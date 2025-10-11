I step inside the Aberdeen chamber that brings North Sea divers back from the deep

Standing by the giant decompression tanks at the National Hyperbaric Centre, I tentatively suggest that a North Sea diver is as far from help than an astronaut on the Moon.

“Further away,” shoots back Scott Graham, the centre’s life-support supervisor. “It doesn’t take eight days to get to the Moon.”

Eight days: that’s how long it takes to bring a diver up from 200 metres below the North Sea, slowly enough to avoid “the bends” — the painful and potentially life-threatening condition caused by rising too fast.

A lunar mission, by comparison, is home in half the time.

It should be no surprise, then, that the National Hyperbaric Centre feels like Aberdeen’s own Cape Canaveral — banks of dials and monitors tracking every breath and shift in pressure, steel hatches opening onto chambers like rocket fuselages.

Because at heart, the mission is the same: to send humans — or “squishies,” as Scott memorably puts it — into an environment utterly hostile to life, and bring them back in one piece.

National Hyperbaric Centre, Aberdeen — what it actually does

Only in Aberdeen — Europe’s oil capital — could such a place exist.

Opened on Aberdeen Royal Infirmary’s Foresterhill’s campus in 1987 to serve the North Sea, divers come here to train for month-long stints in pressurised chambers identical to the ones used offshore, or to be rushed in during emergencies when something has gone wrong.

Over time, however, its role has expanded.

Today it supports all divers in trouble, doubles as a commercial hub for stress-testing equipment at deep-sea pressures, and keeps oil and gas workers up to speed with the latest life-support systems.

And, in an unlikely partnership that seems to work a treat, the centre — now owned by Westhill-based diving firm JFD Global — also houses NHS Scotland’s national hyperbaric unit, the only one of its kind in the UK.

Here a team of specialist NHS nurses and consultants treat not only decompression sickness but a dozen other conditions shown to respond to oxygen-rich therapy: everything from carbon monoxide poisoning and severe burns to radiation injuries and stubborn wounds that refuse to heal.

It is two worlds under one roof — divers and patients, industry and medicine — sharing the same airlocks in this hidden corner of Aberdeen.

Meet the team: the people running Aberdeen’s hyperbaric centre

My tour of the National Hyperbaric Centre on a recent Friday morning follows hot on the heels of its enormously successful debut at Aberdeen’s Doors Open Days.

“We even had wives of divers come in and say, ‘so this is where my husband spends all his time’,” laughs Lisa Wilkie, 43, the centre’s manager and the one who looks after everyone.

But if Lisa brings the warm welcome, Scott Graham brings the depth.

A life-support supervisor with decades of offshore experience, the 61-year-old Canadian has guided countless divers through saturation systems such as the four hyperbaric chambers housed in the centre.

He outlines a brief history of the centre — how decompression incidents back when it opened were far more common, sometimes 40 or 50 cases a year.

Today the number is far lower, often just a dozen or so. And while it is estimated that more than 100 divers have lost their lives since the inception of the oil and gas industry in the 1970s, Scott hasn’t seen a fatal incident in the years he’s worked in Aberdeen – a marker of how far safety measures have come.

Still, 42 years on from its opening, the centre’s principle remains the same: if a diver takes ill, this is where they’re brought.

Saturation diving explained — why decompression takes eight days

Scott’s next task is to explain saturation diving to me. This is the technique that allows divers to function deep underwater, and the reason the hyperbaric centre exists.

At depths of 150 to 200 metres, it isn’t safe to send divers back to the surface at the end of every shift.

Rising too quickly makes the nitrogen in their blood expand dangerously, triggering the ‘bends’.

Instead, divers live under pressure for weeks at a time, transferring daily into diving bells that drop them to the seabed to weld pipelines or repair subsea structures.

“They’ll do six hours in the water, then come back up into the chamber until the next team goes down,” Scott says. “And when the job’s done, the real waiting begins — it takes eight days to decompress them safely.”

Inside Aberdeen’s hyperbaric chambers: life under pressure

The chambers in Aberdeen exactly mirror those offshore, so much so that documentaries have filmed here for authenticity.

Inside, it is the same basic-yet-functional living arrangements: rows of bunks with curtains for privacy, a shared wet-room and meals passed through a pressure lock in trays.

For safety, everything is on camera, and I suggest it’s a bit like Big Brother underwater.

Scott admits tempers can occasionally flare.

“I’ve seen the camera being covered, and someone holding his face afterwards,” he chuckles.

To add to the strangeness, helium — used in their breathing mix — raises voices to Donald Duck pitch. “I can speak fluent Donald Duck,” laughs Scott, adding that these days, diving comms use modulators to bring speech back down to something human.

As for the divers, Scott concedes that it takes a certain type of person to cope with that claustrophobic world.

“Self-sufficient, resilient… maybe a bit nuts,” is his verdict. But the rewards reflect the risks: saturation divers can earn upwards of £2,000 a day.

Life-support courses at the National Hyperbaric Centre

That rare mix of nerve and resilience is on the minds of the oil and gas workers undergoing a course at the centre.

Most aren’t divers themselves but technicians, responsible for maintaining the life-support systems that keep men alive hundreds of metres down.

“You need a different mindset to do that job,” says Craig Dunbar, who has spent two decades offshore. “We work alongside the divers, but it’s not something I’d ever fancy myself. They’re a breed apart.”

