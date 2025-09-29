Why is my (Italian) mum crazy about Aberdeen?  

Why do you like Aberdeen so much, mum?

Coming from Italy, and having – by choice – lived here for seven years now, I can see Aberdeen is full of charm, history and beauty.

But the sparkle in my mum’s eyes, the sweet way she makes an effort pronouncing ‘AberdEEn’, her endless, constant, passionate promotion of the city to relatives, friends and strangers alike, are something else.

In the sunny southern town where I come from, thanks to my mum, quite a few people have added “visit Aberdeen, Scotland” to their bucket list.

“My daughter? She lives in AberdEEn,” she says to anyone with that meaningful, proud look, like this is, among all my life achievements, the one really worth mentioning.

But the truth is, I like the city too, and when I found out how she sees it, it looked even more enchanting to me.

Why mum Italian mum loves Aberdeen…

Some of her favourite places include St Machar’s Cathedral in Old Aberdeen, where once we lost hours listening to choir rehearsals (“the music flowed so beautifully down the medieval aisles”).

My mum also loves Union Square (“it has everything, the shops, the food, the movies, the station”).

But above anything else, she loves the beach.

The last time she visited the city, my mum, who is a photographer, took so many photos at the beach that she used up all the space on her camera.

She called me in despair, and I quickly bought her a new memory card for her camera so she could take photos of the sunset as she says it was just way “too beautiful” (bellissimo!).

‘My mum sees Aberdeen as a place full of magic’

“There are so many colours,” she said smiling another day, walking slowly through Castlegate.

I puzzled, “Colours in a city famously nicknamed as the Grey City?”

I thought she was joking, but then I saw what she was seeing: the big white seagulls flying fearlessly at low altitude, the tour guide wearing a light blue woven kilt chatting with a group of people from all over the world, a 19th-century terracotta Ceres staring at the sky with her lion on top of the Archibald Simpson.

And there was more: the cosy green sign of the restaurant on the corner, behind the majestic statue of the two soldiers commemorating those who died in war, red poppies at their feet, young people of different ethnicities, dressed so differently, laughing as they left the pub.

Seeing Aberdeen through my mum’s eyes…

Nothing spectacular, just everyday beauty that does not boast, but tells the story of a place, of those who lived there in the past and of those who live here today.

As we kept walking down Union Street, it started raining.

“You know what I like about this place?” she asked while never stopping to take pictures.

‘What don’t you like’, I secretly wondered.

“It seems people don’t really care about the rain,” my mum says with a dreamy smile.

‘Aberdonians walk graciously through bad weather’

For once, (coming from a place in which a day of rain is the end of the world) I knew what she meant.

I have rarely seen an umbrella in Aberdeen.

People walk graciously through bad weather like nowhere else in the world.

Open toes hopping through puddles, short sleeves covered in snowflakes.

Nothing will stop residents from getting to a shop, concert or, more often than not, a pub.

It’s fascinating.

‘The rain makes Aberdeen shine’

You can find the same brave indifference in so many other aspects of everyday life in Aberdeen.

Though I personally prefer a sunny day, I have to admit that rain makes the city shine.

The 18th-century rooftops at the centre reflect streaks of a shimmering blue, and I can see why nowadays people prefer calling Aberdeen “the Silver City”, which sounds much better than “Grey”.

Every time my mum returns home to Italy, she spends days looking back through the pictures she took, already planning her next visit.

She sees a place full of ancient magic, where echoes of myths and almost forgotten stories are reborn.

If you enjoyed this story, you may also like:

Are these the 8 happiest places in and around Aberdeen?