‘I was at Jason Donovan’s Amadeus gig in Aberdeen – this is what it was like’

Jason Donovan’s Amadeus gig in Aberdeen more than two decades ago was quite a moment.

It was November 2002 and the era of sparkly low rise jeans and hankie hem tops (yep, I had both of those in my wardrobe), it was also the time of brick-like mobile phones.

Cameras were still mostly analogue, ceramic-coated hair straighteners were only just starting to appear on the shelves, and, most crucially it was pre-social media. Or at least it was a time where social platforms were in their infancy.

If you are of a certain age – a little over 40 but under 50 years old — and were living in or near Aberdeen at that time, you’ll surely have spent many a night out in Amadeus nightclub.

Amadeus was unique in Aberdeen club scene

There were plenty of great nightspots in the late 90s in Aberdeen, but for a time Amadeus was the place to go. My time as a student coincided with the early days of Amadeus. When it opened in August 1997 I was just about to begin my English literature degree at Aberdeen University.

At 17 years old and eight months I was not quite old enough to be allowed through the doors… but obviously once I was it was a regular haunt for me and my friends.

If you ever trekked round the super club’s five bars in order to obtain a bottle of the venue’s “champagne” (I think you got it for free on your birthday), or felt an odd sense of triumph at gaining entry into the least-VIP VIP area you’ve ever seen, you’ll know it was good times!

And who could forget that dance floor and its podiums? Many times on a student night I risked injury darting to the dance floor in the massive heels I wore as soon as I heard the opening notes of Blur’s Song 2, The One and Only by Chesney Hawkes or any other 1990s classic.

The place to be was Amadeus

The club’s opening night saw freestyle dance champion Mark Thomson and strongman Geoff Capes in the VIP crowd, and over the years other famous faces made appearances at the club.

I also need to ask for your help in solving a mystery — in autumn 2001 Chesney Hawkes, took to the stage for a set in Aberdeen. I was convinced it was Amadeus, however I can’t find any evidence of him having played there.

But I can remember what I wore — a gold sparkly top and black trousers.

If I remember correctly Chesney was attempting to play new material but got repeated calls from the crowd on the packed dancefloor to sing his famous hit more than once.

That gig was amazing, and that song was an anthem to most of the cheering crowd. So if you were there and you can solve the mystery of where it was, let me know in the comments below!

Jason Donovan at Amadeus

By the time Jason Donovan’s November 11, 2002 gig was announced Amadeus had been open for more than five years.

But times were changing for the beachfront venue, always a bit of a tricky location for transport home, it was facing increasing challenges. Newer venues in the city centre such as Espionage were becoming more popular with revellers.

The Neighbours star, who was known for his role as Scott Robinson, as well as his pop career, had previously played in Aberdeen, at the AECC. The reaction by the fans – many who were teenagers or pre-teen, to his 1990 city concert was described in the Evening Express as being like “Beatlemania”.

Fast forward 12 years and the audience was a little older — but perhaps no less exuberant, eager to see the star they once had posters, t-shirts or even duvet covers of.

A gig worth paying out for

As soon as I saw that Jason Donovan would be performing at Amadeus I was determined I was going, as was my sister, Sarah.

At the time Jason’s star had waned somewhat since the height of his Neighbours and pop fame, but for myself, Sarah and many others his songs were the soundtrack to our youth.

Who didn’t watch Neighbours while eating their tea? And if you say you didn’t lip sync to Especially For You or Too Many Broken Hearts while dancing around your bedroom, then you are being economical with the truth!

Like any other performance from a big name, tickets would be required so I duly shelled out for mine.

I think it was £20, but I could be wrong! At the time I was 22 years old and having finished my undergraduate degree was in the middle of a year-long postgraduate course.

Jason Donovan on stage in Amadeus

The night in question had arrived, we were through the door in decent time — not too early, but early enough to have some drinks first.

By this point I was no longer a regular visitor to Amadeus, my student days were drawing to a close. I was working two jobs as well as studying, and when I did go out it was more likely to be to a city centre venue.

But the prospect of seeing Jason live had drawn me back. Nothing much had changed, it took ages to get served at any of the bars, the carpets were sticky, and the scent of Cool Water, CK One and Impulse body spray hung in the air. And the dance floor was packed.

After what seemed like hours of waiting about, it was finally time for the star attraction. I remember at the point it began I was near the dancefloor, and rushed back onto it.

If that gig was happening now everyone would have their phones out, taking pictures, recording or even livestreaming.

But in 2002, although I was often armed with my Pentax (pre-digital!) camera, it would seem I was too busy dancing to Too Many Broken Hearts and Sealed with a Kiss with my sister and others to take my camera out. It must have remained in the handbag I was dancing round.

And although I have searched through boxes of photos that should never see the light of day again, I haven’t stumbled across any images from that night.

End of an era

The Press and Journal report about the concert saw the star described as a “legend” by the manager of Amadeus, while fans spoke of their delight at seeing him on stage.

At one point though he stopped mid-song to speak to the crowd.

It was a great night, though being completely honest I can’t remember all of it, or all of the songs he performed.

However, I do clearly remember that he belted out a tune that was a little unexpected.

The opening notes of a tune as familiar as the Neighbours theme, except it wasn’t – it was the Home and Away theme song…

I’m not sure why he was singing it, but the singer’s faithful fans didn’t stop dancing and singing.

That night in a way was an end of an era for me and most likely many others. Despite the club’s manager telling the P&J they hoped to attract more big names to play at the club, it was actually entering into its final days.

I don’t remember going there again after the Jason gig, and just a couple of months later in January 2003 it closed suddenly. At the time it was said the closure was temporary.

Hearts might have been breaking, but it was time to say goodbye. And the club’s days were in fact all over as its doors stayed shut for good.