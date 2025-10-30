UK’s Strongest Man 2019 and wife open new baked tattie food truck in Laurencekirk

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
UK’s Strongest Man 2019 and wife open new baked tattie food truck in Laurencekirk

A former UK Strongman winner and his wife are bringing baked tatties, pastries and coffee to Laurencekirk – all served from a purpose-built food truck.

Paul and Kellie Benton, the proud owners of Baked and The Asylym Gym. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
By Karla Sinclair

A new Laurencekirk food truck serving baked tatties, fresh pastries, coffee and more has opened its hatch – run by a husband-and-wife duo with strong roots in fitness and flavour.

Kellie and Paul Benton, co-owners of The Asylum Gym at Conveth Business Park, are stepping into the food scene with Baked at the Tattie Box (Baked).

It’s located just a stone’s throw from their gym, which celebrates its 10th anniversary on Saturday.

“Paul is a retired Strongman,” Kellie, 35, explains.

Paul Benton pictured at The Asylum Gym in 2018. Image: Jim Irvine/DC Thomson.

“He was UK’s Strongest Man in 2019. Even before opening Baked, our lives have heavily revolved around food. Not only the volume but also the quality.”

The couple bought an 18ft purpose-built food trailer in May, and have spent the past few months transforming it into their dream set-up.

What inspired Baked at the Tattie Box?

For Kellie and 36-year-old Paul, good food has always been more than just fuel.

After retiring from Strongman, Paul discovered a new passion for baking, especially pastries and bread.

After retiring, Paul found a new passion for baking. Image: Jim Irvine/DC Thomson.

“Paul’s bread has been a staple in our home for years now,” says Kellie.

“We’ve always been big foodies. We enjoy travelling to different countries and visiting local places to try their food and coffee.”

Their latest inspiration came from a family holiday to the Netherlands, where they “spent hours” wandering through Rotterdam’s famous Markthal.

Spud fans in and around Laurencekirk are in for a treat. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.

“We went round lots of different food vendors, trying new foods, discussing their menus and asking their recommendations of hidden gems,” she adds.

They also brought home more than just memories from a recent summer holiday in Amsterdam.

The couple swapped recipes and dishes with fellow travellers – returning with bratwurst from their German neighbours and ragu from their Italian neighbours.

But the real spark for Baked came from closer to home.

Baked is located at Conveth Business Park. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.

“Baked tatties are a staple in our home. They’re so versatile,” says Kellie.

“We love experimenting with different ideas and fillings and can’t wait to bring that to the tattie box.”

Here’s what customers can expect at the Laurencekirk food truck

Baked will operate regularly from Conveth Business Park, which is where their gym is based.

The Asylum Gym. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.

However, Kellie and Paul – along with their goldendoodle, Lennie – also plan to pop up at local events and shows.

“Lennie comes to work with us every day,” Kellie says. “And our two little taste testers, Mylo and Ivie – our kids. Mylo often says, ‘we’re the best cookers’.”

Naturally, baked tatties take centre-stage on the menu.

Fillings include cheese, chicken curry, baked beans and veggie chilli, to name a few, topped with extras like crispy onions, crispy chilli, and nacho crumb.

A baked tattie topped with veggie chilli. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

Nachos are also on offer, along with fresh pastries, baked goods and bean-to-cup coffee.

Kellie says: “As we get more comfortable with the business, we will expand into more pastries and breads.

“We source all our products locally or within Scotland (as far as reasonably possible).

“As small business owners ourselves, we know the importance of supporting others.”

Paul and Kellie opened the Laurencekirk food truck last Saturday. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.

Opening hours will be Tuesday to Friday from 9.30am to 2pm, with a regular weekend slot every month.

The soft opening: ‘We ran out of tatties in the first half hour’

Baked held a soft opening on Saturday October 11.

According to a Facebook post, the Laurencekirk food truck “went through a whopping 35kg of tatties in just a few hours”.

“Our soft opening went very well,” says Kellie.

“We were overwhelmed with the amount of people who turned up to support us, and actually ran out of tatties within the first half hour.

Pastries and coffees are also available. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.

“We know to be better prepared next time.”

Kellie and Paul can’t wait to share their love of good quality, homemade food with the public, and support local businesses along the way.

Baked officially opened on Saturday October 25.

