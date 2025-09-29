Taste test: Is Pittodrie food truck Hangry Hazels worth a visit?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Taste test: Is Pittodrie food truck Hangry Hazels worth a visit?

Emma Williamson's food truck is based directly opposite Pittodrie Stadium on Gold Road.

Andy and I put five dishes to the test. Images: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
By Karla Sinclair

“Hectic,” says Emma Williamson, when I ask what Aberdeen FC matchdays are like for her in terms of footfall.

And no wonder – the entrepreneur runs Hangry Hazels, a food truck parked directly opposite Pittodrie Stadium on Golf Road.

I figured there’s bound to be flocks of hungry supporters keen to drown their sorrows in a solid burger. And there are, but according to Emma, it’s the pulled pork loaded fries that really take the trophy.

Named in honour of her gran, Hangry Hazels was previously based at Wellshead Crescent in Dyce before relocating in March. Since then, Emma says the reaction has been overwhelmingly positive.

She couldn’t have been more welcoming when my P&J colleague Andy Morton, photographer Darrell Benns, and I dropped by last week to put her menu to the test.

Fries loaded with flavour…

With the pulled pork loaded fries a firm customer favourite, it only made sense to try them first.

Priced at £10, the sweet and spicy barbecue version promised big flavour – and didn’t disappoint.

The pulled pork loaded fries are priced at £10.

They arrived piled high, generously topped with grated cheese and crispy onions, with a side of salad to balance the richness.

The pork was tender and full of flavour, while the onions added a welcome crunch. As for the creamy cheese, it had melted onto the fries underneath, making every bite indulgent.

We tucked in straight away.
The hefty sprinkling of cheese had melted, adding a creamy texture.

It’s a bold and satisfying box of comfort, exactly what you’d want before, during or after a game of footie. No wonder it’s a bestseller.

Andy: 4/5

Karla: 4.5/5

Next up, the honey chilli chicken loaded fries. Also priced at £10, this is a stickier, spicier alternative to the pulled pork.

Again, the meat tore apart with ease.

You can also request honey chilli chicken loaded fries.

The chunks of chicken glistened under the glaze that smells as sweet as it does spicy. The heat doesn’t hit right away, it creeps up gently – and isn’t too overpowering.

Our helping of fries soaked up all the sauce, but still held their shape.

Solid loaded fries do make you pause for thought, I suppose.

It’s fiery, sweet, and addictive in the best way. This loaded fries option just topped the other for me.

Andy: 4.5/5

Karla: 5/5

Maple and brown sugar bacon burger or chicken fajita wrap, anyone?

Then, the maple and brown sugar bacon burger (£7) was calling our names…

Just looking at it made my mouth water.

Our Hangry Hazels burger tasted as good as it looked.

The golden-brown bun was soft yet sturdy enough to hold everything together. Nestled inside was fresh, shredded lettuce, sliced tomato, a juicy burger patty, and a slice of cheese (that was more on the mild side).

But it was the bacon that stole the show. The glaze offered a subtle sweetness that beautifully complemented its smoky saltiness.

Emma kindly cut the burger in half for us.
And… a close up.

The bun could have been a touch toastier to add a bit more crunch and texture, but the burger delivered on flavour nonetheless.

Would I get it again? Absolutely.

Andy: 4/5

Karla: 4/5

For anyone after something on the lighter side at Hangry Hazels, I’d recommend the chicken fajita wrap (£7).

The generously filled wrap was fresh and satisfying, with tender, well-seasoned strips of chicken and just the right hint of fajita-style spice.

Our wrap’s cross section.

Soft grilled peppers added a subtle sweetness, balanced by the crisp lettuce and tart tomatoes.

It’s a well-rounded option. Less indulgent than the other dishes Andy and I tucked into, but no less satisfying.

Andy: 3.5/5

Karla: 3.5/5

‘The best old school sponge I’ve ever eaten’

We finished off on a nostalgic note with a slice of old school sponge (£5).

The soft cake – made by a friend of Emma’s – was topped with a thin layer of sugary icing and a scattering of sprinkles.

Are you a fan of old school sponge? A slice costs £5 at Hangry Hazels.

But it wasn’t like the ones I remember from school dinners, it was miles better.

A sweet lover’s dream, the cake was incredibly fluffy and the icing melted in the mouth. A ladle of warm, silky custard brought it all together.

The warm custard was incredible.
There was no better way to round off our visit to the Pittodrie food truck than with a slab of old school sponge.

I couldn’t get enough. It’s the best old school sponge I’ve ever eaten.

Andy: 4/5

Karla: 5/5

Should you visit Pittodrie food truck Hangry Hazels?

Pittodrie food truck Hangry Hazels delivers exactly what great street food should – bold, satisfying dishes made with care and flavour.

From the loaded fries to the standout sponge pudding, everything we tried felt thoughtfully made and full of character.

Emma is a sheer delight too. You can tell she loves what she does and shows no signs of slowing down.

Whether you’re fueling up before a match or just passing through the area, this is comfort food done right.

