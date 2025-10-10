Do ‘lucky tatties’ live up to the TikTok hype? I find out at Bon Bon Peterhead

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Do ‘lucky tatties’ live up to the TikTok hype? I find out at Bon Bon Peterhead

Fiona Chalmers opened Bon Bon Peterhead 15 years ago, and it has remained an integral part of the community.

Bon Bon Peterhead owner Fiona Chalmers and I outside the Queen Street shop. Images: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
By Karla Sinclair

Lucky tatties – what are they? According to Fiona Chalmers at Bon Bon Peterhead, “we get asked that almost every day.”

I had the same question when watching her recent TikTok video, which went viral overnight.

In just four days, it’s racked up more than 220k views, 7.5k likes, and 400 comments – most from people saying they’ve never heard of them, or that they loved them as kids.

Have you tried a lucky tattie before?

“Owning a sweet shop is like a dream,” Fiona tells me, beaming.

“We pride ourselves on quality. Everything’s fresh all the time.

“Since putting these videos up, things have taken off. We’re getting a load of older customers in, and the young ones are coming back.”

Fiona has been the sole owner of Bon Bon Peterhead since it opened 15 years ago.

Bon Bon on Queen Street stocks large and small lucky tatties from Dee Valley Confectioners in Ballater, and they’re one of the shop’s best-sellers.

In the video, Fiona invites four people (some trying the sweets for the first time) to guess what they’re made of.

One participant, a woman named Jess, quickly won over hearts (including mine).

“The customers are fantastic,” Fiona adds. “I just love them. Some have been coming for 15 years. You feel like they’re family and part of the shop.”

There are both retro and modern sweets galore inside.

“It takes me back,” Jess says in the viral TikTok.

“Great memories. I’m glad she [Fiona] started taking them in. Not too hard for anybody that’s got false teeth. Delicious. I hope I get more than one…”

Despite struggling to describe the taste, they all clearly enjoyed them.

Naturally, I was intrigued. So I stopped by yesterday to see if they lived up to the hype.

Before the main event, Fiona recommended a few other classic Scottish sweets for me to try (also for the first time) at the award-winning shop.

First up was Edinburgh rock – soft, pastel-coloured sticks that look like they’d be as hard as their name suggests.

I expected Edinburgh rock to be solid.

But instead of chipping a tooth, it crumbled instantly in my mouth. It was more like compressed sugar.

Edinburgh rock comes in various flavours.

Sweet, slightly chalky, and delicately flavoured, it was an unexpected delight.

I turned to Fiona and P&J photographer Kami Thomson and asked, “why have I never had this before?” A solid 4/5 from me.

Next came Oddfellows. They might resemble Edinburgh rock, but the texture couldn’t be more different. And it might sound strange, but they smelt slightly spicy, almost medicinal.

The taste and texture of Oddfellows were completely different to Edinburgh rock.

They come in lemon, cinnamon and strawberry. I chose strawberry. Fiona suggested I pop the whole rounded sweet in my mouth, so I did.

It had a firm crunch and was less sugary, but much more aromatic.

The flavour reminded me of something my grannie used to give me as a wee toot, so maybe I have had them before? Either way, it took me back for a moment or two. That’s the real charm of retro Scottish sweets.

I’d give Oddfellows a 3.5/5 – the Edinburgh rock just edged it.

Now for the original iced caramels and clove rock at Bon Bon Peterhead

Fiona asked if I fancied trying an original iced caramel.

Caramel covered in icing? Yes, absolutely, Fiona.

Original iced caramels.

They’re square, in pink and white, with a glossy sugar coating.

I unwrapped one. Once again, it was suggested I pop the whole thing in my mouth before biting into it.

I went for a pink one.
They’re a caramel lovers’ dream.

The shell gave a satisfying snap, then gave way to a chewy, sticky caramel centre. Rich without being overpowering, the buttery flavour lingered long after.

A comforting treat that I’d rate 4.5/5.

Last on the list – before the lucky tatties – was clove rock. Staff member Rachel admitted she wasn’t a fan. And to be fair, it does have a sharp, distinctive aroma.

Clove rock.

It tasted like a spiced Christmas candle – but in a good way, if that’s possible.

Definitely the firmest of the lot, it was brittle and dissolved slowly. I wouldn’t go out of my way for another, but it wasn’t unpleasant by any means. A 3/5.

Would I have lucky tatties again?

The moment you’ve all been waiting for – the lucky tatties.

Lucky tatties are coated in cinnamon.

I tried a large one. They’re cylindrical and resemble a dusty, flattened tattie straight from the sack.

Back in the day, you might’ve found a penny or plastic toy hidden inside – hence the “lucky” in the name. Health and safety would never allow that now, of course.

Immediately, I caught a warm, earthy scent of cinnamon, which is what they’re coated in.

I was a tad worried I’d chip a tooth.

The outer layer was dry and powdery, slightly grainy on my fingers and tongue, like fine cocoa powder. It gave a gentle resistance at first when I bit into it.

Inside, there’s a fondant-like core that turns smooth and creamy as it melts in your mouth.

The flavour struck a perfect balance of sweet and spicy. The heat of the cinnamon mellowed beautifully into the soft, buttery centre.

Fiona kindly gifted me another three to take away, which I was chuffed about because I’d definitely have lucky tatties again.

You can’t miss Bon Bon Peterhead on Queen Street.

Now I understand why they were such a staple back in the day.

