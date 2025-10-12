Review: We revisit Inverness restaurant Aye Eat 6 months after TikTok controversy

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Lifestyle

Review: We revisit Inverness restaurant Aye Eat 6 months after TikTok controversy

I had dinner at the High Street restaurant six months after American TikToker Kalani Ghost Hunter slashed it with a “worst meal” review.

What did reporter Alberto Lejarraga think of his Aye Eat meal?
What did reporter Alberto Lejarraga think of his Aye Eat meal?
By Alberto Lejarraga

It’s been six months since an unexpected storm of publicity swept through an Inverness restaurant.

The visit from international influencer Kalani Ghost Hunter to Aye Eat brought the High Street venue under the spotlight – though not in the way the owners had hoped.

The Las Vegas-born social media star, who has more than three million followers on TikTok, shared a critical view of the Scottish-themed restaurant, sparking a strong response online.

Inside Aye Eat. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

In the wake of the attention, owners David and Roberta Shayer responded publicly and later chose to temporarily close the restaurant for what they described as a “benchmarking exercise on pricing”.

Now, half a year on, I revisited the city centre restaurant to see how it’s doing after the changes – and to try some of the dishes that disappointed Kalani.

A warm welcome from staff – and Highland cow statues – awaits at Aye Eat

It was a warm Friday night when I visited Aye Eat and the restaurant was packed with diners.

I had tried to make a reservation for the night before, but it was fully booked, so it seems they have bounced back okay.

I was joined by my parents, who were visiting from Spain.

My mum had long asked me to take her to “one of those reviews I do for the paper”, so expectations were high.

From its name to its interior, everything about Aye Eat has a very Scottish vibe.

Once inside, you are welcomed by Highland cow statues, tartan walls and a huge Nessie at the heart of the restaurant.

Highland cows welcome you into the restaurant. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

It feels like William Wallace could make an appearance at any time.

Jokes aside, the restaurant is warm and cosy, with beautiful tables made from recycled whisky barrels and comfy seats.

We were greeted by a lovely and cheerful waitress, who took us to a table next to the green Loch Ness Monster.

The walk to the restaurant had made us thirsty, so we ordered a few drinks to fix this.

Outside Aye Eat, on High Street. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

My mum had a half pint of the Hoppy Ness IPA (£4), while my dad ordered a pint of the Loch Ness Lager (£6.50).

Meanwhile, I went for the most corporate option, the Aye Eat Lager (£6.50).

This had a more bitter taste than the Loch Ness Lager, similar to an IPA, but I enjoyed the taste.

Having quenched our thirst, it was time for the real test – the food.

Starters: How did our Scottish mussels go down?

Back in March, Kalani reviewed the Aye Eat Scottish mussels, so we ordered a small portion (£13.90) to try them out for ourselves.

It should be noted that in Spain we eat a lot of fish and seafood, so even though we’re not experts, we know our stuff when it comes to mussels.

And these were fresh, and tasted amazing.

The Scottish mussels were very good. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

The creamy white and shallot sauce was delicious. I soaked my bread in until there was not a crumb left.

The only thing I’d say is that I wished there had been more mussels in the pot.

How’s the haggis?

As we were in a Scottish restaurant, and there’s nothing more Scottish than haggis, we thought it appropriate to also order the haggis, neeps and tatties (£8.90).

The haggis, neeps and tatties were also a great starter. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

It is no secret that I’m a huge haggis fan, and therefore a thorough judge when it comes to reviewing it.

However, I really enjoyed the dish, which had good quality haggis with an incredibly creamy mash and whisky sauce.

Were the mains as good as the starters?

During his visit to Aye Eat, Kalani said that he had endured a 45-minute wait for their main courses.

Our experience was very different, as they arrived pretty much straight after the starters (which also arrived fast).

The American TikToker also reviewed the Highland steak burger (£18.95). We followed suit.

The six-oz beef burger is served on a brioche bun with lettuce, red onion, cheddar, baconnaise and house chips.

Although it was not a bad burger, there wasn’t anything special about it either in my opinion, and my parents and I found it a bit dry.

A Highland steak burger at Aye Eat is priced at £18.95. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

The chips were nice though.

The other main we shared was the Balmoral chicken (£24.50), which is my favourite Scottish dish.

The oven-roasted chicken breast is stuffed with haggis and wrapped in bacon, and served with creamy whisky sauce, mashed potato and seasonal vegetables.

I thought the Balmoral chicken was good, but a bit overpriced. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

There was nothing wrong with the dish, as both the chicken and the haggis were of good quality.

However, for the price we paid (the most expensive Balmoral Chicken I’ve ever eaten), I thought the portion (just two pieces of chicken) was too small.

Aye Eat Verdict: Is Inverness’ Aye Eat a good restaurant?

Our dinner at Aye Eat was an enjoyable experience.

The starters were really nice. I’d love to have the mussels again, but next time I’d order the bigger portion.

All the dishes we ate at Aye Eat. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

The mains were good but, in my opinion, a bit on the pricey side.

A special mention to the service, the staff were incredibly nice and always on top of everything.

I’d say Aye Eat is a good option for those looking to grab some lunch or dinner in the Highland capital.

Scores:

Food: 4/5

Service: 5/5

Surroundings: 4/5

Information:

Address: 16 High St, Inverness IV1 1JQ

Tel: 01463 593337

W: aye-eat.com

Price: £83.25 for three drinks, two starters and two mains.

Disabled access: Yes.

Dog friendly: No, but guide dogs and assistance dogs are welcome.

Read our other restaurant reviews online here.

Conversation