Craig’s colleague Martin Buchanan nods in agreement. “Everyone knows each other in the diving world, it’s a small community,” he says, adding that some divers – especially at the height of the North Sea oil boom – behave like rock stars.

Still, there is clear respect for the men putting their lives at risk on the sea bed, and for how they look after themselves.

“We’ve got one diver who looks about 47,” says Scott. “He’s actually 66.”

The NHS hyperbaric unit: two worlds under one roof

As extraordinary as the world of commercial diving is, it’s only half the story. Through a set of double doors, the centre takes on a different role — one that belongs not to the oil industry, but to the NHS.

The delineation is clear. On the JFD side, the atmosphere is all oil-and-gas industry — burley men parading the walkways with purpose.

Walk through the double doors, and the vibe turns NHS.

Staff lists and whiteboards hang on walls and there is even a cookie-cutter NHS waiting room adorned in posters warning about the dangers of decompression.

What the two sides do share, however, is a sense of teamwork (“We couldn’t do this without JFD,” an NHS worker tells me) plus one of the centre’s four hyperbaric chambers, which JFD leases out to the health service.

It is here a team of ICU-trained nurses and consultants treat the approximately 16 diving injury patients it sees every year.

These are not the commercial divers of the oil and gas industry, but a mix of leisure scuba divers and those working in the west coast clam fishing industry or salmon farming.

From Scapa Flow to Foresterhill: why divers end up in Aberdeen

Many of the leisure divers end up in Aberdeen after exploring the First World War shipwrecks in Orkney’s Scapa Flow; so much so that the Scottish island has its own hyperbaric chamber.

But while that is a category two facility, Aberdeen is the UK’s only category one.

“[Orkney] can treat divers who get into trouble,” says senior charge nurse Corinne Johnston, “but they’re at least an hour from any further support like intensive care or an MRI scanner. Here in Aberdeen, we’ve got all of that next door.”

But diving accidents are only one side of the work.

Increasingly, the chamber is used for other medical conditions that respond to hyperbaric oxygen — around a dozen of them formally recognised by the NHS.

“We see a lot of post-radiation injuries,” Corrine says. “Sometimes the bladder or bowel has been damaged by cancer treatment, and hyperbaric oxygen can help repair that.”

“We always bring people in for a visit first,” adds senior staff nurse Chelsea Hicks. “We need to make sure they’re not claustrophobic and that they’ll be comfortable spending hours inside.”

Hyperbaric oxygen therapy in Aberdeen: NHS-approved conditions

For many, the results are transformative.

Chronic wounds that have resisted dressings for years finally close; burns and radiation injuries clear up.

“It’s often seen as a last resort,” Corinne says. “But sometimes we wish people were referred sooner. If conventional treatments aren’t working after six months, hyperbaric therapy could make a difference.”

What the chamber doesn’t do is treat conditions such as multiple sclerosis and long Covid, despite some sufferers finding life-changing benefits from using smaller, privately funded chambers.

“It’s not that it doesn’t work,” Corinne explains. “If a patient says it helps them, then it helps them. But there isn’t enough research yet for the NHS to approve it. Maybe in five or ten years’ time there will be the evidence, but right now we can only treat the 12 recognised conditions.”

Hyperbaric nursing in Aberdeen: the ICU team who ‘dive’ with patients

For the nurses themselves, working here is unlike any other ward in the NHS. They don’t just monitor patients from outside the chamber — they often have to go in with them.

“We have to undergo the same kind of medical checks as offshore divers,” says Corinne. “We can’t just put anyone in the chamber and recompress them — we need to be ‘fit to dive’ ourselves.”

Once inside, they are committed for the duration of the treatment: no one in, no one out until the pressure cycle is over.

For elective wound-healing patients that means two and a half hours; for divers it can be five, even eight hours. In extreme cases, decompression has lasted days.

That means the team have to be ready for anything, locked inside with a patient and entirely on their own until help can be compressed in to join them.

If something goes wrong, they have to handle it until backup arrives. And even then, it takes a few minutes for someone else to get compressed down to the right pressure so they can enter the chamber.

It’s a demanding role, but one they embrace. “We work better under pressure — literally,” laughs Chelsea. “I don’t want patients to be unwell, but that’s why we do critical care. We thrive on the challenge.”

And yes, they add, food gets passed through the pressure lock when a long shift stretches into the night.

Domino’s pizza is a favourite.

The final stop, and the centre’s rapid-response unit

My tour ends in the bowels of the building, where Scott shows me the pressure-test tank.

Its huge metal door hangs open, revealing cavernous innards that, when sealed and flooded, can replicate the crushing depths of the North Sea — the pressure inside cranked up to the equivalent of 300 metres below.

Scott explains that some global firms are developing pressure chambers capable of operating at depths far deeper than the comparatively shallow North Sea.

As the JFD team pose for P&J photographs in front of the pressure tank, I check out the the Hyperbaric Rescue Facility out the back.

This silver chamber is a smaller, mobile version that can – in the event of an offshore emergency – accommodate 18 divers.

According to Scott, the tank can reach Peterhead by road in 12 hours and is capable of keeping the “squishies” at the right pressure until they can be brought to Aberdeen.

It’s a reminder of the life-saving focus of the centre, and its core mission to keep people alive.

But standing next to the squat module also throws into stark relief the cramped, claustrophobic conditions North Sea divers endure.

“Your whole world, shrunk to a two-metre diameter,” Scott says.

“And that’s it.”

