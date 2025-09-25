Expect ‘banter and a fine piece’, says the Portlethen entrepreneur who has taken over much-loved Aberdeenshire cafe

A second cafe is on the horizon for Portlethen entrepreneur Sally Adam, who will take over the well-known Flora’s near Echt next month.

The site – which began as “a little shop in a shed” – has served the local area for more than six decades under various owners.

This Sunday marks the final day of trading for the current tenants, but its doors won’t stay closed for long.

Sally will receive the keys on Monday, October 6, and after a short closure for refurbishment, she hopes to reopen in early November – all going well.

The cafe will trade under a new name, Flora’s by Sally.

‘I want to celebrate the history of Flora’s’

Sally, a popular figure in the Portlethen community, has run her cafe Sally’s for more than five years, alongside her husband Mike.

“I grew up in the area, and worked there briefly when I was at school,” she says.

“I know the history of Flora’s, so I want to celebrate that.”

That history stretches back more than 60 years.

“The lady who started a business on the site ran a little shop in a shed,” Sally explains.

“Alfie Robb and his sister Hazel took over in 1958.

“They were later joined by Alfie’s new wife Christina (known as Kirsty), who started selling food to the guys who were working on the pipeline in the area, and they added another shed as a cafe.”

In around 1983, Flora and Dennis Davidson took over the business and developed the site into the cafe and shop that exists today. Their son Stuart later carried it on.

The Gerrards are believed to have taken over around 2011, before the current owners stepped in in 2021.

“Once they [the Gerrards] retired, it was empty for a few years before the current tenants took over,” says Sally.

‘A warm welcome and a bit of banter’: What to expect at Flora’s by Sally

While the cafe will close briefly in October, the name will remain with a subtle update to reflect the new chapter.

Sally says: “Everyone knows it as Flora’s, so we will keep the name. But it will be Flora’s by Sally.”

Refurbishment plans include new flooring and lighting, freshening up the exterior, counter layout changes, and the installation of heating.

Menu-wise, customers can expect a slightly smaller offering at first, with breakfasts, lunches and home bakes at the heart of it.

“The menu will be similar to Sally’s in Portlethen,” Sally explains.

“We’ll have daily specials, like stovies, and mince and tatties.

“As there are less facilities at the moment, it will be a smaller menu until we decide what refurbishments we want to do in the kitchen. Then, we will add more to the menu.”

The team is already partly in place, including three former colleagues Sally describes as “fabulous ladies that we have worked with before.”

Recruitment will soon be underway for weekend and kitchen staff.

“I’m really looking forward to the challenge of having a second cafe,” she adds.

“Due to our team, the cafe in Portlethen runs really well without me being there all the time, so I know it’s in good hands while I concentrate on Flora’s.

“We have had a huge response since we said we’re taking over. Lots of the locals are really excited for us. We can’t wait to welcome everyone.

“Customers can expect a warm welcome and a bit of banter. We will have a range of breakfasts, lunches and, of course, home-baked cakes!”

For more information on Flora’s by Sally, visit the Sally’s Facebook page here.

More like this: