: “I’d like to thank my mum, my dad Steve, my boyfriend Craig, mum’s partner Paul, and my friends. It’s been a big group effort.

“My grandma and granda are so supportive too. They live in Dundee and came up for our soft launch on Sunday and stayed all day, chatting to everyone. They’re so happy.

It’s open Wednesday to Sunday. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

“The footfall’s amazing here. I’m really looking forward to, hopefully, seeing the place full and that people enjoy the products.

“I feel so at home already.”

