UK’s Strongest Man 2019 and wife open new baked tattie food truck in Laurencekirk

A new Laurencekirk food truck serving baked tatties, fresh pastries, coffee and more has opened its hatch – run by a husband-and-wife duo with strong roots in fitness and flavour.

Kellie and Paul Benton, co-owners of The Asylum Gym at Conveth Business Park, are stepping into the food scene with Baked at the Tattie Box (Baked).

It’s located just a stone’s throw from their gym, which celebrates its 10th anniversary on Saturday.

“Paul is a retired Strongman,” Kellie, 35, explains.

“He was UK’s Strongest Man in 2019. Even before opening Baked, our lives have heavily revolved around food. Not only the volume but also the quality.”

The couple bought an 18ft purpose-built food trailer in May, and have spent the past few months transforming it into their dream set-up.

What inspired Baked at the Tattie Box?

For Kellie and 36-year-old Paul, good food has always been more than just fuel.

After retiring from Strongman, Paul discovered a new passion for baking, especially pastries and bread.

“Paul’s bread has been a staple in our home for years now,” says Kellie.

“We’ve always been big foodies. We enjoy travelling to different countries and visiting local places to try their food and coffee.”

Their latest inspiration came from a family holiday to the Netherlands, where they “spent hours” wandering through Rotterdam’s famous Markthal.

“We went round lots of different food vendors, trying new foods, discussing their menus and asking their recommendations of hidden gems,” she adds.

They also brought home more than just memories from a recent summer holiday in Amsterdam.

The couple swapped recipes and dishes with fellow travellers – returning with bratwurst from their German neighbours and ragu from their Italian neighbours.

But the real spark for Baked came from closer to home.

“Baked tatties are a staple in our home. They’re so versatile,” says Kellie.

“We love experimenting with different ideas and fillings and can’t wait to bring that to the tattie box.”

Here’s what customers can expect at the Laurencekirk food truck

Baked will operate regularly from Conveth Business Park, which is where their gym is based.

However, Kellie and Paul – along with their goldendoodle, Lennie – also plan to pop up at local events and shows.

“Lennie comes to work with us every day,” Kellie says. “And our two little taste testers, Mylo and Ivie – our kids. Mylo often says, ‘we’re the best cookers’.”

Naturally, baked tatties take centre-stage on the menu.

Fillings include cheese, chicken curry, baked beans and veggie chilli, to name a few, topped with extras like crispy onions, crispy chilli, and nacho crumb.

Nachos are also on offer, along with fresh pastries, baked goods and bean-to-cup coffee.

Kellie says: “As we get more comfortable with the business, we will expand into more pastries and breads.

“We source all our products locally or within Scotland (as far as reasonably possible).

“As small business owners ourselves, we know the importance of supporting others.”

Opening hours will be Tuesday to Friday from 9.30am to 2pm, with a regular weekend slot every month.

The soft opening: ‘We ran out of tatties in the first half hour’

Baked held a soft opening on Saturday October 11.

According to a Facebook post, the Laurencekirk food truck “went through a whopping 35kg of tatties in just a few hours”.

“Our soft opening went very well,” says Kellie.

“We were overwhelmed with the amount of people who turned up to support us, and actually ran out of tatties within the first half hour.

“We know to be better prepared next time.”

Kellie and Paul can’t wait to share their love of good quality, homemade food with the public, and support local businesses along the way.

Baked officially opened on Saturday October 25.

