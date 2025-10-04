Our 8 favourite ‘hidden gem’ places around Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire to visit

It’s no secret that Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire are full of incredible places to visit, from postcard destinations like Dunnottar Castle to Aberdeen’s beautiful beachfront – but what about our more hidden gems?

To coincide with VisitAberdeenshire’s new website – which will highlight the best the region has to offer – our writers from throughout the region have put their heads together to come up with a list of their eight favourite places that are a little bit off the beaten track and why they love them.

From secret city gardens to beautiful coastline communities off the tourist trail, here’s our pick of Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire’s hidden gems to inspire you to get out and explore our beautiful corner of Scotland.

1. Glen Tanar

Picked by features editor Kieran Beattie

While there’s loads of much more popular nature walks for families in Aberdeenshire, like Scolty Hill near Banchory, Bennachie near Inverurie or any of our wonderful beaches, my favourite semi-hidden-gem of a spot to take in some fresh air is Glen Tanar.

Just a short drive from Aboyne down a rural road, this densely-forested estate is the best place in Aberdeenshire to fully envelop yourself in the calm of a proper pine forest.

It’s got extensive trails, from smaller walks for little legs around bonnie lochs, to a starting point for hikers to take on the formidable Munro Mount Keen.

The car park usually has lots of spaces, but despite the number of cars you might see parked up, this Aberdeenshire hidden gem is so vast I’ve never felt like it’s been too busy.

My favourite walk is the Old Pines Path.

This route, clearly signed, takes you right through the heart of the glen, and over a picturesque bridge at the halfway point that’s the ideal picnic stop for a knackered mum, dad and baby.

There’s also plenty spots for a picnic near the handy visitor centre, just across the bridge from the car park.

Toilet facilities are also on offer at the visitor centre, including one for disabled visitors.

2. Gardenstown

Picked by senior features writer Rosemary Lowne

Staring out to sea from the postcard perfect Gardenstown harbour, it was a moment when I thought life really couldn’t get much better.

That was until I turned round and saw my other half down on one knee.

‘Yes,’ I beamed as we embraced at the top of the pier, much to the delight of a family of tourists.

Quite literally a hidden gem, Gardenstown will forever have a special place in my heart.

With its pretty fishing cottages, dramatic cliffs and stunning harbour, this charming village is simply made for romantic proposals.

But it wasn’t only the scenery – and the sparkling new addition to my left hand – that I fell in love with that day.

No, I also fell hook, line and sinker for Eli’s, Craft, Cakes and Coffee.

Brimming with homemade cakes, sausage rolls and savoury scones, this quirky little cafe is worth the trip alone.

For me, Gardenstown is a precious and rare diamond of the north-east where memories to last a lifetime are made.

3. A tiny hill near Trinity Cemetery

Picked by health features writer Andy Morton

The day after I moved to Aberdeen, I wandered up a short grassy hill behind my flat and found a view that stopped me in my tracks.

“This is nice,” I thought. “There must be loads more like this in the city.”

Three years on, I’ve yet to find a better one.

The hill, tucked off Erroll Place behind the old gatehouse at Trinity Cemetery, is easy to miss. But from the top, it feels like you can see the whole city.

Pittodrie, home of Aberdeen FC, lies just to the left. You can even glimpse about 1/16th of the pitch – perfect for skinflint fans who don’t mind missing most of the action.

Beyond it, the beach stretches north to Donmouth, and through a gap in the buildings you can even spot the tower of King’s Church.

Look the other way and you can’t miss the cemetery, which unfurls beautifully towards the sea.

Further down, the Codona’s ferris wheel peeks above the rooftops, with Torry Battery on the horizon. And if you stand on your tippytoes, you can see the spire of Marischal College.

It’s a grand sweep — and with the sea stretching out to the horizon, a fine place to ponder the enormity of life. Until you spot the cemetery again, and remember nothing lasts forever.

4. Cullykhan Bay

Picked by food and drink features writer Karla Sinclair

I’ve lived just 25 minutes from Cullykhan Bay for most of my life – but only discovered it this summer, after returning from months of travelling across Australia, Thailand and Vietnam.

You’d think, after all those incredible coastlines and postcard-perfect views, I’d be hard to impress. But Cullykhan? It stopped me in my tracks. The beauty of the north-east coastline never fails to amaze me.

Tucked away down a rough track off the B9031, the bay is easy to miss but worth the detour.

