Countryside dream home with seven bedrooms near Inverurie heads to auction

For families in search of wide open spaces and a touch of rural charm, a former farmhouse in Aberdeenshire could be the perfect home.

Newbigging House, a seven-bedroom property tucked away in the hamlet of Gordonstown near Inverurie, is going under the hammer next month.

The country home carries a guide price of £175,000 plus fees.

Behind its traditional stone walls lies a home packed with potential.

Newbigging House goes to auction next month

The ground floor boasts the kind of spaces country living is based on – an open-plan kitchen for family gatherings.

A dining room made for Sunday roasts and cosy sitting rooms that look out across the surrounding fields.

There’s even a workshop, office and storeroom for those dreaming of running a small business or hobby from home.

Upstairs, six more generously sized bedrooms mean there’s plenty of space for a large family, visiting guests or even the possibility of creating a bed and breakfast.

Undergone a number of eco-conscious improvements

But, what really sets Newbigging House apart from others is its green credentials.

In recent years, the property has benefited from a number of eco-conscious improvements, including solar panels, upgraded insulation and an air-source heat pump.

The house offers potential as a spacious family home or as serviced accommodation, with internal home improvements.

The house sits just 12 miles from Inverurie, close enough for shops and schools but far enough to offer a country home surrounded by fresh air and wide horizons.

For anyone who has ever dreamed of raising children in the countryside, starting a small rural enterprise, or simply escaping the hustle of town life, this could be the chance.

Auctioneers believe the property could become either a spacious family home or a lucrative serviced accommodation, depending on the buyer’s vision.

The sale will take place through Auction House Scotland at 2pm on Thursday October 9.