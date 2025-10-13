Experience excellence in non-surgical aesthetic care at Milani Private Clinic

When it comes to aesthetic treatments, trust and professionalism are everything. At Milani Private Clinic, those values lie at the heart of every appointment. This highly regarded Aberdeen clinic delivers a level of care and expertise that sets it apart — offering safe, medically led non-surgical treatments performed with precision, integrity, and a personal touch.

If you’re considering enhancing your appearance, restoring youthful skin, or simply feeling more confident in your reflection, Milani Private Clinic offers an approach built on clinical excellence and natural, elegant results.

The expert behind the clinic

At the centre of Milani Private Clinic is Mr Kambiz Milanifar, MD, MRCS, MSc (Imperial), FRCS (Plast) Glasg – a Consultant Plastic, Reconstructive and Aesthetic Surgeon, and the clinic’s Medical Director.

Mr Milanifar is a UK-trained and board-certified Plastic Surgeon who has honed his skills in some of the country’s most prestigious hospitals, including St Thomas’ Hospital and Chelsea & Westminster Hospital in London. After completing his specialist training in plastic surgery in Scotland, he chose to become an NHS Consultant at Aberdeen Royal Infirmary, a position he continues to hold today.

A Fellow of the Royal College of Physicians and Surgeons of Glasgow and listed on the General Medical Council’s Specialist Register for Plastic Surgery, Mr Milanifar brings years of surgical expertise into the non-surgical aesthetic arena — a unique combination that ensures every procedure is carried out with a deep understanding of anatomy, safety, and facial harmony.

In his private practice, he focuses exclusively on non-surgical aesthetic treatments, blending medical precision with artistic attention to detail to create results that are refined, natural, and beautifully individual.

Redefining aesthetic care

What truly distinguishes Milani Private Clinic is its unwavering commitment to professionalism and clinical excellence. Fully registered with Healthcare Improvement Scotland (HIS) — the national regulator for independent healthcare services — the clinic upholds, and often exceeds, the most rigorous medical and safety standards.

From the moment you step inside, you are welcomed into a calm, discreet, and luxurious environment where your comfort and confidence come first. Every consultation and treatment is personally undertaken by Mr Kambiz Milanifar, ensuring continuity, safety, and meticulous attention to detail at every stage of your journey.

Treatments designed around you

At Milani Private Clinic, the approach goes far beyond standard aesthetic treatments. Each procedure is bespoke — from advanced non-surgical facelifts and liquid facelifts (8-Point Lift) to PDO thread lifts and the clinic’s exclusive Signature packages. Every treatment is tailored to enhance your natural features with precision and elegance.

This carefully curated range of non-surgical treatments is chosen for its proven effectiveness and ability to deliver subtle, long-lasting rejuvenation. Every plan begins with a detailed consultation, ensuring your treatment is completely tailored to you — your anatomy, goals, and aesthetic vision.

Treatments include:

Anti-Wrinkle Injections – Smooth fine lines and soften dynamic wrinkles with advanced botulinum toxin treatments that leave your face refreshed, not frozen.

Dermal Fillers – Restore volume, enhance features, and sculpt facial contours with precision. Popular options include lip enhancement and the signature 8-Point Lift.

Skin Boosters – Deeply hydrating injectable treatments such as Profhilo and Nucleofill, revitalising skin tone, texture, and radiance.

PDO Thread Lifts – A minimally invasive lifting treatment that firms and defines facial contours without the need for surgery.

Signature Packages – Non-Surgical Lifts:

– The Milani Gold Signature Lift – a bespoke rejuvenation plan for lift and complete, harmonised transformation.

– The Milani Platinum Lift – a tailored combination of PDO threads and dermal fillers for lift and radiance.

Every treatment at Milani Private Clinic is designed to enhance rather than alter — helping you look like yourself, only more rested, lifted, and confident.

Book your consultation

For those considering non-surgical treatment — whether to smooth wrinkles, lift and contour the face, or revitalise tired skin — you deserve a standard of care that is as professional as it is personal.

Located in Aberdeen’s West End at 7 Queen’s Gardens, AB15 4YD, Milani Private Clinic offers a discreet and elegant environment where every detail is designed around your comfort and confidence.

Call 01224 619288 or email info@milaniprivateclinic.co.uk to arrange your private consultation with Mr Milanifar. Experience the reassurance of consultant-led care and discover what refined, non-surgical aesthetic treatment can do for you at Milani Private Clinic.