I parked up with my boyfriend’s dog, Denzil, and walked over to a viewpoint looking down on the beach, which is sheltered from the wind. On that sunny day, the shallow water was crystal clear. Families were kayaking and picnicking. It felt like a secret summer postcard from somewhere much further south.

We followed the path up the hill to Fort Fiddes, perched high on the cliffs. A narrow strip of land leads out to the point, with views straight into Hell’s Lum – a collapsed sea cave – and north along the dramatic coastline beyond.

At the far end, you’ll catch sight of Pennan, nestled at the foot of the cliffs. And I realised, more often than not, the best views are the ones closest to home.

If you go, aim for a clear day – the views deserve to be seen in full. The spot is really something special.

5. Union Terrace Gardens

Picked content editor Karen Roberts

Union Terrace Gardens quite literally hides in plain sight. The historic sunken gardens underwent a revamp a few years back, and whether you love it, or didn’t think it needed a new look in the first place- there’s no denying the works brought the gardens back into people’s minds.

Personally, I’m a fan; I like the sight of the gardens from above on Union Terrace, and I think they look quite spectacular when lit up at night.

The gardens have recently been shortlisted for an architecture award – and it’s not hard to see why.

It had been a while since I had walked around the gardens, so a few weeks ago I paid them a visit.

My sister was home for a brief visit from overseas and was keen to see what the gardens looked like now. We wasted no time in heading over from where we were in the art gallery. First on the list was a selfie in front of the Aberdeen letters.

We then spent a good half hour or so walking around the paths surrounding the green space before heading back up to Union Street.

If you’ve not spent any time there recently, you’ll not be disappointed!

6. Cruickshank Botanic Garden

Picked by city reporting team leader Ben Hendry

Like many people, I became a lot more familiar with my local area during the pandemic.

Suddenly I realised how lucky I was to have places like Old Aberdeen and Seaton Park a short stroll away from my home in Kittybrewster.

And it didn’t take me long to find a favourite spot… Not far from the busy St Machar Drive lies an oasis of calm.

Just off the cobbled Chanonry lane you can find Cruickshank Botanic Garden.

Interestingly, this secret garden space was the first home of Aberdeen FC until the team moved in 1903 – a distinction marked by a plaque at the spot.

The university has since turned it into an unassuming beauty spot – perfect for taking the dog a walk, relaxing with a book on one of the benches or, if horticulture is your thing, admiring the range of plants.

It’s deceptively big too, stretching beyond along the rear of the grand homes lining the quaint street.

7. The James Hutton Institute Forest

By features writer Neil Drysdale

Just five or six years ago, red squirrels had completely vanished from Aberdeen, as their invasive, non-native grey counterparts caused chaos to the local creatures.

Yet now, when you stroll around the forest at The Hutton Institute in Airyhall, you can spot the dramatic fashion in which the reds have made a comeback.

If you’re lucky, you might even catch sight of them in the wild as I did last week when two of Tufty’s chums scrambled down a hill together and carried out an Ice-Age style skirmish over an acorn.

The Hutton is at the centre of this regeneration and it’s well worth a visit, whether you want to enjoy the majestic trees or simply enjoy a tranquil few minutes amid nature.

8. Aikenshill Highlands farm

Picked by obituaries and features writer Lindsay Bruce

If a hidden gem is the ONE place you tell everyone to visit if they’re coming to the area, then mine is unquestionably Aikenshill Highlands.

A short drive from Balmedie Beach, the Foveran farm is home to James Duthie and his brood. And by brood, I mean the 70-strong fold of Highland coos he and his human family rear.

For £20 a person, you’ll get a unique experience up close and personal with the iconic beasts – and depending on the time of year – with their mini-beasts as well.

Although — caveat — it’s an animal-led experience. If the mamas are in protective mode, you watch from the safety of paddock fencing. On a really good day, however, you may get to brush them, feed them and hug them like you have a 600kg hairy best pal.

Don’t judge me, £20 a visit is way cheaper than therapy!

Like a “Highland Cow safari” led by James and his infectious passion for the animals, I’ve sent family members, Americans in search of ‘real scotch cows’, and just about everyone I know to the Aberdeenshire farm.

I can’t think of anywhere else where you are surrounded by magnificent animals, miles of lush grass, with a view over to the sea.

Trust me, this is a gem and a half.

VisitAberdeenshire is launching a brand new visitor website celebrating the best of our region this autumn. What’s your favourite place in the north-east? Is it must-see monument, a brilliant local eatery, a favourite family day out, or a peaceful place to soak in the scenery? Have your say in our comments below…

