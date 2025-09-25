Expect ‘banter and a fine piece’, says the Portlethen entrepreneur who has taken over much-loved Aberdeenshire cafe

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Expect ‘banter and a fine piece’, says the Portlethen entrepreneur who has taken over much-loved Aberdeenshire cafe

Sally will relaunch the longstanding local cafe as Flora's by Sally in November.

Sally Adam, left, is taking over Flora's. Also pictured (from left) are Mike Gibbon, Gill Clark and Gillian Robertson. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
By Karla Sinclair

A second cafe is on the horizon for Portlethen entrepreneur Sally Adam, who will take over the well-known Flora’s near Echt next month.

The site – which began as “a little shop in a shed” – has served the local area for more than six decades under various owners.

This Sunday marks the final day of trading for the current tenants, but its doors won’t stay closed for long.

Sally has run her Portlethen cafe since 2020, with the help of her husband. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

Sally will receive the keys on Monday, October 6, and after a short closure for refurbishment, she hopes to reopen in early November – all going well.

The cafe will trade under a new name, Flora’s by Sally.

‘I want to celebrate the history of Flora’s’

Sally, a popular figure in the Portlethen community, has run her cafe Sally’s for more than five years, alongside her husband Mike.

“I grew up in the area, and worked there briefly when I was at school,” she says.

“I know the history of Flora’s, so I want to celebrate that.”

That history stretches back more than 60 years.

Flora’s has been a staple part of the community for more than six decades. Image: Supplied by Sally Adam

“The lady who started a business on the site ran a little shop in a shed,” Sally explains.

“Alfie Robb and his sister Hazel took over in 1958.

“They were later joined by Alfie’s new wife Christina (known as Kirsty), who started selling food to the guys who were working on the pipeline in the area, and they added another shed as a cafe.”

Another shed was added to be used as a cafe. Image: Supplied by Sally Adam

In around 1983, Flora and Dennis Davidson took over the business and developed the site into the cafe and shop that exists today. Their son Stuart later carried it on.

The Gerrards are believed to have taken over around 2011, before the current owners stepped in in 2021.

“Once they [the Gerrards] retired, it was empty for a few years before the current tenants took over,” says Sally.

‘A warm welcome and a bit of banter’: What to expect at Flora’s by Sally

While the cafe will close briefly in October, the name will remain with a subtle update to reflect the new chapter.

Sally says: “Everyone knows it as Flora’s, so we will keep the name. But it will be Flora’s by Sally.”

Refurbishment plans include new flooring and lighting, freshening up the exterior, counter layout changes, and the installation of heating.

Sally does all the baking for her Portlethen cafe herself. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

Menu-wise, customers can expect a slightly smaller offering at first, with breakfasts, lunches and home bakes at the heart of it.

“The menu will be similar to Sally’s in Portlethen,” Sally explains.

“We’ll have daily specials, like stovies, and mince and tatties.

“As there are less facilities at the moment, it will be a smaller menu until we decide what refurbishments we want to do in the kitchen. Then, we will add more to the menu.”

Flora’s by Sally will reopen under Sally’s ownership in early November. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

The team is already partly in place, including three former colleagues Sally describes as “fabulous ladies that we have worked with before.”

Recruitment will soon be underway for weekend and kitchen staff.

“I’m really looking forward to the challenge of having a second cafe,” she adds.

“Due to our team, the cafe in Portlethen runs really well without me being there all the time, so I know it’s in good hands while I concentrate on Flora’s.

Any news regarding the take over will be posted on the Sally’s Facebook page. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

“We have had a huge response since we said we’re taking over. Lots of the locals are really excited for us. We can’t wait to welcome everyone.

“Customers can expect a warm welcome and a bit of banter. We will have a range of breakfasts, lunches and, of course, home-baked cakes!”

For more information on Flora’s by Sally, visit the Sally’s Facebook page here.

