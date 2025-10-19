Review: What did we make of ‘authentic’ Luna Chinese Bistro in Aberdeen?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Review: What did we make of ‘authentic’ Luna Chinese Bistro in Aberdeen?

We headed to try the newly opened Chinese restaurant on Union Street to get an authentic taste of the cuisine.

Luna Chinese Bistro is based on Union Street. Images: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
By Lauren Taylor

When I heard a “truly authentic” Chinese restaurant was opening in Aberdeen, it was hard not to get excited.

For those who don’t know, Lasco Lui and Jue Wang opened the doors to Luna Chinese Bistro in July.

It took over the former Kin Kao spot on Union Street after its surprise closure in May this year.

While it was nice to see someone local take over the spot so quickly to open up another independent spot, my boyfriend Doug and I were also excited to see how it differed from the many takeaways we’d sampled over the years.

We have struggled to find a Chinese in Aberdeen that we both liked. In fact, we only really settled on a go-to takeaway last year.

Outside Luna Chinese Bistro on Union Street.
So, it’s safe to say we were looking forward to trying out the new spot on the Granite Mile.

As soon as I got the chance, I booked us a table on a Saturday night.

First impression of Luna Chinese Bistro

With rumbling bellies, we walked through the door of 345 Union Street, and were warmly greeted by a member of the team.

We were taken to our table, tucked away around the corner behind the bar which suited us just fine.

There was something so elegant about the neutral walls, exposed stone and dark mahogany table and chairs.

I already knew the restaurant would be quite chic and modern, but I wasn’t prepared for how open it would feel despite the many diners enjoying their food.

It stuck me how different it is from what you typically expect from a Chinese restaurant. The room was quite minimal and decorated in neutral colours.

I particularly loved the artwork, it felt like a subtle nod to something more traditional.

We ordered some drinks, a virgin mojito (£5.95) for me because I was the driver for the evening, and a Tsingtao beer (£4.95) for Doug before browsing through the rather extensive menus.

I’ll admit this was slightly overwhelming – there was just so much to look at and take in.

But I decided to stick to what I know.

Generous jiaozi and crispy calamari to start

Doug, being the seafood-lover that he is ordered the salt and pepper calamari (£8.50), meanwhile, my eyes were drawn to the vegetable jiaozi (£7).

The restaurant wasn’t completely full, but many of the tables around us were taken by groups and couples all chattering happily away.

We weren’t waiting long until two dishes were whisked over to our table.

The thick chunks of calamari, and bursting jiaozi.

I had plenty jiaozi (fried dumplings), and they were fried so perfectly – the outside nice and crisp, and absolutely packed with filling that wasn’t overcooked in the slightest.

Pretty, uniformed and crisp jiaozi with a soy dipping sauce.

Across the table, my boyfriend’s plate was similarly full, but just with thick strips of battered calamari fried in salt, pepper and spices.

He was enjoying it so much, that when he offered me a taste I thought I’d give it a go.

Freshly battered calamari.

I am not the biggest seafood fan, but I found the calamari pretty tasty – juicy and not at all rubbery, with nice crispy batter.

Both plates were cleared in no time.

Mains that were well worth the wait…

Honey chilli chicken (£12) is one of my firm favourites, so I decided to order it to see what the authentic version is like – and, of course, it has to come with egg fried rice (£3).

Doug, however, spotted the Mala Hotpot (£15) on the menu, a traditional dish described as a “true street food favourite”. He was keen to give it a go.

The mains were vibrant and fragrant too.

Now, we were waiting quite a while for our main course…

But seeing as it was a Saturday night and the place was quite busy we weren’t surprised, especially if everything is made as fresh as they say.

I did feel bad for the server who kept apologising to us and the other tables, though.

When our food did arrive, it was well worth the wait.

I was given a plate stacked high with honey chilli chicken, and a mountain of egg fried rice in a side bowl.

There was lashings of the delicious sauce.

Meanwhile, a huge bowl (honestly, it looked more like a serving bowl) was placed in front of Doug, filled with broth, noodles and a mix of seafood and meat – beef fish tofu, squid roll and crab stick – much to his delight.

They didn’t skimp on the meat, the broth was nice and spicy, lingering. He was more than happy with his wild card, but he maintains that it’s a “guaranteed winner” for anyone who likes seafood and spicy dishes.

The Mala Hotpot had a bit of everything in it – the perfect kind of dish for Doug.

Meanwhile, I had plenty of tender chicken, smothered in a sweet sauce with a slightly spicy kick to it. Sometimes, honey chilli chicken can be quite sickly and greasy, leaving me feeling heavy.

But the dish at Luna was much fresher, and not as stodgy.

The egg fried rice was a great accompaniment too, fluffy and seasoned well.

Have you visited Luna Chinese Bistro yet? Let us know in our comments section below

An Italian desert to finish

I was really intrigued by their desserts, more so because the table next to us ordered the Italian Fondant (£8.80) and I couldn’t help but listen in when they talked about how nice it was.

So, thanks to the fear of missing out I decided I simply had to order one for myself. Again, we did have to wait a while for someone to come take our order – but the servers were all kept busy steadily carrying plates to and from the kitchen, and we were in no real rush.

The desserts were pretty and simple, but very tasty.

It was actually nice to have time between the courses.

And Doug, who doesn’t have a massive sweet tooth, opted for the mango sorbet (£6.80). The desserts came quickly though.

My chocolate sponge was quite dense and rich – but the filing that came bursting out was so creamy and light.

The chocolate pudding felt very indulgent.

It was maybe a bit too indulgent after two very filling courses – but it was still absolutely delicious. And frankly, I didn’t regret it.

Meanwhile, my partner was given quite the portion of sorbet. He said it was nice and tangy, the perfect palate cleanser after his spicy dish.

The brightly coloured mango sorbet.

Verdict

We both thoroughly enjoyed our taste of authentic Chinese food – and I think it would be fair to say you could really taste a difference.

Everything tasted freshly prepared and flavourful, the portions were very generous and there was plenty to choose from.

I reckon it’s pretty good value for money, especially for the quality.

We really enjoyed our meal.

The service was friendly, although staff were courteous they were at times overly apologetic and stressed. And yes, there were times we were waiting a while – but it was a Saturday night and the place is still relatively new.

I’m sure by the next time we go, they’ll have worked out any teething problems and service will be up to standard.

And I’m already looking forward to our next visit and trying something new. I think we may have even found our new go-to spot for the cuisine.

Scores:

Food: 4.5/5

Service: 4/5

Atmosphere: 4/5

Information

Address: 345 Union Street, Aberdeen AB11 6BS

T: 01224 010522

W: lunachinesebistro.co.uk

Price: £74.95 for a mocktail, bottle of beer, can of diet Coke, two starters, two mains and one side, and two desserts.

Disabled access: Yes.

Dog friendly: Assistant dogs only.

