Street Style in Aberdeen: Meet 6 shoppers with standout looks

With colder days creeping in, Aberdeen shoppers are already mastering the art of autumn dressing.

The city centre was filled with statement coats and chunky knits when I took a wander yesterday – a clear sign that summer silhouettes have officially made way for warmer, more textured pieces.

Here are six standout looks that prove style doesn’t fade with the sunshine.

Katie Gibson, 36, Portnockie

What do you do for a living?

I’m a stay at home mum.

What are you wearing?

My coat and top are from Very, my trousers are from Next, and my shoes are from Nike. I also have some Adidas socks on, and a Coach bag.

How would you describe your style?

I don’t really know, to be honest. Whatever I like, I wear.

Where do you like to shop?

Usually online. I like Next and Very because they have all the different brands. There’s variety.

Who is your style icon?

Probably the Kardashians.

Susan McIntosh, 61, Aberdeen

What do you do for a living?

I work for the University of Aberdeen.

What are you wearing?

An Abercrombie & Fitch jacket (that’s about 10 years old), a knitted Zara waistcoat, and a pair of jeans from America.

How would you describe your style?

I tend to buy timeless clothes. It’s not something I give a lot of thought to. Depending on how I feel when I get up in the morning and what the weather’s like, I go with clothes that fit my mood.

Where do you like to shop?

I quite like Zara. Every now and then, they’ll have some really nice pieces that are well priced.

Who is your style icon?

I can’t say I have one.

Valeria Vilchez, 40, Argentina

What do you do for a living?

I work in a shopping mall.

What are you wearing?

The jacket is from Mango, the jeans are from Levi, and my sneakers are Adidas. The glasses are Gucci.

How would you describe your style?

Lazy-casual.

Where do you like to shop?

Because I work in a shopping mall, I don’t really like to shop…

Who is your style icon?

Lola Young. I love her and her music so much. She really inspires my looks.

Sofea, 22, Aberdeen

What do you do for a living?

I’m a student studying medicine.

What are you wearing?

My sweater is from M&S, my jeans are from Mango, and my bag is Dune.

How would you describe your style?

Casual and comfortable.

Where do you like to shop?

I like to shop at COS, but there’s isn’t one in Aberdeen sadly. They have a store in Glasgow.

Who is your style icon?

I don’t have a specific style icon, but I use Pinterest a lot for outfit inspiration.

Ting Ting Xi, 34, Aberdeen

What do you do for a living?

I’m studying business consulting and psychology at the University of Aberdeen.

What are you wearing?

Everything is from shops in China.

How would you describe your style?

Very modern.

Where do you like to shop?

I shop online. Alibaba has lots of beautiful clothes. I also like clothing markets.

Who is your style icon?

Audrey Hepburn in Breakfast at Tiffany’s.

Pat Duff, Aberdeen

What do you do for a living?

I’m retired.

What are you wearing?

The jacket and dress are from Star by Julien Macdonald. Every time I wear the dress, I get compliments. I love it. I can’t remember where the bag’s from exactly.

How would you describe your style?

I love fashion and can’t dress down… I’d hate to go somewhere and be under dressed. I’d say my style’s unique to me, and I love fitted clothes.

Where do you like to shop?

Quiz, River Island and Debenhams are some of my favourite shops. I also love shopping Star by Julien Macdonald online.

Who is your style icon?

I used to really like Cher. She always dressed different to everyone else.

