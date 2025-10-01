P&J Live Street Style: The 6 best-dressed fans at Busted VS McFly

As Busted and McFly lit up the stage at P&J Live in Aberdeen last night, the crowd turned out in full force – not just to relive their favourite throwback anthems, but to make serious style statements.

From fearless layering and vintage merch to Y2K-inspired low-rise looks, gig-goers proved that pop nostalgia and modern streetwear are a perfect match.

These six fans didn’t just dress for the concert, they owned it.

Here’s what they were wearing when Busted and McFly rocked the Granite City.

Stephen Mackinnon, 40, Arbroath

What do you do for a living?

I’m a barber.

What are you wearing?

The suit is from Shein, the T-Shirt is Adidas – I got it as a present – and my shoes are custom-made from Converse. I designed them myself.

How would you describe your style?

Laid-back and chilled.

Where do you like to shop?

Always online.

Who is your style icon?

The late Vivienne Westwood.

Fatima Alk, 19, Aberdeen

What do you do for a living?

I’m a student.

What are you wearing?

My shoes are Adidas, my jeans and hoodie are Motel Rock, and my top (I think) is H&M. The bag is a flatmate’s, so I have no idea where that’s from.

How would you describe your style?

I go with the trends.

Where do you like to shop?

Urban Outfitters.

Who is your style icon?

Kate Bush. She’s quite cool.

Jemma Urquhart, 41, Mintlaw

What do you do for a living?

I’m a sales account manager at an oil company.

What are you wearing?

The top is from the last P&J Live Busted concert in 2023. I’m not sure about where the skirt’s from, but the shoes are Adidas, and the bag’s from Fox and Feather in Peterhead.

How would you describe your style?

A comfortable, mum-style as I’m always on the go.

Where do you like to shop?

Supermarkets, and I try to buy local when I can too. I mainly shop online because there’s not many shops to go to nowadays.

Who is your style icon?

I’ve gone blank, sorry!

Robyn Sweeney, 19, Portlethen

What do you do for a living?

I’m studying biomedical sciences at Aberdeen University.

What are you wearing?

The shirt is my brother’s, so it’s oversized. I’m also wearing a red top from Matalan, a skirt from Vinted, boots from Schuh, and a jacket from New Look.

How would you describe your style?

Chaotic.

Where do you like to shop?

I love thrift stores, and H&M when they’ve got sales on.

Who is your style icon?

Billie Eilish. I love baggy, oversized clothes.

Honor Allaton, 32, Elgin

What do you do for a living?

I’m a nurse.

What are you wearing?

My boots and skirt are from Asos, my jacket is from Miss Selfridge, and my T-shirt is from a Busted concert a few years back.

How would you describe your style?

Quirky.

Where do you like to shop?

Asos, Zara, Miss Selfridge, H&M, and Shein.

Who is your style icon?

India Moon. She’s an influencer and wears bright, bold pieces, which I love.

Abigail Callander, 18, Aberdeen

What do you do for a living?

I’m studying primary education at Aberdeen University.

What are you wearing?

The top is Urban Outfitters, the jeans are Hollister, the belt is Fat Face, and the shoes are Adidas.

How would you describe your style?

Basic.

Where do you like to shop?

Hollister, Urban Outfitters, Zara, H&M, New Look, and Shein.

Who is your style icon?

I quite like Molly Mae. She dresses nice.

More street style stories: