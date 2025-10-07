Laurencekirk baker: ‘I’m finally opening a takeaway cafe after cake shed success’

Laurencekirk’s newest food destination is about to open its doors – and it has cake at its heart.

Local baker Lyndsey Wilsey is preparing to open her first takeaway cafe on Monday October 27 – “all going well” – inside Holly Mae’s Craft & Gift Shop on the town’s High Street.

Known for her hugely popular self-serve Lyndsey’s Kitchen cake cupboards outside her home, the 34-year-old is now taking the next step in her baking journey.

“I’m constantly asked by people when I’ll be opening my own shop or a bakery,” she explains.

“I always joked along that it would happen one day, but I never really believed I’d have the opportunity.”

What to expect at the new Laurencekirk cafe

Self-taught baker Lyndsey picked up the keys to the space on Friday, September 26 – giving herself just one month to get everything ready.

“I do love a challenge and a deadline,” she admits.

The cafe sits just off the gift shop, with a cosy seating area for enjoying bakes or grabbing goodies on the go.

It’s a partnership she’s excited about.

“It works out quite nicely,” Lyndsey says. “People get to browse the shelves, then pop in for a hot drink and sweet treat.

“I’d like to thank Amanda, who runs Holly Mae’s, for allowing me this opportunity.”

On the menu will be her signature bakes and cheesecakes, plus fresh tea and coffee, hot chocolate, cans of bubble tea, and (potentially) iced coffees.

She’s also in talks with local bakers to supply fresh sourdough loaves, sandwiches, and gluten-free bakes.

The self-serve cake cupboards that started it all

The idea for Lyndsey’s cake cupboards started with a TikTok video, but quickly grew into something uniquely her own.

“A lady in England posted a video of her small honesty box, selling eggs, fresh bread and fudge,” she says.

“Since I can’t offer delivery, I decided to try something similar and make it easier for my customers to get a hold of my bakes more regularly.”

She bought a small garden shed online, revamped it to match her branding, and fitted it with a camera before launching in February.

A second cupboard with a fridge soon followed, expanding the range to include cheesecakes.

Open from Friday evening through the weekend – or until sold out – the cupboards sit at the side of her house on Cairnview Place.

Lyndsey adds: “I can’t believe they’ve been open over six months now. When I just had my small shed, I was selling out in a couple of hours.

“They’re completely unmanned. I stock them up and allow customers to come and go when is most convenient for them.

“I regularly see people jumping out of their cars in pyjamas later in the evenings.”

Payments are made by a secure cash box or QR code, with signs explaining how it works and motion-sensor cameras for security.

‘It was now or never,’ Lyndsey says

Though Lyndsey’s always loved baking, it was only a few years ago she began taking it more seriously – starting with cakes for friends and family, and stalls at local events.

“I received such amazing feedback that I decided to just go for it – and here we are now,” she explains.

“When my daughter started school, I tried going back to full-time work, but having to use public transport along with myself and my husband both working in the city centre, it was incredibly stressful arranging reliable childcare.

“Then, I had my little boy. He has just started school so I decided instead of worrying about fitting work in around school hours and finding childcare, that it was now or never to try something else and work for myself.”

Her most popular bakes include banoffee pots, old school sponge, and stuffed NYC-style cookies.

“They’re all made in my home kitchen,” she adds. “I have all my hygiene and allergy certificates, my kitchen is registered with the council and passed hygiene inspections.

“I’m fully self-taught. Though my mum is a qualified chef and has worked as an offshore baker, so I guess it’s in the genes.”

A leap of faith, a helping hand, and a whole lot of sweet treats

The cafe will be open from 10am to 1pm on Wednesdays, and 10am to 2.30pm Thursday to Saturday.

“Once I gauge how busy it will be, this may be relooked at,” she says.

“We’re away on holiday from the 16th to the 23rd [of October]. My plan is to have it all set up before we leave. When I return, all I have to do is get back in the kitchen ready to stock the cakes.”

She’s excited for a change of pace and some face-to-face interaction.

“I absolutely love my cake cupboards and will be keeping them open, but it can get quite lonely working on your own from home.”

Lyndsey credits her husband, family and friends – including Kirsty, who she says has been “scrubbing floors and covered in paint” to get the space ready – for helping bring her vision to life.

“A special mention goes to my mother-in-law, Allison. Without her help, this wouldn’t have been a possibility.

“I’m super excited to bring you all along on this new venture. Wish me luck! Time will tell if I’m onto a winner, or absolutely mad.”

