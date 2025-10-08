The Highland family who cycled for Donna despite Dad’s rare disease

It’s a story of tragedy, but also human endeavour: a potent example of how love and commitment can transcend the worst adversity.

And it has, quite literally, turned into a cycle of life remembrance for Iain Macdonald, 65, his daughter, Lianne Anderson, 41, and her 16-year-old son, Logan.

A decade has passed since Iain’s daughter, Donna Macdonald, an irrepressible force of nature, died of cancer in 2015 at the age of 34.

Donna had worked unstintingly to raise funds for the charity Kayleigh’s Wee Stars, founded by her friends, Jonathan and Anna Cordiner, following the passing of their two-year-old daughter, also from a brain tumour, in 2012.

And Iain, Lianne and Logan wanted to do something special to honour her memory.

But, just when it seemed fate couldn’t throw them any more curve balls, Iain suddenly found himself being diagnosed with a crippling degenerative condition called CIDP.

The abbreviation stands for chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, which is an acquired autoimmune disease of the peripheral nervous system.

It is characterised by progressive weakness and sensory function in the legs and arms.

In 2021, Iain’s initial symptom was freezing cold feet, after which he noticed a distinct decrease in his body strength while cycling and had difficulty even walking up stairs.

The Dingwall man’s condition gradually deteriorated, with pain and numbness travelling up his legs and tingling coldness in his hands extending to his arms.

Lianne, who lives in Strathpeffer, explained how it forced her father into hospital.

She said: “This [CIDP] progressed to the stage where he was unable to walk unaided, but doctors told him that it was due to ageing, which meant there was a very big delay in him getting the testing required.

“He eventually got a diagnosis in 2023 when he had to be admitted to hospital. He received infusions of immunoglobulin and continues to get this on a monthly basis.

“During this time, he continued to try and stay active – being helped onto an indoor bike and clipped in just to slowly turn the pedals.”

Understandably, it was a difficult experience for Iain, but he wasn’t fazed, even though he realises he will have to grapple with the effects of CIDP on a permanent basis.

He said: “I know it is very unlikely that I will make a full recovery.

“I am not likely to get any better than I am now, and I will probably need to have immunoglobulin infusions twice a month for the rest of my life.

“I was told that, if it had been diagnosed earlier, the prognosis would have been better.

“But I had never heard of it before and the doctors didn’t know about it either.”

In these circumstances, you might imagine it would be unrealistic for Iain to have joined his other two family members on an epic cycling odyssey from London to Paris.

But you would be mistaken.

Despite days where it appeared the challenge might be too much for him, he is a formidable character – and, after all, he was doing it was for Donna. They all were.

And, to date, their exertions have raised just shy of £20,000 for the organisation which was set up by the Cordiners, who live in Oldmeldrum.

Lianne told me: “Donna was a lovely, bubbly person. She was a lot of fun, loved spending time with friends and family and doted on her nieces and nephews.

“But she was diagnosed in 2009 with a brain tumour and died in 2015.

“Mum and Dad were able to keep her at home and care for her themselves.

“That left a massive gap in all our lives and it was heartbreaking watching her deteriorate when there was nothing we could do.

“I noticed an advert for the London to Paris cycle last year and suggested that the three of us did it together as it would mark 10 years since Donna passed away.

“My dad is also a keen cyclist and I had done a bit in the past, so there were three generations of us who made up the team.

“Dad’s determination meant he was able to get back on the bike [for the charity event].

“Training didn’t come without its challenges and some days proved difficult for him especially just before his infusion and immediately afterwards.

“There was a point we were unsure whether he would be able to take part in the cycle.”

She continued: “Just before heading to Dover, the heavens opened and there were some people hiding under a tree while we thought we were made of tougher stuff.

“We carried on until we got stuck in flash floods and had to walk through knee high water to get across the road.

“We spend our time before the ferry trying to dry under hand dryers and keep warm.

“We got the ferry across and cycled into Dunkirk, totalling 92 miles for Day One.

“Day Two was our longest day, from Dunkirk to Cambrai, totalling just over 100 miles.

“Then, on Day Three, we had a shorter day of approximately 75 miles from Cambrai to Soissons and we stopped to visit a First World war memorial cemetery.

“Day Four from Soissons to Paris was around 82 miles – we saw some lovely villages and countryside. It was warm and important to stay hydrated and fuelled for each day.

“Some moments were more difficult than others, but knowing the reason behind our challenge kept us going.”

They were elated when they pedalled into Paris and were greeted warmly by the locals. Lianne described it as “scary, wonderful and emotional” all at the same time.

And none of them will ever forget the sight of people cheering as they arrived at the Trocadero and the view of the Eiffel Tower, where they met up with family and friends.

Lianne said: “It was a fantastic feeling of achievement, not only for the cycle for Donna, but for the amount of money that had been raised.

“This was followed by a massive feeling of gratitude to everyone, especially Ark Estates, who supported all our fundraising efforts.”

It’s a long time since Donna persuaded a group of her friends to participate in the Loch Ness 10k in September 2012.

Even though she herself was very ill by that stage, she was still thinking of others.

And that charitable spirit is clearly in the family’s DNA.

Their crowdfunding Cycle for Donna page is at https://www.justgiving.com/team/fordonna