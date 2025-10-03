Photos of Bridge of Don Asda through years – starting from shop’s days as Fine Fare and Gateway

Bridge of Don’s Asda has served the community for decades.

Over the years shoppers have flocked to the Middleton Park store which started life as a Fine Fare superstore in 1981.

Later in the decade it became a Gateway store, and ultimately Asda after the chain’s takeover of Gateway in 1989.

By the start of the 1980s the rapidly expanding Bridge of Don was in need of more amenities.

Store started out as Fine Fare

And in May 1980 the Evening Express reported on a planning application to build a supermarket and shopping arcade on the Scotstown Farm estate around Middleton of Scotstoun.

It told of Malcolm Catto, the last tenant farmer on the estate who would be leaving the farm in light of the plans for the land.

Later in the year a report in the Press and Journal stated that the Middleton store plan was part of a £15million Scotland-wide investment which would create 1,000 jobs.

Fine Fare opened its doors in the Bridge of Don in October 1981.

By the following year it announced it was opening two city stores – Bridge of Don and Bridge of Dee on Sundays. It followed a move by Asda to Sunday opening at its Dyce store – and the firm did not want to get left behind its rival.

Change to Gateway

In 1987 Gateway and Fine Fare merged and six Fine Fare stores — including Bridge of Don, started the process of becoming Gateway.

Two years later and the store was celebrating a £1million makeover.

Speaking to the Evening Express on April 27, 1989, manager Joe Hurst said a newspaper and magazine bar as well as a record department had been introduced.

Other changes included refurbishing the petrol station. Events to celebrate the relaunch were to be held over the May holiday weekend.

Becoming Asda

In August 1989 it was announced that Asda was buying more than 60 Gateway stores across the country, with Bridge of Don and Bridge of Dee among them.

The deal was worth £705million. Bridge of Don and Bridge of Dee were the latest additions to the Asda stable in the area. The supermarket already had outlets in Dyce and Portlethen.

As part of its relaunch celebrations the following year the store donated £500 to Middleton Park School to go towards computer equipment.

Over the years the Asda store has welcomed famous faces such as Cameron Stout of Big Brother fame and Dons stars Stewart McKimmie and Jim Bett. It has also taken part in a range of events to support charities.

We’ve taken a look back through our archives at days gone by at the store – from the 1980s through to 2010s.

From Fine Fare to Asda in pictures