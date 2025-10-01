Review: Busted VS Mcfly – who won the P&J Live showdown in Aberdeen?

I stepped into the P&J Live arena expecting nostalgia and entertainment last night – and oh boy, did I get it.

Busted and McFly brought their long-awaited Busted VS McFly tour to Aberdeen, packing out the venue with fans eager for a pop-punk blast from the past.

The crowd was a mix of longtime loyalists, 30-something throwback seekers, and even some younger newcomers getting their first taste of the early 2000s sounds.

With two sets, two fan bases and decades of hits between them, this was more than just a concert – it was a showdown.

McFly bring the party – and a powerful moment of unity

Despite being a huge fan of Busted – particularly after seeing them live in 2023 with two of my pals, also at P&J Live – I wasn’t going to let that cloud my judgement.

My partner’s favourite of the two, McFly, were first to hit the stage.

The concert was seated, but right off the bat, Danny Jones (front and centre) got everyone on their feet.

They kicked things off with Where Did All The Guitars Go? The single was released in June 2023, and I’m embarrassed to say, I’d only heard it on or two occasions prior to this…

This was quickly followed by Star Girl. Honestly, I found myself wishing Star Girl had been the opener. After all, it’s a classic.

But hey, they made an entrance. And judging by the cheers around us after Danny asked, “are you ready to get the party started on a Tuesday night Aberdeen?”, the crowd was fully on side.

Tom Fletcher and Danny traded vocals and guitar licks with the same chemistry they’ve always had. Their voices and style complement each other effortlessly.

Meanwhile, Dougie Poynter’s energy and Harry Judd’s rock-solid drumming held the whole thing together.

Requesting a go of the mic between It’s All About You and Lies, Harry gave a shout-out to a fan holding a banner that read she’d beat cancer twice. It was a fantastic moment, bringing the crowd together in a shared cheer.

They moved through their set like a band that’s grown up together, relaxed and still having a blast.

Busted face the stage without James, and still own it

Cue Charlie Simpson and Matt Willis – stepping out in full force as their bandmate James Bourne missed the tour due to health reasons.

Despite being a man down, they brought the explosive energy that made them teen icons in the early 2000s.

The pair bounced off each other effortlessly, and were every bit as chaotic and charming as I remember.

Wasting no time, they leaned straight into the hits. The unmistakable intro to Crashed the Wedding blasted out and the crowd screamed in excitement.

Shortly after, Matt said: “We love Aberdeen. It’s sick!”

Why thank you, Mr Willis.

“Let’s address the elephant in the room,” he continued. “Or the elephant that’s not in the room… James is sick, but we send him so much love.”

Charlie went on to explain that another guitarist was needed for a few tracks. It begged the question: who were they bringing out to join them?

Enter James’ younger brother, Chris, who had a great stage presence from the get-go.

Another lovely moment. According to Charlie, Chris had only had two days to rehearse before the tour…

Charlie’s grittier vocals gave the set real edge, while Matt brought infectious energy, grins, and plenty of crowd banter.

Well into their set, Sleeping With The Light On turned the arena into a sea of phone lights.

This time around, the guitars hit harder (I can’t emphasise enough how phenomenal they were), and the vocals seemed more polished.

It was a different kind of energy to McFly – rougher, louder and slightly unhinged (in the best way) – but no less entertaining.

Busted and McFly close the show with classic hits and collaborative spirit

Both bands’ sets had come to a close, so it was time to bring them together.

Busted drummer Eddy Thrower and McFly’s Harry faced off in a drum battle. It was one of the show’s highlights, and I wished it had lasted longer – although it looked knackering…

Next up, Matt and Dougie went head-to-head, trading snarky comments along the way. Their comedic timing was spot on.

Then came Charlie and Danny, who sang 3am. It was incredible.

The remainder of the show focused on the classics, from Air Hostess and Year 3000 to Five Colours In Her Hair.

So, who came out on top?

Busted’s set was loud and fast-paced, while McFly’s vocals were slightly cleaner. That said, Charlie really stood out – he made it look easy…

But both bands made you feel like old chums.

In truth, it wasn’t really a battle. It felt more like a celebration – two bands, two eras, one stage, and a sea of fans singing their hearts out.

Whether you were there for the time-travelling Year 300 or the acoustic sweetness of All About You, you left exactly what you came for – nostalgia and fun.

Some might call it a draw, but for me, Busted took the win.

