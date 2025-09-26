Street Style in Aberdeen: Meet 6 shoppers with standout looks

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Street Style in Aberdeen: Meet 6 shoppers with standout looks

As the temperature drops, these shoppers are turning up the heat on autumn fashion...

Pat Duff looked fabulous in a statement dress. Images: Karla Sinclair/DC Thomson
By Karla Sinclair

With colder days creeping in, Aberdeen shoppers are already mastering the art of autumn dressing.

The city centre was filled with statement coats and chunky knits when I took a wander yesterday – a clear sign that summer silhouettes have officially made way for warmer, more textured pieces.

Here are six standout looks that prove style doesn’t fade with the sunshine.

Katie Gibson, 36, Portnockie

Katie opted for a statement black and white teddy coat, which I was a huge fan of.

What do you do for a living?

I’m a stay at home mum.

What are you wearing?

My coat and top are from Very, my trousers are from Next, and my shoes are from Nike. I also have some Adidas socks on, and a Coach bag.

How would you describe your style?

I don’t really know, to be honest. Whatever I like, I wear.

Where do you like to shop?

Usually online. I like Next and Very because they have all the different brands. There’s variety.

Who is your style icon?

Probably the Kardashians.

Susan McIntosh, 61, Aberdeen

Double denim is always a winner, in my eyes. Susan’s jacket is from Abercrombie & Fitch.

What do you do for a living?

I work for the University of Aberdeen.

What are you wearing?

An Abercrombie & Fitch jacket (that’s about 10 years old), a knitted Zara waistcoat, and a pair of jeans from America.

How would you describe your style?

I tend to buy timeless clothes. It’s not something I give a lot of thought to. Depending on how I feel when I get up in the morning and what the weather’s like, I go with clothes that fit my mood.

Where do you like to shop?

I quite like Zara. Every now and then, they’ll have some really nice pieces that are well priced.

Who is your style icon?

I can’t say I have one.

Valeria Vilchez, 40, Argentina

I met Valeria across from His Majesty’s Theatre. She’s visiting Aberdeen for the week and thinks “the city is amazing.”

What do you do for a living?

I work in a shopping mall.

What are you wearing?

The jacket is from Mango, the jeans are from Levi, and my sneakers are Adidas. The glasses are Gucci.

How would you describe your style?

Lazy-casual.

Where do you like to shop?

Because I work in a shopping mall, I don’t really like to shop…

Who is your style icon?

Lola Young. I love her and her music so much. She really inspires my looks.

Sofea, 22, Aberdeen

Sofea was rocking a vibrant lime jumper.

What do you do for a living?

I’m a student studying medicine.

What are you wearing?

My sweater is from M&S, my jeans are from Mango, and my bag is Dune.

How would you describe your style?

Casual and comfortable.

Where do you like to shop?

I like to shop at COS, but there’s isn’t one in Aberdeen sadly. They have a store in Glasgow.

Who is your style icon?

I don’t have a specific style icon, but I use Pinterest a lot for outfit inspiration.

Ting Ting Xi, 34, Aberdeen

Ting Ting is originally from Hangzhou in China.

What do you do for a living?

I’m studying business consulting and psychology at the University of Aberdeen.

What are you wearing?

Everything is from shops in China.

How would you describe your style?

Very modern.

Where do you like to shop?

I shop online. Alibaba has lots of beautiful clothes. I also like clothing markets.

Who is your style icon?

Audrey Hepburn in Breakfast at Tiffany’s.

Pat Duff, Aberdeen

Fashionista Pat loves fashion, and was turning heads when I spoke with her.

What do you do for a living?

I’m retired.

What are you wearing?

The jacket and dress are from Star by Julien Macdonald. Every time I wear the dress, I get compliments. I love it. I can’t remember where the bag’s from exactly.

How would you describe your style?

I love fashion and can’t dress down… I’d hate to go somewhere and be under dressed. I’d say my style’s unique to me, and I love fitted clothes.

Where do you like to shop?

Quiz, River Island and Debenhams are some of my favourite shops. I also love shopping Star by Julien Macdonald online.

Who is your style icon?

I used to really like Cher. She always dressed different to everyone else.

