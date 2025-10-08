Crathes Castle visitor manager: ‘My alter ego as on-call firefighter’

Doug Kyle might be warming up for Halloween by working on the ghost tours around Crathes Castle in Aberdeenshire.

Yet, at any moment, the attraction’s visitor service manager is aware his pager could start beeping with a summons to join his colleagues at Banchory Fire Station.

And, day or night, regardless of his own circumstances, even if it’s in the wee sma’ hours and he has enjoyed a “buffet curry” a few hours earlier, duty calls for Doug.

It probably helps that he has worn more hats than Audrey Hepburn during his career. At different times, he has managed a supermarket on Orkney and served in the RAF.

And, after moving to the Granite City, he launched his own community theatre company, Chaos Box, and was operations manager for Aberdeen Performing Arts.

He began working with the National Trust for Scotland four years ago and lives on site at Crathes, where he looks after every aspect of “the visitor journey.”

His priority is making sure the estate operates smoothly seven days a week in an environment where everyone enjoys themselves, whether visitors, staff or volunteers.

‘No two days are ever the same’

It’s a demanding role with plenty of responsibilities. One day, he will be doing a talk on historical painted ceilings, the next will find him writing the script for a ghost tour.

Then, the next, he will be fixing a fence or doing mock interviews with students.

But that hasn’t stopped him becoming an on-call firefighter. So what was the spark?

He said: “I wanted to do something to push me both mentally and physically. I was on call in Orkney [with the fire service] and found it so rewarding.

“So when I moved to Banchory, I re-joined. I love being part of something inspiring, and, at its core, that’s exactly what being an on-call firefighter is all about: helping people and serving your community.

‘I had to put in the training’

“It is a physically demanding role, so it’s a great way to keep up your fitness – I am a keen hill climber and runner, so love being out and about [with his two dogs].

“You have to pass a fitness test, which involves equipment carrying, ladder climbing, BA [breathing apparatus] work and the beep test – which was by far the hardest bit!

“After that, you complete a two-week training course, which covers basics of firefighting, working on the incident ground and pump drills.

“I did my training up in Invergordon, near Inverness, with an amazing bunch of people from all over the north of Scotland.

“We bonded and got on really well, and we still stay in touch.

“Once you complete the training, you go ‘on the run’ and are issued a pager, and from there, who knows what you will get called to?

You need to be ready to respond

“It is a big ask and I am currently on call for 120 hours a week, but it’s so important to help serve and protect your local community.

“It fills me with a huge amount of pride to put on the uniform, answer the pager call, or even clean the fire appliance.

“This year, I am also taking part in the Remembrance Day parade [in November], something which is very close to my heart as I also served in the RAF for a short time.

“A lot of rural stations do struggle to get people to join – ideally, you have to live and work six to 11 minutes from your station, so that does restrict who can actually apply.

‘It helps foster community pride’

“But I really encourage people to reach out to the SFRS. Not only do you get training, skills and experiences, but you also become part of something amazing.

“To save someone’s life, help someone in their hour of need, no matter what it is, really instils a sense of pride.”

When he was based in Kirkwall, Doug actually found himself in situations where he was dealing with fires involving people with whom he was acquainted.

And while that mercifully hasn’t happened in Banchory so far, it’s a small world.

Once you pull on the fire tunic….

He said: “The most challenging part is definitely the fact you could potentially know the person who is in distress or needs help.

“On Orkney, I dealt with a few shouts involving friends, family or people I knew.

“It can be quite harrowing. However, once you are in your fire tunic, you have a job to do and once you help them, the sense of relief and satisfaction is unmatchable.”

Doug clearly relishes his twin jobs and is in his element, whether getting Crathes ready for special events and the festive period or making emergency dashes to Banchory.

The training never stops in the latter role. As he said: “The shouts can range from fires, to RTCs [road traffic collisions], to false alarms.

“It is incredibly diverse.”

If you’re interested in becoming an on-call firefighter, visit www.firescotland.gov.uk/careers/on-call-firefighter