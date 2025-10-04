‘The best thing about Aberdeen is the people’: Holburn Street cafe owner reflects on support since opening

Since Anita Harish opened the doors to her Holburn Street cafe last month, the heart of the business has been the people.

“I cannot express it in words,” she says, her voice full of emotion, and placing her hands on her chest in gratitude.

“The love I am getting from businesses close by and the residents – I didn’t expect it.”

The business, named Ices N Spices – with its cosy seating area and menu of homemade cheesecakes, curry subs, and small-batch ice cream – has become a hub of community connection.

But for Anita, who lives in Portlethen, it’s more than just a business.

From homemaker to cafe owner

A long-time homemaker and mother, she’s originally from India but has since travelled to (and lived in) the Middle East, Romania, and the UK.

“My husband works in the oil field, so we’ve moved from one country to another a lot,” Anita explains.

The couple’s son, Aryan Maliekkal, is studying biomedical sciences at Aberdeen University.

“I was inside (at home) for so many years, so I didn’t see much of the outside world or have the chance to meet many people.”

That has changed dramatically since opening the cafe on September 7.

“I’ve made more friends in two weeks than I did in the last 19 years,” she says with a laugh.

“It’s really exciting. That gives me the motivation.”

Holburn Street cafe is a family effort, backed by the community

Ices N Spices is very much a family affair, with friends and relatives helping to run it.

And while the team is small, the support they’ve received is anything but.

Local residents drop in regularly – not just for coffee and toasties, but to offer encouragement and check in with Anita.

She says: “Many people are coming in and trying to help us. I don’t know if every business gets that kind of support.

“We already have a few regulars, and I just want to thank them.”

Turning a dream into reality

However, the journey to opening wasn’t plain sailing.

The family received the keys to 230 Holburn Street about a year ago, but delays in securing the necessary permissions meant a long wait before they could begin work on the space.

Anita, who loves interior design, poured herself into creating a warm, neutral-toned spot that lets the food shine. And that it does.

“Cooking has always been my passion,” she adds.

“When I told my husband about the idea [to open a coffee shop], he said ‘are you sure you want to start a food business? It’s not easy. It’s not like cooking at home’.”

“But I said, I cannot do anything else. Cooking is what I love.”

The coffee shop sells cheesecakes and cookies – baked by Anita – as well as coffees (supplied by Caber Coffee), teas, handcrafted ice cream, classic and speciality sandwiches, subs, wraps and toasties.

The speciality sandwiches comprise a range of curry subs and wraps. Fillings include chicken jalfrezi, butter chicken and paneer tikaa masala.

‘The best thing about Aberdeen is the people’ – Anita’s thanks to supportive neighbours

So far, Thursdays, Saturdays and Sundays have proved the busiest days. As word spread, Anita hopes to reach more people – possibly working with Just Eat and Deliveroo in the future.

Still, the focus remains on keeping the menu accessible.

Anita says: “We’re trying to do premium food at an affordable price.

“We know the cost of living is high, so we’ve kept our prices as affordable as we can.”

Looking ahead, the business owner – who has lived in the Granite City for eight years – is excited about deepening community ties.

“The best thing about Aberdeen is the people,” she adds.

“I’m really grateful for our lovely neighbourhood, and the businesses close by and residents for giving us immense support. I just want to thank them.”

Ices N Spices is dog-friendly and open from 10am to 6pm Wednesday to Monday.

Visit @icesnspicescafe on Instagram for more information.

