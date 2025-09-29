Aberdeen GP is retiring after nearly 35 years and talks about growing pressures on the NHS

It’s a long time since Alasdair Jamieson started working as a GP at the Cove Bay Medical Centre in Aberdeen.

After arriving in the north east from Dunfermline to study medicine at Aberdeen University in 1978, he is one of the tireless characters who has dedicated the majority of his working life to the NHS and is a popular figure among his patients in the city.

Even now, as he prepares for retirement from full-time work on October 10, the 64-year-old admits he has lost none of his passion for General Practice.

‘I still love the job so much’

Yet, as you might expect from somebody who has watched patient numbers rise and grown accustomed to being in the surgery longer and longer, he isn’t dewy-eyed.

As he told me: “We don’t look for plaudits, but there’s nothing worse than doing a 14-15 hour shift and then reading on social media how lazy you are.

“And, as somebody who has committed so much of my life to the NHS, I hope it is still there when I come to need it.”

Much has changed since he began at the centre in 1991. There were only basic computers in these days and, while the workload was busy, it wasn’t as frenetic as now.

At that stage, mental health issues were often glossed over, ridiculed or treated as if they were a taboo subject by many employers and those who suffered from them.

In many cases, GPs had to become a mixture of counsellors and social workers, even as the population gradually began to live longer, which created further pressures.

‘There are just too few doctors’

Alasdair said: “When I started in General Practice, on average there was one full-time GP to 1,500 patients in Scotland.

“It is now one to 1,700 – and, in Grampian, it is nearer to one to 2,000. Add in the massive increase in demand and it may be easy to see why it is hard to see your GP.

“It’s nothing to do with Covid or any other public perception. There are just too few for too great a workload.”

Alasdair, who is married with two children, Isla and Lily, both of whom keep him “grounded and busy”, isn’t operating in a vacuum. Quite the opposite.

His wife, Marion, also a GP, is retiring from her role, while his eldest daughter, Isla, who is currently in South Korea, is returning next year to study medicine at Glasgow University – “having told us she would never do medicine when she left school.”

You will fail if you expect an easy life

So what are the qualities required to succeed as a GP? Obviously, there has to be a rapport between doctors and patients, but Alasdair believes it goes further these days.

He said: “No-one should go into General Practice expecting an easy life, because they will flounder or fail if they do. But if it’s demanding, it is also thoroughly enjoyable and I still think it’s the best job in the world.

“However, demand has grown, greatly outstripping capacity. I have seen many colleagues burn out, retire early or, even worse, leave General Practice in their 30s.

“GPs are making hundreds of decisions a day – some easy, many not – and every one of these involves an element of weighing up the risks and benefits in our actions.

We are at the crossroads

“We are currently waiting on the outcome of negotiations between the BMA and the Scottish Government, so we are at the crossroads.

“These are absolutely crucial to the salvation and recovery of General Practice and with it the NHS as a whole. Failure in these carries a huge risk of collapse.”

However, despite these words, Alasdair is convinced there is enough solidarity between those in the profession and the public to ensure a future for the NHS.

Just not as it is designed at the moment.

I’ll not walk away entirely

There’s a party in Cove today for him and it’s expected there will be a grand turn-out. And Alasdair has been touched by the reaction to the news of his departure.

He said: “I still love the job so much and the public still cherish the work we do. It’s the cornerstone, mortar and front door of the NHS, holding up a creaking system.”

Let’s hope it can be strengthened in the future.