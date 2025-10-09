How Bucksburn became home for mum-of-three’s macaron dream

Bucksburn mum Mercedesz Ficzere first discovered macarons while training as a pastry chef at the Gundel Karoly Hospitality School in Budapest.

“I loved it,” she tells me.

“I even gained experience as a pastry intern at Le Meridien Budapest. It was the craft itself that hooked me.”

The Hungarian-born baker didn’t know then how much the French treat would shape her life – through countries, careers and motherhood.

Now 32 and living in Bucksburn with her husband Mario and their three children, Mercedesz runs a boutique macaron business, pouring years of passion and dedication into every shell.

“That spark stayed with me and, years later, grew into the passion I now have for creating my own unique macarons.”

Swapping dance and finance for a sweeter path

Before discovering pastry, Mercedesz dreamed of becoming a dancer and pursued that path after finishing school, but soon realised the lifestyle wasn’t for her.

“The strict diets and competitive environment drained the joy I once felt,” she says.

“So, I made a complete change. Instead of denying myself, I turned to celebrating food.”

Alongside this, she also discovered a passion for business and earned a degree in finance and accounting.

In 2020, love led her to Shetland – during the pandemic.

“I couldn’t continue in finance at first, so I began baking at home – experimenting with cakes and macarons,” the mum-of-three adds.

“I even ran a small cake fridge for a short while.”

She later secured a remote finance assistant role with the Shetland Islands Council, which she still holds.

With limited time, she stepped back from cake orders and focused on macarons.

Mercedesz says: “That’s when I created my webshop. Around November 2023, Macarons by Mercedes was born.

“I’ve always loved working with numbers, but baking gave me the chance to combine creativity with resilience, and that’s what set me on this path.”

A new chapter for Macarons by Mercedesz in Bucksburn

The family lived in Shetland until December 2024.

“It’s a stunning place, like a fairytale island, and one of the most beautiful places for a child to grow up,” Mercedesz says.

“We’re grateful our children experienced that.”

Building a customer base took time and wasn’t easy, but putting “120% into something you love” helped.

She developed a strong relationship with a local shop, which helped her macarons reach more people.

Demand grew steadily, including orders for weddings and corporate events.

“I’ll always be thankful to the people in Shetland who supported my little business in any way,” she adds.

“I wouldn’t be where I am today without them.”

The family always planned to move to the mainland for easier travel and more opportunities.

After unexpectedly needing to leave their rental in Shetland, they took the leap to Aberdeen – a city that reminded them of Budapest.

The first six months were challenging. Mercedesz’s husband was only home once a month while finishing a course in Shetland, so she juggled work, children, and the house alone, among other things.

In August, she relaunched the business in Bucksburn, investing in commercial equipment, reopening online orders, and attending farmers’ markets.

“It’s a lovely feeling when I receive kind feedback about how much people enjoyed the macarons, and that they’ll definitely be buying again.

“I’m very grateful for all the support so far.”

‘Every flavour I create has a story and thought behind it’

Mercedesz uses the Italian meringue method, which is more technical but yields a stable, consistent batter.

She currently offers 10 core flavours and plans to introduce new ones soon. Custom orders for events are available on request.

“Every flavour I create has a story and thought behind it,” Mercedesz explains.

“I didn’t want to make plain chocolate or vanilla macarons.

“Instead, I take inspiration from well-loved treats such as Snickers, Ferrero Rocher, Jaffa Cake, and Kinder Bueno – blending different fillings, layers, and textures to create something truly special.”

Classic combinations like white chocolate and pistachio, ruby chocolate and raspberry, and mocha are also on offer.

All fillings are ganache-based, made from chocolate and double cream, giving a richer flavour and longer shelf life than buttercream.

Customers can order online for delivery or pick-up, or buy at farmers’ markets.

Mercedesz knows that macarons can seem “quite expensive”, but says their cost reflects both quality ingredients and labour.

“I make everything by hand in my kitchen, which I’ve fully equipped and set up for macaron making – putting in 100% of my love and commitment.”

Big ambitions in bite-size form

Inspired by online creations, Mercedesz enjoys crafting elaborate pieces like macaron towers.

She hopes to take on such challenges soon in Aberdeen.

“The best part is the freedom to fully express my creativity and build something truly mine,” the baker says.

“Seeing people’s joy when they try my macarons makes all the hard work worthwhile.”

Though early in her Aberdeen journey, Mercedesz is excited to share her passion and become part of the community.

She adds: “Supporting small businesses means so much – it’s not just about a product, but someone’s dream. Every macaron is created with a lot of love, care, and dedication.

“My main goal is to grow here. I’d love to keep a good balance between family and business, making sure I enjoy time with my children while also doing what I love.

“I’d be delighted if people gave my macarons a try and joined me on this adventure.”

More like this: