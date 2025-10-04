‘The best thing about Aberdeen is the people’: Holburn Street cafe owner reflects on support since opening

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
‘The best thing about Aberdeen is the people’: Holburn Street cafe owner reflects on support since opening

Anita Harish shares how the support of local residents and businesses has made all the difference in launching her dream.

Anita is the proud owner of Ices N Spices. Images: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
By Karla Sinclair

Since Anita Harish opened the doors to her Holburn Street cafe last month, the heart of the business has been the people.

“I cannot express it in words,” she says, her voice full of emotion, and placing her hands on her chest in gratitude.

“The love I am getting from businesses close by and the residents – I didn’t expect it.”

The business, named Ices N Spices – with its cosy seating area and menu of homemade cheesecakes, curry subs, and small-batch ice cream – has become a hub of community connection.

A kashmiri pink iced tea, left, and an iced matcha latte.

But for Anita, who lives in Portlethen, it’s more than just a business.

From homemaker to cafe owner

A long-time homemaker and mother, she’s originally from India but has since travelled to (and lived in) the Middle East, Romania, and the UK.

“My husband works in the oil field, so we’ve moved from one country to another a lot,” Anita explains.

The interior is neutral to let the food shine.

The couple’s son, Aryan Maliekkal, is studying biomedical sciences at Aberdeen University.

“I was inside (at home) for so many years, so I didn’t see much of the outside world or have the chance to meet many people.”

Anita lives in Portlethen with her husband and their son Aryan.

That has changed dramatically since opening the cafe on September 7.

“I’ve made more friends in two weeks than I did in the last 19 years,” she says with a laugh.

“It’s really exciting. That gives me the motivation.”

Holburn Street cafe is a family effort, backed by the community

Ices N Spices is very much a family affair, with friends and relatives helping to run it.

And while the team is small, the support they’ve received is anything but.

Local residents drop in regularly – not just for coffee and toasties, but to offer encouragement and check in with Anita.

A speciality curry sub.

She says: “Many people are coming in and trying to help us. I don’t know if every business gets that kind of support.

“We already have a few regulars, and I just want to thank them.”

Turning a dream into reality

However, the journey to opening wasn’t plain sailing.

The family received the keys to 230 Holburn Street about a year ago, but delays in securing the necessary permissions meant a long wait before they could begin work on the space.

Anita, who loves interior design, poured herself into creating a warm, neutral-toned spot that lets the food shine. And that it does.

There is a cosy seating area inside the Holburn Street cafe.
Customers can also choose from a range of ice cream flavours.

“Cooking has always been my passion,” she adds.

“When I told my husband about the idea [to open a coffee shop], he said ‘are you sure you want to start a food business? It’s not easy. It’s not like cooking at home’.”

“But I said, I cannot do anything else. Cooking is what I love.”

Laxmi Prasanna, left, and Anita.

The coffee shop sells cheesecakes and cookies – baked by Anita – as well as coffees (supplied by Caber Coffee), teas, handcrafted ice cream, classic and speciality sandwiches, subs, wraps and toasties.

The speciality sandwiches comprise a range of curry subs and wraps. Fillings include chicken jalfrezi, butter chicken and paneer tikaa masala.

‘The best thing about Aberdeen is the people’ – Anita’s thanks to supportive neighbours

So far, Thursdays, Saturdays and Sundays have proved the busiest days. As word spread, Anita hopes to reach more people – possibly working with Just Eat and Deliveroo in the future.

Still, the focus remains on keeping the menu accessible.

Anita says: “We’re trying to do premium food at an affordable price.

Classic ham and cheese toasties are on the menu.

“We know the cost of living is high, so we’ve kept our prices as affordable as we can.”

Looking ahead, the business owner – who has lived in the Granite City for eight years – is excited about deepening community ties.

“The best thing about Aberdeen is the people,” she adds.

The barista station.

“I’m really grateful for our lovely neighbourhood, and the businesses close by and residents for giving us immense support. I just want to thank them.”

Ices N Spices is dog-friendly and open from 10am to 6pm Wednesday to Monday.

Visit @icesnspicescafe on Instagram for more information.

