Lewis Capaldi’s secret flower surprise — and the Aberdeen florist who made it happen

When Scottish singer Lewis Capaldi’s manager phoned up to make a special order, florist Anna Falconer thought it was a joke.

That is just one of the weird and wonderful moments Anna has experienced since opening We Found Love Florist in Aberdeen’s Rosemount last year.

So much more than just an independent shop, it’s a petal paradise where the power of flowers lights up people’s lives and express our emotions when words fall short.

Aberdeen florist Anna loves petals and people…

But nobody understands the powerful language of flowers quite like Anna, 39, who helps everyone from popstars and pensioners to young couples like Kurt Butler and Olivia Bonner mark life’s milestone moments.

“Kurt came into the shop and told me he was proposing to his girlfriend Olivia on their 10-year anniversary,” beams Anna as she effortlessly creates bouquets while chatting away.

“He wanted 100 red roses and I was like, ‘right, I’ve got you’.

“I only ever have A1 roses, the highest grade of roses so when he came in to collect them he was delighted.

“So they went out for a meal and when they came back Olivia found the roses all laid out over the house, it looked amazing.

“She was blown away and then he got down on one knee.”

Aberdeen florist turns petals into powerful moments of connection…

Being at the heart of these precious personal moments is why Anna says floristry is so much more than just a job.

“Kurt actually brought the 100 roses back to the shop where I conditioned them, took off all the bad petals, cut the stems and I wrapped them into bunches of 10,” says Anna.

“He then went round all his friends and family to tell them that they were engaged and gave them a bunch of flowers.

“To be part of that was so rewarding.”

How a Saturday job sparked a lifelong love of floristry

This is just one of many heartwarming moments that Anna shares in this inspirational story about the therapeutic power of flowers and the way that they light up not just our personal lives but also our local communities.

It was 26 years ago when the seeds were sown for Anna’s floristry success.

“My first job was when I was 13 and I worked as a Saturday girl at a florist shop in Rosemount called Hoity Toity,” says Anna.

“I wasn’t just sweeping the floor though as David, the owner, really trained me up.

“I absolutely loved it and I have such fond memories.”

‘I’ve always dreamed of having my own shop’

To see the instant joy and comfort that flowers can give people never left Anna as she went on to work at several florists over the years, growing her skills on the way.

Just like the beautiful flowers she meticulously handles, Anna’s career blossomed to the point where she opened up her own independent florist shop in Rosemount last year.

“It was always my dream to have my own shop,” says Anna.

“Last year just felt like the right time.

“So I wrote a business plan and I got a government-backed startup loan which allowed me to make it happen.”

‘I was up all night creating a giant Christmas wreath’

Thanks to help from her partner Aarrone, Anna has transformed an empty shop unit in Rosemount Place into a vivacious petal paradise.

“It was an absolute scramble to get the shop ready for opening,” laughs Anna.

“The night before, I was up all night making a giant Christmas wreath for the front window display.

“My window displays have become such a special part of what we do.

“Parents often stop with their children to have a look, and it’s exactly what we want: to brighten up the street and create displays that make people feel happy, uplifted, or even a little nostalgic.

“The Muppets display for Valentine’s Day was particularly popular with people still commenting on it.”

When Lewis Capaldi called…

And this genuine love of both petals and people somehow caught the attention of one of the biggest singers in the world.

“A few months ago I got an Instagram message asking if I was selling fresh floors today,” says Anna.

“I said ‘of course we are, please call the shop and I’ll take your order’.

“The woman then told me it was actually a bit of a strange request.

“So I said OK on you go, I’ve heard it all.

“It turned I had not heard it all.”

‘I thought, this can’t be real’

To Anna’s shock, the woman on the call turned out to be Scottish singer Lewis Capaldi’s manager.

“She said ‘don’t tell anybody, but his single is about to be announced as number one so we would like to celebrate.

“As his album cover has flowers on it she said we’d like to put money behind your till so that tomorrow, when people come in to buy flowers, you can just go, ‘there you go, that’s from Lewis Capaldi’.

“And I was like, surely not, this can’t be real.

“But it was real.

“It was such a fun day and we videoed everyone’s reactions.”

Why customers like Gladys mean everything…

One of Anna’s biggest fans though is Gladys Ferguson who regularly pops in to see Anna’s dazzling floral displays.

“Gladys is one of my favourite customers,” says Anna.

“She’s in her 80s and the first time she came into the shop we just connected as we had so much in common.

“Gladys loves coming into the shop and when she buys flowers she’ll go home and then send me a photo to show me how they look which is lovely.”

Aberdeen florist who goes above and beyond…

So much more than just transactional, Anna genuinely cares about her customers.

“When I didn’t see Gladys for a while I assumed she was still on holiday,” says Anna.

“But when she came back into the shop she told me that she’d had a stroke and she wasn’t able to leave her house.

“So I told her that if there ever was a time when she couldn’t leave her house and she would like to see the flower stand then I would send her a photo of it, she can tell me what she wants and I’ll personally deliver them to her.

“So we chat over email and keep in touch.

“There’s so many customers like that and I always remember their names.”

Flowers bring comfort in tough times…

Flowers are also a deep source of comfort during those dark times.

“One thing that stands out was when three women came into the shop and I could tell straight away what they were in for, a funeral casket spray” says Anna.

“So I started asking them questions like, ‘what was your loved one’s favourite flowers?

“I also asked them what they were like as a person and what do you like’.

“And they just kind of broke down, in a happy way, if that makes sense.”

‘We don’t do cookie cutter designs’

The women went on to tell Anna that they had visited several florists but hadn’t been getting the personal experience that she had given them.

“They said that when they had visited other shops, they were getting handed a book and they were to point out what they want.

“So I said to them ‘well, that’s not how we do things here, we don’t do cookie cutter designs’.

“I always speak to people as I want them to have something that no one else had before which is personal to them, it’s unique.

“And so I made it and it was so different to reflect their loved-one’s big personality.

“When they saw the flowers, they were like ‘wow’, it was exactly what they were looking for.”

Lighting up those dark days…

Making these tough times a little easier for families is at the heart of everything Anna is about as a florist.

“It’s a horrible situation so I want to give people that bit of comfort and make it easy for them because it’s so difficult for them,” says Anna.

“Even walking into the shop knowing what you’ve got to ask for is probably quite daunting so to know that you’ve just given someone the comfort that they were searching for is incredible.”

The future looks bright…

As her florist continues to naturally blossom, Anna is excited about what the future holds.

“This is still our first year but I am very ambitious,” says Anna.

“I do have big plans in my head but I don’t want to grow too quickly.

“I want to really focus on making sure this shop is the best it can be.”

Together with her floristry service, Anna also hosts wine and petal events and wreath making workshops.

For more details check out the We Found Love Florist Instagram page @wefoundloveflorist or website wefoundlove.co.uk

