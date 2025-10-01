P&J Live Street Style: The 6 best-dressed fans at Busted VS McFly

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
P&J Live Street Style: The 6 best-dressed fans at Busted VS McFly

The gig fashion hit all the right notes as I spoke with the most stylish people at last night's concert...

Honor was one of the most stylish concert-goers at Busted VS McFly in Aberdeen. Images: Karla Sinclair/DC Thomson
By Karla Sinclair

As Busted and McFly lit up the stage at P&J Live in Aberdeen last night, the crowd turned out in full force – not just to relive their favourite throwback anthems, but to make serious style statements.

From fearless layering and vintage merch to Y2K-inspired low-rise looks, gig-goers proved that pop nostalgia and modern streetwear are a perfect match.

These six fans didn’t just dress for the concert, they owned it.

Here’s what they were wearing when Busted and McFly rocked the Granite City.

Stephen Mackinnon, 40, Arbroath

Stephen’s suit caught my eye as soon as I stepped inside P&J Live.

What do you do for a living?

I’m a barber.

What are you wearing?

The suit is from Shein, the T-Shirt is Adidas – I got it as a present – and my shoes are custom-made from Converse. I designed them myself.

How would you describe your style?

Laid-back and chilled.

Where do you like to shop?

Always online.

Who is your style icon?

The late Vivienne Westwood.

Fatima Alk, 19, Aberdeen

I was a huge fan of Fatima’s low-rise jeans.

What do you do for a living?

I’m a student.

What are you wearing?

My shoes are Adidas, my jeans and hoodie are Motel Rock, and my top (I think) is H&M. The bag is a flatmate’s, so I have no idea where that’s from.

How would you describe your style?

I go with the trends.

Where do you like to shop?

Urban Outfitters.

Who is your style icon?

Kate Bush. She’s quite cool.

Jemma Urquhart, 41, Mintlaw

Jemma was rocking Busted merch from 2023, and paired the T-shirt with an animal print skirt.

What do you do for a living?

I’m a sales account manager at an oil company.

What are you wearing?

The top is from the last P&J Live Busted concert in 2023. I’m not sure about where the skirt’s from, but the shoes are Adidas, and the bag’s from Fox and Feather in Peterhead.

How would you describe your style?

A comfortable, mum-style as I’m always on the go.

Where do you like to shop?

Supermarkets, and I try to buy local when I can too. I mainly shop online because there’s not many shops to go to nowadays.

Who is your style icon?

I’ve gone blank, sorry!

Robyn Sweeney, 19, Portlethen

Student Robyn loves shopping at thrift stores.

What do you do for a living?

I’m studying biomedical sciences at Aberdeen University.

What are you wearing?

The shirt is my brother’s, so it’s oversized. I’m also wearing a red top from Matalan, a skirt from Vinted, boots from Schuh, and a jacket from New Look.

How would you describe your style?

Chaotic.

Where do you like to shop?

I love thrift stores, and H&M when they’ve got sales on.

Who is your style icon?

Billie Eilish. I love baggy, oversized clothes.

Honor Allaton, 32, Elgin

Honor teamed her Busted tee with a mini skirt, cropped blazer and boots.

What do you do for a living?

I’m a nurse.

What are you wearing?

My boots and skirt are from Asos, my jacket is from Miss Selfridge, and my T-shirt is from a Busted concert a few years back.

How would you describe your style?

Quirky.

Where do you like to shop?

Asos, Zara, Miss Selfridge, H&M, and Shein.

Who is your style icon?

India Moon. She’s an influencer and wears bright, bold pieces, which I love.

Abigail Callander, 18, Aberdeen

Molly Mae inspires Abigail’s looks.

What do you do for a living?

I’m studying primary education at Aberdeen University.

What are you wearing?

The top is Urban Outfitters, the jeans are Hollister, the belt is Fat Face, and the shoes are Adidas.

How would you describe your style?

Basic.

Where do you like to shop?

Hollister, Urban Outfitters, Zara, H&M, New Look, and Shein.

Who is your style icon?

I quite like Molly Mae. She dresses nice.

Conversation