Street Style: What are Aberdeen University students wearing this autumn? Meet 6 turning the campus into a catwalk

Helena Bonham Carter, Stevie Nicks, Kurt Cobain and even Bridget Jones – these students' style icons are as bold as their wardrobes.

Pals Jess Briggs (left) and Carla Thomson brought effortless cool to King's Lawn. All images: Karla Sinclair
By Karla Sinclair

When I arrived at King’s Lawn outside Elphinstone Hall earlier today, it wasn’t just the stunning architecture of Old Aberdeen that caught my eye – it was the style of the students too.

I spent a few hours walking around the area and was met with falling leaves and six outfits that completely owned the space between vintage and theatrical.

Style icons ranged wildly. One student cited Helena Bonham Carter, another swore by Stevie Nicks.

There was grunge, checks, and velvet – and even a nod to the iconic Bridget Jones.

Aberdeen University students are dressing like no one’s watching. Here are my favourite looks of the afternoon.

Vivian Hornstein, 24, from North Carolina

Art history student Vivian caught my eye as soon as I set foot on King’s Lawn.

What do you study?

Art history.

What are you wearing?

I got my skirt at a charity shop in town. The shoes are from Sorel, the jacket is from Armstrongs Vintage in Edinburgh, the scarf is from India – my mum went earlier this year – and the turtleneck tank top is a random Amazon find. The pendant is my mum’s, and I got the necklace from an old friend a while back. It’s always been very near and dear to my heart.

How would you describe your style?

I morph between three different styles: your basic emo kid, 80’s punk-ish, and Stevie Nicks.

Where do you like to shop?

I like thrifting. Back home, Hot Topic is my weak spot. When it comes to shoes, Demonia. Anywhere that’s got that alt style really, but it’s not super fast fashion.

Who is your style icon?

Stevie Nicks, Joan Jett, and Avril Lavigne.

Chloe McMichael, 20, from Alford

Chloe, who lives near Alford, says her style is “classic and timeless.”

What do you study?

Economics and finance.

What are you wearing?

I’m pretty much a Zara girl through and through. The jacket’s Zara (though I bought it on Vinted). The jumper is my mum’s, the top’s Zara, the jeans are Motel, and the shoes are Adidas.

How would you describe your style?

Classic, timeless and neutral. Quite basic – nothing too out there. I love my staple pieces.

Where do you like to shop?

Definitely Vinted. That’s the way to go nowadays, especially with trends changing quite often. I do love a good trip into Zara too. And lately, I’ve been investing in unique pieces from Brora.

Who is your style icon?

My older sister Imogen. I always copied her style. She used to get annoyed at me borrowing her clothes, but now as we’ve got older, it’s an open wardrobe between the two of us.

Kieran Burke, 18, from Perth

18-year-old Kieran was rocking a Guns N’ Roses tee.

What do you study?

Archaeology.

What are you wearing?

My top is from a Guns N’ Roses concert last year, the trousers are from Primark, and the shoes are Nike.

How would you describe your style?

I love band T-shirts.

Where do you like to shop?

BOSS.

Who is your style icon?

Marcus Higgins from Grown Ups.

Jess Briggs, 19, from Taunton in Somerset

Bridget Jones is Jess’ style icon. She opts for casual, comfortable clothing.

What do you study?

Art history.

What are you wearing?

Doc Martens. I’m not sure where the jeans are from – they were a present. The jacket is from a charity shop and the T-shirt is Primark. The bag is (possibly) from a charity shop.

How would you describe your style?

I go for casual, comfortable clothes.

Where do you like to shop?

I order shoes online, but prefer shopping in-store.

Who is your style icon?

Bridget Jones.

Nikoleta Skromane, 18, from Latvia

Nikoleta teamed a beige jacket with a checked skirt and socks, finishing the look with Doc Martens.

What do you study?

Law and European legal studies.

What are you wearing?

Doc Martens. The socks and bodysuit are Primark, the tights (I think) are Asda, the skirt is Divided, and the jacket is Pretty Little Thing.

How would you describe your style?

Strange. I can either do cute or weird. I have a weird style, and just wear what I want.

Where do you like to shop?

I do like online shopping, but I prefer in-person for sizing. I love vintage shops.

Who is your style icon?

I have no idea, sorry!

Carla Thomson, 20, from Insch

Carla is a huge fan of grunge clothing.

What do you study?

Art history and history.

What are you wearing?

Doc Martens, Levi 501’s, a Slipknot T-shirt, and a Superdry jacket.

How would you describe your style?

Quite grungey.

Where do you like to shop?

I prefer shopping in-store. I love thrift shops.

Who is your style icon?

Helena Bonham Carter. I love her. Band leaders like Kurt Cobain and Chris Cornell, too.

