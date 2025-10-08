Garden rooms to fall in love with for autumn and beyond

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Partnership Home Lifestyle

Garden rooms to fall in love with for autumn and beyond

Summer may be over, but a garden room lets you make the most of your outdoor space at any time of year.

In partnership with Ecosse Garden Rooms
Ecosse-Garden-rooms-glass-garden-room-in-scotland
You can create stylish and useable outdoor living spaces with a non-insulated garden room.

With the long sunny days of summer well and truly behind us, opportunities to sit and relax in the garden are becoming rare – if not non-existent!

But while holing up indoors is one way to spend autumn, you don’t need to abandon the idea of comfortably spending time in your very own patch of the great outdoors until next summer.

The solution is surprisingly simple. A garden room gives you a practical, usable and sheltered outdoor space you can use for relaxing or socialising – and they look exceptionally contemporary and stylish too (think sleek glass structures you see in interiors magazines). It can even have electricity for lights and heating to extend your use of the space.

Not only that, it’s cheaper than installing a conservatory, and in many circumstances, it doesn’t even require planning permission or a building warrant.

Why now is the perfect time to install a garden room

Ecosse Garden Rooms is a specialist company based in Moray and serving the whole of Aberdeenshire and Inverness-shire. It creates bespoke garden rooms, both insulated and non-insulated, perfectly suited to our weather here in the north and north-east of Scotland.

Ecosse-Garden-rooms-glass-garden-room-in-scotland
A garden room keeps autumn wind and rain at bay giving you space to relax or entertain.

While many people think of summer as the perfect time to invest in home improvements, Roy van Vessem, director and advisor at Ecosse Garden Rooms, told us that autumn is an ideal time to invest in a garden room – and make the most of it.

“A lot of people think this time of year is not really the time to undertake installing a garden room, but autumn is perfect,” said Roy.

“October and November can actually be really nice weather-wise, but there’s always a bit of a chilly wind or rain. Those kinds of conditions are exactly what our garden room systems are for. People often find they use them even more in autumn and spring than at other times of year.”

Professional installation that usually doesn’t require planning permission

In terms of installation the autumn and winter weather isn’t an issue either. Roy’s expert team work year-round, right through the winter.

Roy advised: “Our systems are robust and high-quality. They’re made to last and withstand the weather. So, why wait a winter if you can have it and make use of it now?”

sofas-and-a-rug-inside-a-cosy-garden-room-in-scotland
Garden rooms can be installed with electricity for heating and lighting.

Another bonus of not waiting to next year to order and install your garden room is that you can secure 2025 pricing.

An uninsulated garden room is quickly and easily installed on decking or just a base – both of which Ecosse Garden Rooms can supply for you as part of your garden room package.

Bespoke insulated and uninsulated garden rooms available

However, if you are seeking an insulated space to create the likes of a home office or studio in your garden for year-round use, then Ecosse Garden Room has the solution for that too. It provides a range of fully insulated garden rooms.

If you are tempted by the idea of a garden room – uninsulated or otherwise – you want to be sure you are investing in quality. As that’s something that can be tricky to gauge from online searches, the best thing to do is get hands on with the materials, and better yet, get hands on with fully constructed garden rooms.

Ecosse Garden Rooms has a display space at Threaplands Garden Centre in Moray where you can explore materials and see what’s possible. However, excitingly, the company will be launching a new extended showroom at Threaplands very soon, displaying a selection of fully constructed rooms for you to explore.

an-attractive-garden-room-in-scotland-at-the-back-of-a-house
Sleek and stylish, a garden room is a desirable addition to a home.

New showroom coming soon!

Roy told us more: “We always had samples available to see and touch at Threaplands, and that’s worked really well for us. It gives reassurance to people that the quality I say is in our products is there in real life!

“With the new showroom, I’m excited for people to be able to actually experience our fully constructed garden rooms. It gives us an opportunity to show more of our products, and we will have insulated garden rooms there too.”

The new showroom will be opening in January 2026. The best way to keep up to date with the launch is to keep an eye on the Ecosse Garden Rooms Facebook page.

Another summer may have drawn to a close, but a garden room can bring a new dimension to autumn and beyond. So, if you’re tempted to explore your options, don’t wait to contact Ecosse Garden Rooms. After all, the sooner you get your garden room, the sooner you can start enjoying it.

Don’t wait till 2026 to order your garden room, contact Ecosse Garden Rooms and you could benefit from 2025 pricing – and having your great new space ready to enjoy sooner rather than later!

 

