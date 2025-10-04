Pumpkins, ponies and piglets: Meet the family behind Grains Farm Park near Stonehaven

When Holly Emslie was a little girl she had an obsession with animals.

“I was always asking my mum and dad if I could have different pets,” laughs Holly, 34.

“It was to the extent where I would give PowerPoint presentations about why I should have a hamster.

“So I don’t know where I got it from as I don’t come from an agricultural background but from a young age I had this ingrained love of animals.”

Bringing the joy of farm life to Stonehaven…

Fast forward to today and Holly lives and breathes everything to do with animals after opening Grains Farm Park, just outside Stonehaven.

Working alongside her husband Lewis, 30, and their daughters (little helpers) Grace, four, and two-year-old Eve, the family are bringing the joy of farm life to their local community.

Speaking to the Press and Journal on the cusp of a busy pumpkin patch season – tickets are going fast – Holly shares the fascinating story behind their farm park and what’s it’s like to work closely with your family.

“I really am living the farming dream,” says Holly.

“Sometimes we’re so busy that I don’t really have time to sit back and really appreciate it.

“But the farm park is everything that I’ve always wanted to do so it’s been great.”

‘I’ve always loved animals’

Unbeknown to Holly at the time, the seeds for Grains Farm Park were planted years ago when she was growing up in Inverbervie.

“When I was young, I started volunteering with animals and then I worked for Redwings Horse Sanctuary in Forfar,” says Holly.

“I was there for years and then I left and became a fundraising manager for various charities.

“I really enjoyed it but I really missed the animals.

“So I ended up back at the sanctuary where I became deputy centre manager for a few years and I absolutely loved it.”

Seeds were sown for Grains Farm Park years ago…

Holly came up with the idea for the farm park while studying for an HND qualification in animal care.

“While I was at college, I did my dissertation on a farm park and I also did my business project on a farm park,” says Holly.

In a sign that the universe was listening to her dreams, Holly fell in love with Lewis, who was working at Grains Farm, his family’s farm just outside of Stonehaven.

“Lewis’s grandparents Margaret and Ian Emslie own the farm and his dad John is a partner in the farming business,” says Holly.

“So Lewis has always been in farming and he’s actually worked on farms in New Zealand.

“He was actually thinking about going back to New Zealand again but we met and he decided that he was he was staying.

“He’s been at home on the family farm since then really.”

Grains Farm Park is a family affair

After initially setting up home in Stonehaven and having their children, the couple moved into the main farmhouse.

It was while living on the farm that Holly’s idea to create a farm park came back into her mind.

“I took my business plan to Lewis’s granny and grandpa and asked if I could use some of the land to create a farm park,” says Holly.

“Thankfully they’ve been really supportive and said ‘yes you can do what you like’.”

‘We’re excited about the pumpkin patch’

Since then, Holly and her family have created a family farm park where people of all ages can enjoy everything from feeding animals and educational talks to play areas for the little ones and seasonal events like pumpkin picking.

“I just wanted to create an open experience as I know how much I loved animals as a child especially as I didn’t come from that kind of background,” says Holly.

“So I wanted to be able to provide that for other people.

“It is a working farm and we’re starting small but we’re building from there and I hope that we give people a really nice experience where they can come and learn a bit about the animals, the land and a bit about farming as well.”

‘Our amazing family and friends are at the root of everything’

So what is it like to work so closely with your family?

“I get on so well with Lewis so it’s great and we’re very lucky in that respect,” says Holly.

“I do all the business side of stuff and all the day-to-day caring for the animals and Lewis gets roped in for all the maintenance and machinery side of things.”

Holly says she couldn’t do it without the support she gets from all her family and friends, especially one ‘amazing’ individual.

“One of my really good friends Elaine helps me out a lot,” says Holly.

“She’s amazing as she helps me to run the ‘Little Lambs Toddler Group’.

“Elaine also helps out with everything else like worming and tagging lambs.”

Grains Farm Park has some very specal helpers…

And Holly also has some very special little helpers too.

“In terms of childcare, the farm park has been really flexible for me because Eve comes with me all the time,” says Holly.

“She loves being with the animals and she comes along to the toddlers group where she enjoys having different children to play with.

“Grace has just started school so she’s not around so much just now but she loves it too.”

‘I’m living my farming dream’

As much a Holly is living her dream, she admits that it’s hard work.

“It’s really difficult as we’re up early to look after the animals,” says Holly.

“And when things go smoothly it’s fine but in farming and in life sometimes there’s always things that crop up.”

This month is going to be especially busy for Holly and her family as they prepare to welcome families to their pumpkin patch.

“Pumpkins are really hard to grow,” says Holly.

“But we have a good crop this year which is exciting.

“I’m an autumn girl so I can’t wait.”

So what’s next?

Looking to the future, Holly and her family have big plans for the farm park.

But at the heart of everything they do is the welfare of the animals.

“The farm park is a nice way to show people that farmers do care about their animals,” says Holly.

“We have some of the best welfare standards in the world in the UK and it’s important that’s recognised because quite often people do have negative sort of impressions of farming.”

For more information about Grains Farm Park or tickets for their pumpkin patch, check out their website grainsfarm.co.uk or their Instagram page @grainsfarm

And if you enjoyed this story, you may also like:

Farm Stop: The dad and daughter duo helping north-east families experience farming