Countryside dream home with seven bedrooms near Inverurie heads to auction

Newbigging House, tucked away in the hamlet of Gordonstown, is going under the hammer.

By Shanay Taylor
Picture of the outside of Newbigging House showing surrounding fields and country view.
Newbigging House, Gordonstown near Inverurie heads to auction. Image Auction House Scotland.

For families in search of wide open spaces and a touch of rural charm, a former farmhouse in Aberdeenshire could be the perfect home.

Newbigging House, a seven-bedroom property tucked away in the hamlet of Gordonstown near Inverurie, is going under the hammer next month.

The country home carries a guide price of £175,000 plus fees.

Behind its traditional stone walls lies a home packed with potential.

Newbigging House overlooks the rural Aberdeenshire Countryside.
The property is based in Gordonstown near Inverurie. Image: Auction House Scotland.

Newbigging House goes to auction next month

The ground floor boasts the kind of spaces country living is based on – an open-plan kitchen for family gatherings.

A dining room made for Sunday roasts and cosy sitting rooms that look out across the surrounding fields.

Inside the kitchen needs some improvements to reach its full potential.
The inside of Newbigging House needs some improvements to reach its full potential. Image: Auction House Scotland.

There’s even a workshop, office and storeroom for those dreaming of running a small business or hobby from home.

Upstairs, six more generously sized bedrooms mean there’s plenty of space for a large family, visiting guests or even the possibility of creating a bed and breakfast.

Undergone a number of eco-conscious improvements

But, what really sets Newbigging House apart from others is its green credentials.

In recent years, the property has benefited from a number of eco-conscious improvements, including solar panels, upgraded insulation and an air-source heat pump.

Inside one of the sitting rooms in Newbigging House.
The home has seven bedrooms. Image: Auction House Scotland.

The house offers potential as a spacious family home or as serviced accommodation, with internal home improvements.

The house sits just 12 miles from Inverurie, close enough for shops and schools but far enough to offer a country home surrounded by fresh air and wide horizons.

Outside the home is filled with greenery and panoramic views of the countryside.
The home boasts panoramic views of the countryside. Image: Auction House Scotland.

For anyone who has ever dreamed of raising children in the countryside, starting a small rural enterprise, or simply escaping the hustle of town life, this could be the chance.

Auctioneers believe the property could become either a spacious family home or a lucrative serviced accommodation, depending on the buyer’s vision.

The sale will take place through Auction House Scotland at 2pm on Thursday October 9.

