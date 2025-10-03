Photos of Bridge of Don Asda through years – starting from shop’s days as Fine Fare and Gateway

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Photos of Bridge of Don Asda through years – starting from shop’s days as Fine Fare and Gateway

The store at Middleton Park first opened in the early 1980s as a Fine Fare, before changing to Gateway then Asda. Karen Roberts
Karen Roberts
Members of staff with Cameron Stout in 2006 for the Evening Express Golden Rose competition. Image: Amanda Gordon.
Members of staff with Cameron Stout in 2006 for the Evening Express Golden Rose competition. Image: Amanda Gordon.

Bridge of Don’s Asda has served the community for decades.

Over the years shoppers have flocked to the Middleton Park store which started life as a Fine Fare superstore in 1981.

Later in the decade it became a Gateway store, and ultimately Asda after the chain’s takeover of Gateway in 1989.

By the start of the 1980s the rapidly expanding Bridge of Don was in need of more amenities.

Store started out as Fine Fare

And in May 1980 the Evening Express reported on a planning application to build a supermarket and shopping arcade on the Scotstown Farm estate around Middleton of Scotstoun.

It told of Malcolm Catto, the last tenant farmer on the estate who would be leaving the farm in light of the plans for the land.

Later in the year a report in the Press and Journal stated that the Middleton store plan was part of a £15million Scotland-wide investment which would create 1,000 jobs.

Fine Fare opened its doors in the Bridge of Don in October 1981.

By the following year it announced it was opening two city stores – Bridge of Don and Bridge of Dee on Sundays. It followed a move by Asda to Sunday opening at its Dyce store – and the firm did not want to get left behind its rival.

Fine Fare Supermarket pictured ahead of its opening in October 1981.  (C)AJL

Change to Gateway

In 1987 Gateway and Fine Fare merged and six Fine Fare stores — including Bridge of Don, started the process of becoming Gateway.

Two years later and the store was celebrating a £1million makeover.

Speaking to the Evening Express on April 27, 1989, manager Joe Hurst said a newspaper and magazine bar as well as a record department had been introduced.

Other changes included refurbishing the petrol station. Events to celebrate the relaunch were to be held over the May holiday weekend.

To go with story by Karen Roberts. for a past times feature Picture shows; newspaper clipping from 1989. don’t know. Supplied by British Newspaper Archive Date; Unknown

Becoming Asda

In August 1989 it was announced that Asda was buying more than 60 Gateway stores across the country, with Bridge of Don and Bridge of Dee among them.

The deal was worth £705million. Bridge of Don and Bridge of Dee were the latest additions to the Asda stable in the area. The supermarket already had outlets in Dyce and Portlethen.

As part of its relaunch celebrations the following year the store donated £500 to Middleton Park School to go towards computer equipment.

Over the years the Asda store has welcomed famous faces such as Cameron Stout of Big Brother fame and Dons stars Stewart McKimmie and Jim Bett. It has also taken part in a range of events to support charities.

We’ve taken a look back through our archives at days gone by at the store – from the 1980s through to 2010s.

From Fine Fare to Asda in pictures

Caroline Hill (2nd left), chairman of the Scottish Council of the Save the Children Fund with the donation poster and some customers at Fine Fare Superstore, Bridge of Don in September 1982.
Comedian George Duffus takes a rest at the checkout after a two minute trolley dash round Gateway, in April 1989, to celebrate the store’s refurbishment. The £360 of groceries which he collected went to residents at the nearby Charlie Devine Court Sheltered Home.
Gateway general manager Joe Hurst with winners of a holiday competition in May 1989, (left to right) Mrs Eleanor Morrison, Mrs Morag Smith, Mrs Nora Absalon and Mrs Rhoda Mowat.
Staff at Bridge of Don Asda line up with Royal National Institute for the Blind Appeals Organiser, Scottish Branch, Stanley Flett. The appeal for the RNIB in January 1991, through all four Asda stores in Grampian, was aiming to raise £1.5 million to provide talking books for the blind. Aberdeen Journals.
Staff of ASDA, Bridge of Don, give Dons star Stewart McKimmie a helping hand through It’s A Knockout Competition for Voluntary Service Aberdeen in 1995. The supermarket staff raised £650. ABERDEEN JOURNALS Ltd.
Pictured in August 1997 were the Asda It’s a Knockout team from Bridge of Don. They were hoping to retain the Voluntary Service Aberdeen cup at the charity event at Duthie Park. Back (from left) are Joyce Mulloy, Gillian McNicol, Shona Burnett, and (front), Jacqueline Scott, holding trophy, and Claire Thomson.
Butcher Shaun Sim at work at the Bridge of Don ASDA supermarket in 1999.
A member of staff at the Middleton Park store dressed as the Queen to surprise shoppers for an April fools joke in 2004. Picture Simon Walton.
Jim Bett shows the red card at Asda in Bridge of Don in May 2003. The former Aberdeen midfielder took on the job of referee at ASDA Bridge of Don’s Pepsi Table Football Challenge. Twenty children aged from six to 12 entered the challenge. Pic Gordon Lennox.
The big scramble for the Harry Potter books in July 2005 at ASDA, Bridge of Don, Aberdeen. Picture by JIM IRVINE.
Asda Events Co-ordinator Jan Craig has her hands full with bags of sprouts from produce assistant Darren Park’s trolley in December 2004, PIC DAVID PATTINSON,
Pupils from Middleton Park School did a flash mob in Asda, Bridge of Don as part of a November health campaign in 2013.  Picture by Chris Sumner
The launch of the Aberdeen Cyrenians annual sleepout at ASDA in April, 2016, Bridge of Don, Aberdeen. In the picture are staff of Cyrenians and ASDA. Picture by Jim Irvine.

