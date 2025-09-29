Taste test: Is Pittodrie food truck Hangry Hazels worth a visit?

“Hectic,” says Emma Williamson, when I ask what Aberdeen FC matchdays are like for her in terms of footfall.

And no wonder – the entrepreneur runs Hangry Hazels, a food truck parked directly opposite Pittodrie Stadium on Golf Road.

I figured there’s bound to be flocks of hungry supporters keen to drown their sorrows in a solid burger. And there are, but according to Emma, it’s the pulled pork loaded fries that really take the trophy.

Named in honour of her gran, Hangry Hazels was previously based at Wellshead Crescent in Dyce before relocating in March. Since then, Emma says the reaction has been overwhelmingly positive.

She couldn’t have been more welcoming when my P&J colleague Andy Morton, photographer Darrell Benns, and I dropped by last week to put her menu to the test.

Fries loaded with flavour…

With the pulled pork loaded fries a firm customer favourite, it only made sense to try them first.

Priced at £10, the sweet and spicy barbecue version promised big flavour – and didn’t disappoint.

They arrived piled high, generously topped with grated cheese and crispy onions, with a side of salad to balance the richness.

The pork was tender and full of flavour, while the onions added a welcome crunch. As for the creamy cheese, it had melted onto the fries underneath, making every bite indulgent.

It’s a bold and satisfying box of comfort, exactly what you’d want before, during or after a game of footie. No wonder it’s a bestseller.

Andy: 4/5

Karla: 4.5/5

Next up, the honey chilli chicken loaded fries. Also priced at £10, this is a stickier, spicier alternative to the pulled pork.

Again, the meat tore apart with ease.

The chunks of chicken glistened under the glaze that smells as sweet as it does spicy. The heat doesn’t hit right away, it creeps up gently – and isn’t too overpowering.

Our helping of fries soaked up all the sauce, but still held their shape.

It’s fiery, sweet, and addictive in the best way. This loaded fries option just topped the other for me.

Andy: 4.5/5

Karla: 5/5

Maple and brown sugar bacon burger or chicken fajita wrap, anyone?

Then, the maple and brown sugar bacon burger (£7) was calling our names…

Just looking at it made my mouth water.

The golden-brown bun was soft yet sturdy enough to hold everything together. Nestled inside was fresh, shredded lettuce, sliced tomato, a juicy burger patty, and a slice of cheese (that was more on the mild side).

But it was the bacon that stole the show. The glaze offered a subtle sweetness that beautifully complemented its smoky saltiness.

The bun could have been a touch toastier to add a bit more crunch and texture, but the burger delivered on flavour nonetheless.

Would I get it again? Absolutely.

Andy: 4/5

Karla: 4/5

For anyone after something on the lighter side at Hangry Hazels, I’d recommend the chicken fajita wrap (£7).

The generously filled wrap was fresh and satisfying, with tender, well-seasoned strips of chicken and just the right hint of fajita-style spice.

Soft grilled peppers added a subtle sweetness, balanced by the crisp lettuce and tart tomatoes.

It’s a well-rounded option. Less indulgent than the other dishes Andy and I tucked into, but no less satisfying.

Andy: 3.5/5

Karla: 3.5/5

‘The best old school sponge I’ve ever eaten’

We finished off on a nostalgic note with a slice of old school sponge (£5).

The soft cake – made by a friend of Emma’s – was topped with a thin layer of sugary icing and a scattering of sprinkles.

But it wasn’t like the ones I remember from school dinners, it was miles better.

A sweet lover’s dream, the cake was incredibly fluffy and the icing melted in the mouth. A ladle of warm, silky custard brought it all together.

I couldn’t get enough. It’s the best old school sponge I’ve ever eaten.

Andy: 4/5

Karla: 5/5

Should you visit Pittodrie food truck Hangry Hazels?

Pittodrie food truck Hangry Hazels delivers exactly what great street food should – bold, satisfying dishes made with care and flavour.

From the loaded fries to the standout sponge pudding, everything we tried felt thoughtfully made and full of character.

Emma is a sheer delight too. You can tell she loves what she does and shows no signs of slowing down.

Whether you’re fueling up before a match or just passing through the area, this is comfort food done right.

