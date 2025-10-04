Pumpkins, ponies and piglets: Meet the family behind Grains Farm Park near Stonehaven

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Pumpkins, ponies and piglets: Meet the family behind Grains Farm Park near Stonehaven

The Emslie family are bringing the joy of animals and farming life to people of all ages.

Holly Emslie and her family have created a farm park near Stonehaven
Holly Emslie and her family have created a farm park near Stonehaven. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
By Rosemary Lowne

When Holly Emslie was a little girl she had an obsession with animals.

“I was always asking my mum and dad if I could have different pets,” laughs Holly, 34.

“It was to the extent where I would give PowerPoint presentations about why I should have a hamster.

“So I don’t know where I got it from as I don’t come from an agricultural background but from a young age I had this ingrained love of animals.”

Lewis and Holly, pictured with their children Grace and Eve and some furry friends, have opened a farm park for people of all ages to enjoy. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

Bringing the joy of farm life to Stonehaven…

Fast forward to today and Holly lives and breathes everything to do with animals after opening Grains Farm Park, just outside Stonehaven.

Working alongside her husband Lewis, 30, and their daughters (little helpers) Grace, four, and two-year-old Eve, the family are bringing the joy of farm life to their local community.

Speaking to the Press and Journal on the cusp of a busy pumpkin patch season – tickets are going fast – Holly shares the fascinating story behind their farm park and what’s it’s like to work closely with your family.

“I really am living the farming dream,” says Holly.

“Sometimes we’re so busy that I don’t really have time to sit back and really appreciate it.

“But the farm park is everything that I’ve always wanted to do so it’s been great.”

Holly and Lewis have a passion for animals and educating people on farming life. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

‘I’ve always loved animals’

Unbeknown to Holly at the time, the seeds for Grains Farm Park were planted years ago when she was growing up in Inverbervie.

“When I was young, I started volunteering with animals and then I worked for Redwings Horse Sanctuary in Forfar,” says Holly.

“I was there for years and then I left and became a fundraising manager for various charities.

“I really enjoyed it but I really missed the animals.

“So I ended up back at the sanctuary where I became deputy centre manager for a few years and I absolutely loved it.”

Holly has a lifelong love of animals. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

Seeds were sown for Grains Farm Park years ago…

Holly came up with the idea for the farm park while studying for an HND qualification in animal care.

“While I was at college, I did my dissertation on a farm park and I also did my business project on a farm park,” says Holly.

In a sign that the universe was listening to her dreams, Holly fell in love with Lewis, who was working at Grains Farm, his family’s farm just outside of Stonehaven.

“Lewis’s grandparents Margaret and Ian Emslie own the farm and his dad John is a partner in the farming business,” says Holly.

“So Lewis has always been in farming and he’s actually worked on farms in New Zealand.

“He was actually thinking about going back to New Zealand again but we met and he decided that he was he was staying.

“He’s been at home on the family farm since then really.”

Little piglets are a huge draw for visitors at Grains Farm Park. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

Grains Farm Park is a family affair

After initially setting up home in Stonehaven and having their children, the couple moved into the main farmhouse.

It was while living on the farm that Holly’s idea to create a farm park came back into her mind.

“I took my business plan to Lewis’s granny and grandpa and asked if I could use some of the land to create a farm park,” says Holly.

“Thankfully they’ve been really supportive and said ‘yes you can do what you like’.”

Holly, Lewis and their little girls Grace and Eve are loving life at the farm park. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

‘We’re excited about the pumpkin patch’

Since then, Holly and her family have created a family farm park where people of all ages can enjoy everything from feeding animals and educational talks to play areas for the little ones and seasonal events like pumpkin picking.

“I just wanted to create an open experience as I know how much I loved animals as a child especially as I didn’t come from that kind of background,” says Holly.

“So I wanted to be able to provide that for other people.

“It is a working farm and we’re starting small but we’re building from there and I hope that we give people a really nice experience where they can come and learn a bit about the animals, the land and a bit about farming as well.”

Holly, Lewis and their family have poured love and passion into Grains Farm Park. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

‘Our amazing family and friends are at the root of everything’

So what is it like to work so closely with your family?

“I get on so well with Lewis so it’s great and we’re very lucky in that respect,” says Holly.

“I do all the business side of stuff and all the day-to-day caring for the animals and Lewis gets roped in for all the maintenance and machinery side of things.”

Holly says she couldn’t do it without the support she gets from all her family and friends, especially one ‘amazing’ individual.

“One of my really good friends Elaine helps me out a lot,” says Holly.

“She’s amazing as she helps me to run the ‘Little Lambs Toddler Group’.

“Elaine also helps out with everything else like worming and tagging lambs.”

Holly and Lewis love to bring the magic of farming to the Stonehaven community. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

Grains Farm Park has some very specal helpers…

And Holly also has some very special little helpers too.

“In terms of childcare, the farm park has been really flexible for me because Eve comes with me all the time,” says Holly.

“She loves being with the animals and she comes along to the toddlers group where she enjoys having different children to play with.

“Grace has just started school so she’s not around so much just now but she loves it too.”

Running a farm park is hard work but Holly says it’s worth it. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

‘I’m living my farming dream’

As much a Holly is living her dream, she admits that it’s hard work.

“It’s really difficult as we’re up early to look after the animals,” says Holly.

“And when things go smoothly it’s fine but in farming and in life sometimes there’s always things that crop up.”

This month is going to be especially busy for Holly and her family as they prepare to welcome families to their pumpkin patch.

“Pumpkins are really hard to grow,” says Holly.

“But we have a good crop this year which is exciting.

“I’m an autumn girl so I can’t wait.”

Holly is happier than ever after turning her dream into reality. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

So what’s next?

Looking to the future, Holly and her family have big plans for the farm park.

But at the heart of everything they do is the welfare of the animals.

“The farm park is a nice way to show people that farmers do care about their animals,” says Holly.

“We have some of the best welfare standards in the world in the UK and it’s important that’s recognised because quite often people do have negative sort of impressions of farming.”

For more information about Grains Farm Park or tickets for their pumpkin patch, check out their website grainsfarm.co.uk or their Instagram page @grainsfarm

