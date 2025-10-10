Do ‘lucky tatties’ live up to the TikTok hype? I find out at Bon Bon Peterhead

Lucky tatties – what are they? According to Fiona Chalmers at Bon Bon Peterhead, “we get asked that almost every day.”

I had the same question when watching her recent TikTok video, which went viral overnight.

In just four days, it’s racked up more than 220k views, 7.5k likes, and 400 comments – most from people saying they’ve never heard of them, or that they loved them as kids.

“Owning a sweet shop is like a dream,” Fiona tells me, beaming.

“We pride ourselves on quality. Everything’s fresh all the time.

“Since putting these videos up, things have taken off. We’re getting a load of older customers in, and the young ones are coming back.”

Bon Bon on Queen Street stocks large and small lucky tatties from Dee Valley Confectioners in Ballater, and they’re one of the shop’s best-sellers.

In the video, Fiona invites four people (some trying the sweets for the first time) to guess what they’re made of.

One participant, a woman named Jess, quickly won over hearts (including mine).

“The customers are fantastic,” Fiona adds. “I just love them. Some have been coming for 15 years. You feel like they’re family and part of the shop.”

“It takes me back,” Jess says in the viral TikTok.

“Great memories. I’m glad she [Fiona] started taking them in. Not too hard for anybody that’s got false teeth. Delicious. I hope I get more than one…”

Despite struggling to describe the taste, they all clearly enjoyed them.

Naturally, I was intrigued. So I stopped by yesterday to see if they lived up to the hype.

‘Why have I never had this before?’: My thoughts on Edinburgh rock and Oddfellows

Before the main event, Fiona recommended a few other classic Scottish sweets for me to try (also for the first time) at the award-winning shop.

First up was Edinburgh rock – soft, pastel-coloured sticks that look like they’d be as hard as their name suggests.

But instead of chipping a tooth, it crumbled instantly in my mouth. It was more like compressed sugar.

Sweet, slightly chalky, and delicately flavoured, it was an unexpected delight.

I turned to Fiona and P&J photographer Kami Thomson and asked, “why have I never had this before?” A solid 4/5 from me.

Next came Oddfellows. They might resemble Edinburgh rock, but the texture couldn’t be more different. And it might sound strange, but they smelt slightly spicy, almost medicinal.

They come in lemon, cinnamon and strawberry. I chose strawberry. Fiona suggested I pop the whole rounded sweet in my mouth, so I did.

It had a firm crunch and was less sugary, but much more aromatic.

The flavour reminded me of something my grannie used to give me as a wee toot, so maybe I have had them before? Either way, it took me back for a moment or two. That’s the real charm of retro Scottish sweets.

I’d give Oddfellows a 3.5/5 – the Edinburgh rock just edged it.

Now for the original iced caramels and clove rock at Bon Bon Peterhead

Fiona asked if I fancied trying an original iced caramel.

Caramel covered in icing? Yes, absolutely, Fiona.

They’re square, in pink and white, with a glossy sugar coating.

I unwrapped one. Once again, it was suggested I pop the whole thing in my mouth before biting into it.

The shell gave a satisfying snap, then gave way to a chewy, sticky caramel centre. Rich without being overpowering, the buttery flavour lingered long after.

A comforting treat that I’d rate 4.5/5.

Last on the list – before the lucky tatties – was clove rock. Staff member Rachel admitted she wasn’t a fan. And to be fair, it does have a sharp, distinctive aroma.

It tasted like a spiced Christmas candle – but in a good way, if that’s possible.

Definitely the firmest of the lot, it was brittle and dissolved slowly. I wouldn’t go out of my way for another, but it wasn’t unpleasant by any means. A 3/5.

Would I have lucky tatties again?

The moment you’ve all been waiting for – the lucky tatties.

I tried a large one. They’re cylindrical and resemble a dusty, flattened tattie straight from the sack.

Back in the day, you might’ve found a penny or plastic toy hidden inside – hence the “lucky” in the name. Health and safety would never allow that now, of course.

Immediately, I caught a warm, earthy scent of cinnamon, which is what they’re coated in.

The outer layer was dry and powdery, slightly grainy on my fingers and tongue, like fine cocoa powder. It gave a gentle resistance at first when I bit into it.

Inside, there’s a fondant-like core that turns smooth and creamy as it melts in your mouth.

The flavour struck a perfect balance of sweet and spicy. The heat of the cinnamon mellowed beautifully into the soft, buttery centre.

Fiona kindly gifted me another three to take away, which I was chuffed about because I’d definitely have lucky tatties again.

Now I understand why they were such a staple back in the day.

More taste tests: