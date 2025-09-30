Former Torry Academy pupil headhunted for New York Fashion Week

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Lifestyle

Former Torry Academy pupil headhunted for New York Fashion Week

Aberdeen hair stylist Kara Welsh led a team of 15 hair stylists at New York Fashion Week.

Kara Welsh pictured at New York Fashion Week
Kara Welsh proved she was a cut above at New York Fashion Week. Image: Kara Welsh
By Rosemary Lowne

Working as a lead hair stylist at New York Fashion Week was the biggest buzz of Kara Welsh’s life.

“I prayed to the hair Gods and hoped everything was going to work out just as I imagined it all in my head,” laughs Kara, a former Torry Academy pupil.

“It is just a total high of adrenaline and you’ve just got the biggest goosebumps ever.

“It was an incredible experience.”

No stranger to global fashion events, earlier this year the 33-year-old who works at the Bloom hair salon in Aberdeen, showcased her creative hair skills at Paris Fashion Week.

Kara working her magic on a model at New York Fashion Week. Image: Kara Welsh

‘New York Fashion Week was amazing’

Kara impressed the industry experts so much in Paris that she was headhunted to work at New York Fashion Week, leading a team of 15 hair stylists from across the world.

“It was six months of prep running up to New York because I had to recruit on my own team of hair stylists which was exciting,” says Kara.

“So I was working 12-hour days in the salon and then coming home and going through people’s portfolios from all over the world.

“It was a crazy amount of work but I was very particular about who I was choosing because I knew what type of stylist that I wanted to have on my team.”

Kara behind the scenes at New York Fashion Week. Image: Kara Welsh

Once in a lifetime experience at New York Fashion Week…

After selecting her team of 15 hair stylists from across the world including Aberdeen hairdresser Kelsey Dando, Kara trained them up over Zoom calls before jetting out to the big apple for her big moment.

“It was overwhelming but very exciting,” says Kara.

“Before the shows, we had two days of meetings in New York just organising all the planning and, you know, sorting out all the models and the timings.

“My whole team were sponsored by a hair brand called Original Mineral so we organised all the products ahead of the shows.”

Kara, pictured second from the left, with her hair team at New York Fashion Week. Image: Kara Welsh

‘I was running on adrenaline’

So what was it like to work at one of the world’s biggest fashion shows?

“It was amazing,” says Kara.

“My adrenaline was through the roof the entire time.”

Kara and her team worked behind the scenes at the luxury fashion brand Toussaint Lea’s show.

“The brief was that they wanted the models to have slicked back pleated buns with no parting in them – it was very precise.”

Kara loved working at New York Fashion Week. Image: Kara Welsh

Kara excelled under pressure…

One of Kara’s favourite experiences was working with her team at the Hair Couture show.

“It was an incredible experience as we got to choose the model’s hair, nails and makeup,” says Kara.

Throughout the week, Kara says there was a lot of pressure but she remained calm.

“At one of the shows, three models turned up late and we had under an hour to get them ready,” says Kara.

“But we all pulled together and it all worked out.”

Kara worked backstage at the Toussaint Lea fashion show. Image: Johnathon Gonzalez Alberto

‘I love the moment just before the models walk the runway’

For Kara, nothing beats the thrill of working backstage at the catwalk shows.

“I love doing all the final touch-ups before the models walk out onto the runway,” says Kara.

“By that time they’re in full costume, their heels are on and you’re doing every tiny bit of their hair until the second they step foot on that runway.

“You can hear the music and everybody’s running on the highest form of adrenaline.

“It’s just, it’s so exciting.”

Kara and her team at New York Fashion Week. Image: Kara Welsh

So what’s next for Kara?

“I’m going to be working at a fashion show in Dubai called Fashion Factor in October,” says Kara.

“I’m also going to be holding a runway styling masterclass for Original Mineral in Glasgow too.”

Kara enjoyed some time off in New York. Image: Kara Welsh

For more information on Kara, check out her Instagram page @karalouisehair

You can learn about Kara’s early years, and how she went from sweeping up hair at a salon at 14 years old to where she is today, in this article. 

