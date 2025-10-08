Crathes Castle visitor manager: ‘My alter ego as on-call firefighter’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Lifestyle

Crathes Castle visitor manager: ‘My alter ego as on-call firefighter’

The former RAF man has a packed cv, but is determined to make a difference in his community and is on-call 120 hours a week.

Doug Kyle underwent rigorous training to become a firefighter in Banchory. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Doug Kyle underwent rigorous training to become a firefighter in Banchory. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
By Neil Drysdale

Doug Kyle might be warming up for Halloween by working on the ghost tours around Crathes Castle in Aberdeenshire.

Yet, at any moment, the attraction’s visitor service manager is aware his pager could start beeping with a summons to join his colleagues at Banchory Fire Station.

And, day or night, regardless of his own circumstances, even if it’s in the wee sma’ hours and he has enjoyed a “buffet curry” a few hours earlier, duty calls for Doug.

It probably helps that he has worn more hats than Audrey Hepburn during his career. At different times, he has managed a supermarket on Orkney and served in the RAF.

And, after moving to the Granite City, he launched his own community theatre company, Chaos Box, and was operations manager for Aberdeen Performing Arts.

Doug Kyle works at Crathes Castle, but is also an on-call firefighter. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

He began working with the National Trust for Scotland four years ago and lives on site at Crathes, where he looks after every aspect of “the visitor journey.”

His priority is making sure the estate operates smoothly seven days a week in an environment where everyone enjoys themselves, whether visitors, staff or volunteers.

‘No two days are ever the same’

It’s a demanding role with plenty of responsibilities. One day, he will be doing a talk on historical painted ceilings, the next will find him writing the script for a ghost tour.

Then, the next, he will be fixing a fence or doing mock interviews with students.

But that hasn’t stopped him becoming an on-call firefighter. So what was the spark?

Doug Kyle is visitor centre manager at Crathes Castle in Aberdeenshire. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

He said: “I wanted to do something to push me both mentally and physically. I was on call in Orkney [with the fire service] and found it so rewarding.

“So when I moved to Banchory, I re-joined. I love being part of something inspiring, and, at its core, that’s exactly what being an on-call firefighter is all about: helping people and serving your community.

‘I had to put in the training’

“It is a physically demanding role, so it’s a great way to keep up your fitness – I am a keen hill climber and runner, so love being out and about [with his two dogs].

“You have to pass a fitness test, which involves equipment carrying, ladder climbing, BA [breathing apparatus] work and the beep test – which was by far the hardest bit!

“After that, you complete a two-week training course, which covers basics of firefighting, working on the incident ground and pump drills.

Doug Kyle is visitor service manager at Crathes Castle and an on-call firefighter. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

“I did my training up in Invergordon, near Inverness, with an amazing bunch of people from all over the north of Scotland.

“We bonded and got on really well, and we still stay in touch.

“Once you complete the training, you go ‘on the run’ and are issued a pager, and from there, who knows what you will get called to?

You need to be ready to respond

“It is a big ask and I am currently on call for 120 hours a week, but it’s so important to help serve and protect your local community.

“It fills me with a huge amount of pride to put on the uniform, answer the pager call, or even clean the fire appliance.

Doug Kyle is proud to be an on-call firefighter in Banchory. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

“This year, I am also taking part in the Remembrance Day parade [in November], something which is very close to my heart as I also served in the RAF for a short time.

“A lot of rural stations do struggle to get people to join – ideally, you have to live and work six to 11 minutes from your station, so that does restrict who can actually apply.

‘It helps foster community pride’

“But I really encourage people to reach out to the SFRS. Not only do you get training, skills and experiences, but you also become part of something amazing.

“To save someone’s life, help someone in their hour of need, no matter what it is, really instils a sense of pride.”

From ghost tours to fighting fires, Doug Kyle’s life is never dull. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

When he was based in Kirkwall, Doug actually found himself in situations where he was dealing with fires involving people with whom he was acquainted.

And while that mercifully hasn’t happened in Banchory so far, it’s a small world.

Once you pull on the fire tunic….

He said: “The most challenging part is definitely the fact you could potentially know the person who is in distress or needs help.

“On Orkney, I dealt with a few shouts involving friends, family or people I knew.

“It can be quite harrowing. However, once you are in your fire tunic, you have a job to do and once you help them, the sense of relief and satisfaction is unmatchable.”

Crathes Castle in Aberdeenshire is gearing up for a busy Halloween and festive period.

Doug clearly relishes his twin jobs and is in his element, whether getting Crathes ready for special events and the festive period or making emergency dashes to Banchory.

The training never stops in the latter role. As he said: “The shouts can range from fires, to RTCs [road traffic collisions], to false alarms.

“It is incredibly diverse.”

If you’re interested in becoming an on-call firefighter, visit www.firescotland.gov.uk/careers/on-call-firefighter

Conversation