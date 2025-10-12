Review: We revisit Inverness restaurant Aye Eat 6 months after TikTok controversy

It’s been six months since an unexpected storm of publicity swept through an Inverness restaurant.

The visit from international influencer Kalani Ghost Hunter to Aye Eat brought the High Street venue under the spotlight – though not in the way the owners had hoped.

The Las Vegas-born social media star, who has more than three million followers on TikTok, shared a critical view of the Scottish-themed restaurant, sparking a strong response online.

In the wake of the attention, owners David and Roberta Shayer responded publicly and later chose to temporarily close the restaurant for what they described as a “benchmarking exercise on pricing”.

Now, half a year on, I revisited the city centre restaurant to see how it’s doing after the changes – and to try some of the dishes that disappointed Kalani.

A warm welcome from staff – and Highland cow statues – awaits at Aye Eat

It was a warm Friday night when I visited Aye Eat and the restaurant was packed with diners.

I had tried to make a reservation for the night before, but it was fully booked, so it seems they have bounced back okay.

I was joined by my parents, who were visiting from Spain.

My mum had long asked me to take her to “one of those reviews I do for the paper”, so expectations were high.

From its name to its interior, everything about Aye Eat has a very Scottish vibe.

Once inside, you are welcomed by Highland cow statues, tartan walls and a huge Nessie at the heart of the restaurant.

It feels like William Wallace could make an appearance at any time.

Jokes aside, the restaurant is warm and cosy, with beautiful tables made from recycled whisky barrels and comfy seats.

We were greeted by a lovely and cheerful waitress, who took us to a table next to the green Loch Ness Monster.

The walk to the restaurant had made us thirsty, so we ordered a few drinks to fix this.

My mum had a half pint of the Hoppy Ness IPA (£4), while my dad ordered a pint of the Loch Ness Lager (£6.50).

Meanwhile, I went for the most corporate option, the Aye Eat Lager (£6.50).

This had a more bitter taste than the Loch Ness Lager, similar to an IPA, but I enjoyed the taste.

Having quenched our thirst, it was time for the real test – the food.

Starters: How did our Scottish mussels go down?

Back in March, Kalani reviewed the Aye Eat Scottish mussels, so we ordered a small portion (£13.90) to try them out for ourselves.

It should be noted that in Spain we eat a lot of fish and seafood, so even though we’re not experts, we know our stuff when it comes to mussels.

And these were fresh, and tasted amazing.

The creamy white and shallot sauce was delicious. I soaked my bread in until there was not a crumb left.

The only thing I’d say is that I wished there had been more mussels in the pot.

How’s the haggis?

As we were in a Scottish restaurant, and there’s nothing more Scottish than haggis, we thought it appropriate to also order the haggis, neeps and tatties (£8.90).

It is no secret that I’m a huge haggis fan, and therefore a thorough judge when it comes to reviewing it.

However, I really enjoyed the dish, which had good quality haggis with an incredibly creamy mash and whisky sauce.

Were the mains as good as the starters?

During his visit to Aye Eat, Kalani said that he had endured a 45-minute wait for their main courses.

Our experience was very different, as they arrived pretty much straight after the starters (which also arrived fast).

The American TikToker also reviewed the Highland steak burger (£18.95). We followed suit.

The six-oz beef burger is served on a brioche bun with lettuce, red onion, cheddar, baconnaise and house chips.

Although it was not a bad burger, there wasn’t anything special about it either in my opinion, and my parents and I found it a bit dry.

The chips were nice though.

The other main we shared was the Balmoral chicken (£24.50), which is my favourite Scottish dish.

The oven-roasted chicken breast is stuffed with haggis and wrapped in bacon, and served with creamy whisky sauce, mashed potato and seasonal vegetables.

There was nothing wrong with the dish, as both the chicken and the haggis were of good quality.

However, for the price we paid (the most expensive Balmoral Chicken I’ve ever eaten), I thought the portion (just two pieces of chicken) was too small.

Aye Eat Verdict: Is Inverness’ Aye Eat a good restaurant?

Our dinner at Aye Eat was an enjoyable experience.

The starters were really nice. I’d love to have the mussels again, but next time I’d order the bigger portion.

The mains were good but, in my opinion, a bit on the pricey side.

A special mention to the service, the staff were incredibly nice and always on top of everything.

I’d say Aye Eat is a good option for those looking to grab some lunch or dinner in the Highland capital.

Scores:

Food: 4/5

Service: 5/5

Surroundings: 4/5

Information:

Address: 16 High St, Inverness IV1 1JQ

Tel: 01463 593337

W: aye-eat.com

Price: £83.25 for three drinks, two starters and two mains.

Disabled access: Yes.

Dog friendly: No, but guide dogs and assistance dogs are welcome.

