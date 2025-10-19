Review: What did we make of ‘authentic’ Luna Chinese Bistro in Aberdeen?

When I heard a “truly authentic” Chinese restaurant was opening in Aberdeen, it was hard not to get excited.

For those who don’t know, Lasco Lui and Jue Wang opened the doors to Luna Chinese Bistro in July.

It took over the former Kin Kao spot on Union Street after its surprise closure in May this year.

While it was nice to see someone local take over the spot so quickly to open up another independent spot, my boyfriend Doug and I were also excited to see how it differed from the many takeaways we’d sampled over the years.

We have struggled to find a Chinese in Aberdeen that we both liked. In fact, we only really settled on a go-to takeaway last year.

So, it’s safe to say we were looking forward to trying out the new spot on the Granite Mile.

As soon as I got the chance, I booked us a table on a Saturday night.

First impression of Luna Chinese Bistro

With rumbling bellies, we walked through the door of 345 Union Street, and were warmly greeted by a member of the team.

We were taken to our table, tucked away around the corner behind the bar which suited us just fine.

I already knew the restaurant would be quite chic and modern, but I wasn’t prepared for how open it would feel despite the many diners enjoying their food.

It stuck me how different it is from what you typically expect from a Chinese restaurant. The room was quite minimal and decorated in neutral colours.

We ordered some drinks, a virgin mojito (£5.95) for me because I was the driver for the evening, and a Tsingtao beer (£4.95) for Doug before browsing through the rather extensive menus.

I’ll admit this was slightly overwhelming – there was just so much to look at and take in.

But I decided to stick to what I know.

Generous jiaozi and crispy calamari to start

Doug, being the seafood-lover that he is ordered the salt and pepper calamari (£8.50), meanwhile, my eyes were drawn to the vegetable jiaozi (£7).

The restaurant wasn’t completely full, but many of the tables around us were taken by groups and couples all chattering happily away.

We weren’t waiting long until two dishes were whisked over to our table.

I had plenty jiaozi (fried dumplings), and they were fried so perfectly – the outside nice and crisp, and absolutely packed with filling that wasn’t overcooked in the slightest.

Across the table, my boyfriend’s plate was similarly full, but just with thick strips of battered calamari fried in salt, pepper and spices.

He was enjoying it so much, that when he offered me a taste I thought I’d give it a go.

I am not the biggest seafood fan, but I found the calamari pretty tasty – juicy and not at all rubbery, with nice crispy batter.

Both plates were cleared in no time.

Mains that were well worth the wait…

Honey chilli chicken (£12) is one of my firm favourites, so I decided to order it to see what the authentic version is like – and, of course, it has to come with egg fried rice (£3).

Doug, however, spotted the Mala Hotpot (£15) on the menu, a traditional dish described as a “true street food favourite”. He was keen to give it a go.

Now, we were waiting quite a while for our main course…

But seeing as it was a Saturday night and the place was quite busy we weren’t surprised, especially if everything is made as fresh as they say.

I did feel bad for the server who kept apologising to us and the other tables, though.

When our food did arrive, it was well worth the wait.

I was given a plate stacked high with honey chilli chicken, and a mountain of egg fried rice in a side bowl.

Meanwhile, a huge bowl (honestly, it looked more like a serving bowl) was placed in front of Doug, filled with broth, noodles and a mix of seafood and meat – beef fish tofu, squid roll and crab stick – much to his delight.

They didn’t skimp on the meat, the broth was nice and spicy, lingering. He was more than happy with his wild card, but he maintains that it’s a “guaranteed winner” for anyone who likes seafood and spicy dishes.

Meanwhile, I had plenty of tender chicken, smothered in a sweet sauce with a slightly spicy kick to it. Sometimes, honey chilli chicken can be quite sickly and greasy, leaving me feeling heavy.

But the dish at Luna was much fresher, and not as stodgy.

The egg fried rice was a great accompaniment too, fluffy and seasoned well.

Have you visited Luna Chinese Bistro yet? Let us know in our comments section below

An Italian desert to finish

I was really intrigued by their desserts, more so because the table next to us ordered the Italian Fondant (£8.80) and I couldn’t help but listen in when they talked about how nice it was.

So, thanks to the fear of missing out I decided I simply had to order one for myself. Again, we did have to wait a while for someone to come take our order – but the servers were all kept busy steadily carrying plates to and from the kitchen, and we were in no real rush.

It was actually nice to have time between the courses.

And Doug, who doesn’t have a massive sweet tooth, opted for the mango sorbet (£6.80). The desserts came quickly though.

My chocolate sponge was quite dense and rich – but the filing that came bursting out was so creamy and light.

It was maybe a bit too indulgent after two very filling courses – but it was still absolutely delicious. And frankly, I didn’t regret it.

Meanwhile, my partner was given quite the portion of sorbet. He said it was nice and tangy, the perfect palate cleanser after his spicy dish.

Verdict

We both thoroughly enjoyed our taste of authentic Chinese food – and I think it would be fair to say you could really taste a difference.

Everything tasted freshly prepared and flavourful, the portions were very generous and there was plenty to choose from.

I reckon it’s pretty good value for money, especially for the quality.

The service was friendly, although staff were courteous they were at times overly apologetic and stressed. And yes, there were times we were waiting a while – but it was a Saturday night and the place is still relatively new.

I’m sure by the next time we go, they’ll have worked out any teething problems and service will be up to standard.

And I’m already looking forward to our next visit and trying something new. I think we may have even found our new go-to spot for the cuisine.

Scores:

Food: 4.5/5

Service: 4/5

Atmosphere: 4/5

Information

Address: 345 Union Street, Aberdeen AB11 6BS

T: 01224 010522

W: lunachinesebistro.co.uk

Price: £74.95 for a mocktail, bottle of beer, can of diet Coke, two starters, two mains and one side, and two desserts.

Disabled access: Yes.

Dog friendly: Assistant dogs only.

Read more of our fabulous reviews: