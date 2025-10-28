A slice of Ellon: Locals share their favourite eats – and I went to try some

“Anyone who lives in Ellon has celebrated birthdays or Christmas nights out at The New Inn – everyone goes there,” charity shop worker Becky tells me.

Recently, I’ve thrown myself into the heart of Ellon, chatting with locals about its food scene. It’s not sprawling but the cafes, pubs, bakeries, and restaurants play a big part in community life, like The New Inn.

And I went to try some of them out for myself.

From pizza Thursdays to post-cycle coffees: Ellon’s food rituals shine

For friends and colleagues Louise and Megan Bruce, the food scene is a source of comfort and routine.

Both in their 20s and working at a local veterinary practice, they make a beeline every Thursday for pizza at The Gaff.

“It’s our regular thing – pizza Thursday,” Ellon local Louise says.

“We have mushroom, chicken, and pepperoni. The Gaff is our favourite.”

Having reviewed it myself in April 2024, I can see why – their menu offers hearty favourites and the 5/5 cannoli that still lingers in my memory.

Megan, from Peterhead, appreciates Ellon’s small independents.

One of those is The Coffee Apothecary, where I met cyclists Tom Scott and Andrew Mumford.

The pair – who have known each other since 2006 through Gilcomston Church – had rode from Aberdeen for their caffeine and sandwich fix.

“We’ve been to The Coffee Apothecary in Udny a couple of times and like it there,” Andrew says.

Tom, from Cults, adds: “This one’s really good too.”

After their recommendation, I sampled the chorizo, zesty cream cheese, feta, chimichurri, onions, peppers and peashoots ciabatta.

It was every bit worth the ride.

Does the food scene feel stuck?

But not everyone feels Ellon’s food scene is complete.

Becky, 23, a lifelong resident, says it’s tough for new businesses to thrive.

“It’s expensive here,” she says.

“People can’t afford to have a dream of (owning) a small restaurant when prices are the way they are. No one’s got the money.

“When I go to Aberdeen, I think: ‘wow, look at all these choices’. You do feel a bit stuck for choice in Ellon. It’s been the same for a long time. There’s not much diversity.”

Long-time resident Cathy McWilliam, who’s called Ellon home for 41 years, agrees.

I met her and Angela Milne, from Stoneywood, outside The New Inn. They were meeting for a catch-up, basking in the sun.

“We’re in dire need of restaurants, bistros and fine-dining,” she says.

“On Fridays and Saturdays, Ellon’s empty. Certainly for its size, the infrastructure hasn’t grown for the amount of people that’s here now.”

Cherished gems keep the community coming back

Still, what Ellon does have is treasured.

The New Inn earned glowing praise from almost everyone I spoke with – Cathy described its food as “excellent”, Becky and Danya Maccallum, 28, share fond memories too.

Ythan Bakery was another popular suggestion.

“We used to go to BrewDog a lot but the prices are unjustifiable now,” Becky says.

“I remember going to The New Inn quite a lot with my dad – ordering the sweet honey chilli chicken noodles,” Danya adds.

Ythan Bakery, bustling when I stopped by, is proof that great food doesn’t need to be fancy.

A mince pie and a coconut empire biscuit cost me just £2.62 – a bargain by city standards and a reminder of Ellon’s everyday charm.

More cocktails, less takeaways

By the River Ythan, Abbie Reid, 23, and Ellis Welsh, 20, were walking their dogs Ollie and Lloyd and dreaming of more variety.

They’re after “somewhere with cocktails”.

Ellis, who originally lived in the town but now stays on the outskirts, adds: “There’s nowhere with little plates or cocktails. The places here are more ‘pub vibes’.

“There’s quite a lot of takeaways offering the same thing.”

The ones that got away…

Many residents still reminisce about Casa Salvatore, a much-loved Italian restaurant on Station Road.

“It was brilliant,” Cathy recalls. “Nothing has replaced it.”

Ellis adds: “You can’t get an Italian anywhere unless it’s a sit-in meal. They had a restaurant and a takeaway, which gave you more variety.”

Becky fondly remembers grabbing a slice of pizza there during school lunchtimes.

Others spoke warmly of Coffee Pot, now Annie’s Tearoom.

“I used to go every day after school with my mum,” says Becky.

Angela, whose aunt lived in Ellon and worked at The New Inn until she was in her 70s, says: “It was always busy. They used to do jars of old-fashioned sweets.”

“It was also a regular occurrence for me to go to Coffee Pot,” Danya says. “But I still love it now as Annie’s Tearoom. Oh, and The Coffee Lab – their food is really good.”

While I couldn’t step back in time to visit Casa Salvatore or Coffee Pot, I did pop into The Coffee Lab, on Ythan Terrace.

Despite it being mid-afternoon on a Tuesday, the dog-friendly coffee house was packed. I had to think fast when deciding what to order, especially with a family behind me in the queue talking about how ravenous they were after a walk.

I could have gone for just one bake, but no – I opted for two: a brookie and a cinnamon roll sponge, both priced at £4.

They were generous portions and perfect for sharing.

It was my first visit to Coffee Lab and I can see why it’s such a popular spot.

So, what do I think of the Ellon food offering?

Ellon’s food and drink scene may not rival the city’s but it is rich with familiarity, loyalty and, judging by the treats I enjoyed, quality offerings too.

It’s a town that remembers its flavours, even the ones that have faded, and keeps showing up for places still serving them.

As Danya sums it up: “It has a good selection given the size of the town. It’s improved a lot over the years. The standards have gone up quite a lot.”

Hear hear, Danya. I couldn’t agree more.

More like this…