Why have Northfield’s Helen and Bob Cowie spent 22 years delivering 50,000 books?

Helen and Bob Cowie’s life together would make for a great book.

The Northfield couple first met aged 14, got married and over the ensuing 61 years have racked up experiences that include Helen working in the police cells at Queen Street and Bob partying with Jimi Hendrix and Keith Moon in 1960s Soho.

So it’s perhaps fitting that over the past 22 years, they’ve picked up and delivered an extraordinary 50,000 second-hand books to the Mercat Bookshop, owned by Aberdeen charity VSA.

“We just started helping when the shop was on King Street,” says Helen, 78. “They had nobody to pick up books. We carried on, and we’re still at it.”

While Helen does the organising, Bob is the muscle.

A sprightly 79, he’s still lugging book-filled boxes into the boot of his car for the journey to the bookshop on Castlegate at the bottom of Union Street.

He used to tackle all donations, some of which end up for sale in the Mercat for as little as 20p.

He recalls the 300 or so books a local Scout group offered up — Bob had to bring a trailer to fit them all in.

Over the years, though, he and Helen have had to temper expectations.

“We’ve had to cut down because we are getting on a bit,” says Helen, who is still recovering from two hip replacements.

And they won’t pick up from multi-story flats anymore, not since they got stuck in a lift for 40 minutes.

“The fire brigade came so they stopped the lifts,” Bob explains. “We couldn’t get out.”

Decades of volunteering for Aberdeen charity bookshop

What keeps them going as they near their ninth decade is a love of meeting people. They have their regulars, who donate a steady stream of books. But there are always new faces, and new homes to visit.

The job has taken them into some of Aberdeen’s grandest houses and smallest council flats — and Helen is always happy to chat.

“I’ll speak to anybody,” Helen smiles. “Sometimes you go for ‘just a pick-up’ and you’re there half an hour. It’s surprising how lonely folk can be these days.”

Helen’s years as a police matron — assisting police with the search, supervision and escorting female and child prisoners — taught her not to judge.

“There but for the grace go any of us,” she says. “You don’t know people’s circumstances.”

Bob’s past is just as colourful. Lead guitar in a local band he spent a lot of the 1960s in London, rubbing elbows and drinking pints with rock royalty.

“I knew Stuart Henry, the DJ from [pirate station] Radio Caroline,” he says. “I used to sit and drink with Jimi Hendrix and Keith Moon. I knew quite a lot of those guys.”

From rock gigs to charity runs: Bob and Helen’s remarkable journey

These days, the pair make do with a quieter life.

They get their excitement through delivering and reading books, with Helen mostly plumping for historical fiction from the likes of Nora Roberts and Philippa Gregory.

Bob enjoys reading about motoring and music — of course — but won’t say no to a good history book.

And because of their volunteering they know better than most the power of books, and what they can do for a reader, especially those from an older generation more at risk of loneliness than ever before.

‘It’s surprising how lonely folk can be in this day and age,” Helen says. “It’s horrible.”

It was the VSA’s role in challenging those loneliness figures that brought Helen and Bob to the charity in the first place.

In the 1990s Helen’s dad went into Crosby House, one of the care homes run by the VSA, and down the years she’s seen countless people helped by the charity.

Bob vividly recalls a moment of kindness from his childhood that sparked a life-long gratitude to the VSA’s mission.

“It would have been the 1940s or 50s and my mum took me to a VSA room,” he says. “There were tea chests full of toys and the lady said, ‘Tell the children to pick one.’ I never forgot that.”

A lifetime of stories — and a few too many Harry Potters

Any debt has surely now been repaid in full — one book at a time. Proceeds from VSA’s shop feed straight back into its local services, which include mental health support, social care and community projects. Every penny is vital as the charity contends with an increasingly challenging fundraising backdrop.

Still, it hasn’t all been plain sailing for the book-loving couple. Over the years, a number of book fads have boosted their boot-loads, their capacity groaning under the weight of innumerable Da Vinci Codes or Twilights.

And the biggest? “Harry Potter” groans Helen, her mood darkening slightly, no doubt at the memory of those hefty wizarding tomes.

“You still see a bit of Harry Potter these days,” she says, before adding with relief: “But not as much as before.”