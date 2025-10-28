A slice of Ellon: Locals share their favourite eats – and I went to try some

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
A slice of Ellon: Locals share their favourite eats – and I went to try some

While some crave more variety, Ellon's cafes, pubs and bakeries keep locals coming back – is the food worth the trip?

Ythan Bakery and The Coffee Apothecary were among the local food spots I stopped by. Image: Karla Sinclair
By Karla Sinclair

“Anyone who lives in Ellon has celebrated birthdays or Christmas nights out at The New Inn – everyone goes there,” charity shop worker Becky tells me.

Recently, I’ve thrown myself into the heart of Ellon, chatting with locals about its food scene. It’s not sprawling but the cafes, pubs, bakeries, and restaurants play a big part in community life, like The New Inn.

And I went to try some of them out for myself.

A stroll through Ellon a sunny day? Don’t mind if I do.

From pizza Thursdays to post-cycle coffees: Ellon’s food rituals shine

For friends and colleagues Louise and Megan Bruce, the food scene is a source of comfort and routine.

Both in their 20s and working at a local veterinary practice, they make a beeline every Thursday for pizza at The Gaff.

“It’s our regular thing – pizza Thursday,” Ellon local Louise says.

“We have mushroom, chicken, and pepperoni. The Gaff is our favourite.”

P&J journalists Andy Morton and Karla Sinclair enjoyed a feast at The Gaff last year. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.

Having reviewed it myself in April 2024, I can see why – their menu offers hearty favourites and the 5/5 cannoli that still lingers in my memory.

The Gaff cannolis are a must-try. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.

Megan, from Peterhead, appreciates Ellon’s small independents.

One of those is The Coffee Apothecary, where I met cyclists Tom Scott and Andrew Mumford.

Tom, left, and Andrew often head out cycling together.

The pair – who have known each other since 2006 through Gilcomston Church – had rode from Aberdeen for their caffeine and sandwich fix.

“We’ve been to The Coffee Apothecary in Udny a couple of times and like it there,” Andrew says.

Tom, from Cults, adds: “This one’s really good too.”

Outside The Coffee Apothecary in Ellon. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.

After their recommendation, I sampled the chorizo, zesty cream cheese, feta, chimichurri, onions, peppers and peashoots ciabatta.

It was every bit worth the ride.

The ciabatta was packed with filling.

Does the food scene feel stuck?

But not everyone feels Ellon’s food scene is complete.

Becky, 23, a lifelong resident, says it’s tough for new businesses to thrive.

“It’s expensive here,” she says.

“People can’t afford to have a dream of (owning) a small restaurant when prices are the way they are. No one’s got the money.

“When I go to Aberdeen, I think: ‘wow, look at all these choices’. You do feel a bit stuck for choice in Ellon. It’s been the same for a long time. There’s not much diversity.”

Long-time resident Cathy McWilliam, who’s called Ellon home for 41 years, agrees.

Angela, left, and Cathy had booked a table at The New Inn for a catch up.

I met her and Angela Milne, from Stoneywood, outside The New Inn. They were meeting for a catch-up, basking in the sun.

“We’re in dire need of restaurants, bistros and fine-dining,” she says.

“On Fridays and Saturdays, Ellon’s empty. Certainly for its size, the infrastructure hasn’t grown for the amount of people that’s here now.”

Cherished gems keep the community coming back

Still, what Ellon does have is treasured.

The New Inn earned glowing praise from almost everyone I spoke with – Cathy described its food as “excellent”, Becky and Danya Maccallum, 28, share fond memories too.

Ythan Bakery was another popular suggestion.

The New Inn Hotel, pictured in 2021. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.

“We used to go to BrewDog a lot but the prices are unjustifiable now,” Becky says.

“I remember going to The New Inn quite a lot with my dad – ordering the sweet honey chilli chicken noodles,” Danya adds.

Ythan Bakery, bustling when I stopped by, is proof that great food doesn’t need to be fancy.

Outside Ythan Bakery.

A mince pie and a coconut empire biscuit cost me just £2.62 – a bargain by city standards and a reminder of Ellon’s everyday charm.

My coconut empire biscuit and mince pie cost £2.62.

More cocktails, less takeaways

By the River Ythan, Abbie Reid, 23, and Ellis Welsh, 20, were walking their dogs Ollie and Lloyd and dreaming of more variety.

They’re after “somewhere with cocktails”.

Ellis and Lloyd with their dogs Abbie and Ollie.

Ellis, who originally lived in the town but now stays on the outskirts, adds: “There’s nowhere with little plates or cocktails. The places here are more ‘pub vibes’.

“There’s quite a lot of takeaways offering the same thing.”

The ones that got away…

Many residents still reminisce about Casa Salvatore, a much-loved Italian restaurant on Station Road.

“It was brilliant,” Cathy recalls. “Nothing has replaced it.”

Ellis adds: “You can’t get an Italian anywhere unless it’s a sit-in meal. They had a restaurant and a takeaway, which gave you more variety.”

Becky fondly remembers grabbing a slice of pizza there during school lunchtimes.

Others spoke warmly of Coffee Pot, now Annie’s Tearoom.

Sarah Christie, right, and and her mum Elaine run Annie’s Tearoom together. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

“I used to go every day after school with my mum,” says Becky.

Angela, whose aunt lived in Ellon and worked at The New Inn until she was in her 70s, says: “It was always busy. They used to do jars of old-fashioned sweets.”

“It was also a regular occurrence for me to go to Coffee Pot,” Danya says. “But I still love it now as Annie’s Tearoom. Oh, and The Coffee Lab – their food is really good.”

While I couldn’t step back in time to visit Casa Salvatore or Coffee Pot, I did pop into The Coffee Lab, on Ythan Terrace.

Coffee Lab is dog-friendly.

Despite it being mid-afternoon on a Tuesday, the dog-friendly coffee house was packed. I had to think fast when deciding what to order, especially with a family behind me in the queue talking about how ravenous they were after a walk.

I could have gone for just one bake, but no – I opted for two: a brookie and a cinnamon roll sponge, both priced at £4.

My sponge and brookie from Ellon food and drink spot Coffee Lab.

They were generous portions and perfect for sharing.

It was my first visit to Coffee Lab and I can see why it’s such a popular spot.

So, what do I think of the Ellon food offering?

Ellon’s food and drink scene may not rival the city’s but it is rich with familiarity, loyalty and, judging by the treats I enjoyed, quality offerings too.

It’s a town that remembers its flavours, even the ones that have faded, and keeps showing up for places still serving them.

As Danya sums it up: “It has a good selection given the size of the town. It’s improved a lot over the years. The standards have gone up quite a lot.”

Hear hear, Danya. I couldn’t agree more.

