How a Rotary Club could transform your life and change the world

You’re never too far from a McDonald’s no matter where you are in the world. So, what do you think – are there more McDonald’s branches or Rotary Clubs across the globe?

About partnership content Some Press and Journal online content is funded by outside parties. The revenue from this helps to sustain our independent news gathering. You will always know if you are reading paid-for material as it will be clearly labelled as “Partnership” on the site and on social media channels. This can take two different forms. “Presented by” This means the content has been paid for and produced by the named advertiser. “In partnership with” This means the content has been paid for and approved by the named advertiser but written and edited by our own commercial content team.

The answer is Rotary Clubs! While McDonald’s has somewhere in the region of over 38,000 branches, Rotary Clubs number at over 45,000.

In fact, Rotary now boasts a global network of more than 1.2 million people. That number is growing all the time – and you could join them.

Making friends for life with Rotary

There are now over 80 Rotary Clubs across the north of Scotland, stretching from Fife up to Shetland, Aberdeen over to Stornoway and everywhere in between.

Through these clubs, members get to work together on projects that make a difference in their local and worldwide communities.

But it’s also a chance for members to make friends, have fun and develop their skills (like leadership).

Ross, a member of the Brechin Rotary Club, said: “One of the things that I love most about Rotary has to be the people and the laughs we have together. Fun and friendship is a key part of being a member, and its one of the main reasons people join.”

Here’s how you can get involved and also experience the benefits of a Rotary club membership.

3 ways to get involved in your local Rotary club in the north of Scotland

1. Have fun with local projects that make a difference

Help make a difference in the area you live in. Your local Rotary club (and neighbouring ones) will likely already be working on projects in your community that you can volunteer for.

For example, Elgin Rotary is holding its annual bonfire and fireworks night on November 1. Most clubs will be involved with their local highland games or town fair or gala. Ellon Rotary this year held its Pedal Car Race as part of the local gala day, while Pitlochry Rotary recently held a Duck Race.

For 25 years, clubs in the north-east have run the Bon Accord raffle, raising funds for Archie Foundation at the new Children’s Hospital in Aberdeen, then for CLAN and Charlie House as primary beneficiaries.

Clubs will identify projects or needs in their local area and support that by marshalling at someone else’s event, or by organising help, like a squad to clear up a garden or public space.

2. Help shape the future with the RYLA

The Rotary Youth Leadership Awards (RYLA) is a life-changing leadership development course for 16 and 17 year olds, sponsored by local Rotary clubs.

During the week-long, fully-funded residential camp, attendees will take part in outdoor activities, challenges and adventures at Abernethy’s Outdoor Centre. The centre, located in the Cairngorm National Park, has been running RYLA courses with District 1010 for over 30 years.

Lewis, who went to last year’s RYLA, said: “RYLA is an amazing experience for everyone, whether you are less confident and want to gain more leadership skills to become more involved back in your local community, or you go as a confident individual and you learn to become a good follower and trust in those who surround you.”

One of the Rotary volunteers who helps with RYLA said: “I do RYLA because it empowers young people to grow in confidence and leadership. I was once a participant and now, as a mentor, it’s amazing to see others experience the same transformation.”

Local Rotary clubs sponsor the participants, so your membership will help more young people benefit from RYLA. There are also corporate sponsorship opportunities, which is another way you could help support Rotary’s amazing work in this area.

3. Make history and join the effort to eradicate polio

A founding partner of the Global Polio Eradication Initiative, Rotary has worked tirelessly for over 35 years to promote a global campaign to end polio.

At the end of the 1980s, more than 350,000 children were paralyzed by polio every year. Today, Rotary and its partners have reduced the incidence of polio by 99.9%.

Alongside advocating for funding from governments, Rotary members have donated over $2.1 billion – as well as numerous volunteer hours – to help end polio. Their efforts have protected nearly 3 billion children in 122 countries from the disease.

As a member, you can join in these efforts by raising awareness, donating to the PolioPlus Fund or volunteering for campaign events.

As part of a Rotary club in the north of Scotland, you could also partner with clubs elsewhere in the world to contribute to other international projects.

Working internationally with members and other Rotary partners allows different clubs to share time, funding, expertise and skills, and have a lasting worldwide impact.

Becoming a Rotary club member

Members of Rotary Clubs benefit from both a global network and a local community of members, all of whom are looking to make a difference – and have some fun together along the way.

From the age range of members to size, how often they meet and how active they are, no two Rotary Clubs are exactly the same.

However, all are guided by the same principles of service, integrity and promoting goodwill that Rotary is known for across the world.

And one thing is true no matter which club you attend – get involved and you’ll soon discover that helping to make a difference in the world will also help you grow as an individual.

Find out more about how to get involved in your local Rotary Club.