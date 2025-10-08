Garden rooms to fall in love with for autumn and beyond

With the long sunny days of summer well and truly behind us, opportunities to sit and relax in the garden are becoming rare – if not non-existent!

About partnership content Some Press and Journal online content is funded by outside parties. The revenue from this helps to sustain our independent news gathering. You will always know if you are reading paid-for material as it will be clearly labelled as “Partnership” on the site and on social media channels. This can take two different forms. “Presented by” This means the content has been paid for and produced by the named advertiser. “In partnership with” This means the content has been paid for and approved by the named advertiser but written and edited by our own commercial content team.

But while holing up indoors is one way to spend autumn, you don’t need to abandon the idea of comfortably spending time in your very own patch of the great outdoors until next summer.

The solution is surprisingly simple. A garden room gives you a practical, usable and sheltered outdoor space you can use for relaxing or socialising – and they look exceptionally contemporary and stylish too (think sleek glass structures you see in interiors magazines). It can even have electricity for lights and heating to extend your use of the space.

Not only that, it’s cheaper than installing a conservatory, and in many circumstances, it doesn’t even require planning permission or a building warrant.

Why now is the perfect time to install a garden room

Ecosse Garden Rooms is a specialist company based in Moray and serving the whole of Aberdeenshire and Inverness-shire. It creates bespoke garden rooms, both insulated and non-insulated, perfectly suited to our weather here in the north and north-east of Scotland.

While many people think of summer as the perfect time to invest in home improvements, Roy van Vessem, director and advisor at Ecosse Garden Rooms, told us that autumn is an ideal time to invest in a garden room – and make the most of it.

“A lot of people think this time of year is not really the time to undertake installing a garden room, but autumn is perfect,” said Roy.

“October and November can actually be really nice weather-wise, but there’s always a bit of a chilly wind or rain. Those kinds of conditions are exactly what our garden room systems are for. People often find they use them even more in autumn and spring than at other times of year.”

Professional installation that usually doesn’t require planning permission

In terms of installation the autumn and winter weather isn’t an issue either. Roy’s expert team work year-round, right through the winter.

Roy advised: “Our systems are robust and high-quality. They’re made to last and withstand the weather. So, why wait a winter if you can have it and make use of it now?”

Another bonus of not waiting to next year to order and install your garden room is that you can secure 2025 pricing.

An uninsulated garden room is quickly and easily installed on decking or just a base – both of which Ecosse Garden Rooms can supply for you as part of your garden room package.

Bespoke insulated and uninsulated garden rooms available

However, if you are seeking an insulated space to create the likes of a home office or studio in your garden for year-round use, then Ecosse Garden Room has the solution for that too. It provides a range of fully insulated garden rooms.

If you are tempted by the idea of a garden room – uninsulated or otherwise – you want to be sure you are investing in quality. As that’s something that can be tricky to gauge from online searches, the best thing to do is get hands on with the materials, and better yet, get hands on with fully constructed garden rooms.

Ecosse Garden Rooms has a display space at Threaplands Garden Centre in Moray where you can explore materials and see what’s possible. However, excitingly, the company will be launching a new extended showroom at Threaplands very soon, displaying a selection of fully constructed rooms for you to explore.

New showroom coming soon!

Roy told us more: “We always had samples available to see and touch at Threaplands, and that’s worked really well for us. It gives reassurance to people that the quality I say is in our products is there in real life!

“With the new showroom, I’m excited for people to be able to actually experience our fully constructed garden rooms. It gives us an opportunity to show more of our products, and we will have insulated garden rooms there too.”

The new showroom will be opening in January 2026. The best way to keep up to date with the launch is to keep an eye on the Ecosse Garden Rooms Facebook page.

Another summer may have drawn to a close, but a garden room can bring a new dimension to autumn and beyond. So, if you’re tempted to explore your options, don’t wait to contact Ecosse Garden Rooms. After all, the sooner you get your garden room, the sooner you can start enjoying it.

Don’t wait till 2026 to order your garden room, contact Ecosse Garden Rooms and you could benefit from 2025 pricing – and having your great new space ready to enjoy sooner rather than later!