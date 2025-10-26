Review: Indian restaurant Moonlight still shines bright in Turriff’s dining scene

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Review: Indian restaurant Moonlight still shines bright in Turriff’s dining scene

Why does Moonlight remain a beloved Turriff restaurant? I headed back last weekend – for the first time in years – to find out...

Moonlight's menu takes inspiration from the coastal states of Goa and Kerala. Images: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
By Karla Sinclair

Over the years, my family has marked countless celebrations at Moonlight in Turriff. From milestone birthdays to big get-togethers, the Indian restaurant on Balmellie Street has long been our go-to.

My parents are regulars – so regular, in fact, that for a while, Saturday nights meant dinner at Moonlight followed by a tour of the town’s bars. They were part of the furniture.

It’s the kind of place where you know what to expect.

Moonlight is located on Balmellie Street in Turriff.

But I hadn’t been back since before the pandemic. With plenty of local buzz surrounding it, I was curious: does Moonlight still live up to the hype?

A packed dining room and service that still goes above and beyond

Last Saturday, my partner Josh and I booked a table for 7.45pm. Not exactly late by most standards, but for someone who usually eats before 6, I arrived famished – and half-expecting a quiet service.

I couldn’t have been more wrong – though not in a bad way.

The compact yet cosy dining room – decked out in royal blue and sunflower yellow, with cushioned leather seats and a feature wall mural glowing like a full moon – was packed. Not a single empty table in sight.

The feature wall mural.

We were greeted with a smile and escorted to our table.

It quickly became clear that the table, tucked by the kitchen door, wasn’t part of the original floor plan. We suspected it had been added at the last minute, which, given our short notice, felt fair enough.

Still, after our water and Cobra beers (£6.95 each) arrived and a nearby table cleared by the window, a member of staff asked if we’d like to move to a more comfortable spot once our starter was ready.

Josh and I were seated next to the window for the majority of our stay.

We happily agreed.

Given its location, we did feel a little in the way as waiters weaved past with plates. But the team handled it with all their usual warmth and efficiency.

The service at Moonlight has always gone above and beyond, and that clearly hasn’t changed.

Looking around, I recognised more than a few familiar faces. Moonlight, it seems, remains a firm favourite with locals.

Popadoms and condiments set the stage for a classic Indian meal

Within minutes, a basket of four thin, crisp popadoms (£1.20 each) landed on the table, accompanied by the usual trio of sauces and chutneys (£2.75), each glistening under the restaurant’s warm lighting.

They included a cool and refreshing mint yoghurt sauce (raita), a sweet and tangy mango chutney, and a punchy chopped onion chutney with just enough bite.

I adored all three condiments, but the mango chutney stood out.

The mango chutney was my favourite. Its syrupy sweetness and sticky texture meant it clung to every shred of popadom.

Josh, however, had a different approach: mix all three. Each offered a distinctive flavour profile, and when combined, they create a surprisingly well-balanced mouthful – cool, sweet and sharp.

As I browsed the expansive menu, I heard the first delicate popadom snap. It marked the start of our classic Indian meal.

Sampling the mixed starter platter at Moonlight in Turriff

Josh entered the restaurant knowing exactly what he wanted to order. I, on the other hand, was undecided – except for one thing. The mixed starter (£4.95) had my name written all over it.

It’s the perfect way to sample a variety of classic appetizers in one dish, and at a fantastic price.

True to form, Moonlight’s service was swift and efficient. Our starter, accompanied by a crisp side salad, arrived promptly.

Our mixed starter was perfect for sharing.

The platter featured a deep-fried, triangular samosa featuring a steamy, lightly-spiced mix of potatoes, peas, and minced meat, delivering a mouth-watering aromatic punch.

Alongside it were golden-brown chicken pakoras and two vegetable pakoras. The chicken pakoras offered a slight crunch, while the vegetable pakoras were softer and slightly sweet – a contrast I appreciated.

Clearly, my sweet tooth was in need of some attention.

We dipped the assorted bites into the leftover trio of sauces and chutneys from our popadoms, adding an extra layer of flavour to each mouthful.

‘Exactly what I was craving’: Our hearty curries and satisfying sides

Now, the mains.

Josh’s chicken balti Lahore (£11.95), ordered on his dad’s recommendation, and my lamb jaipuri looked strikingly similar – both rustic orange in colour with thick, hearty sauces.

Josh’s chicken was juicy and tender.

The bowls were generously filled, nearly overflowing.

Josh’s chicken pieces were juicy and tender, simmered in a robust sauce of spices, onions, and garlic. The curry was velvety, with a gentle heat that warmed the tongue and lingered just enough – not overpoweringly spicy, but satisfying.

My lamb jaipuri (£11.95), topped with a sprinkling of fresh coriander, was equally rich and comforting. While I don’t often indulge in lamb, it’s my go-to when enjoying Indian cuisine.

And I was glad I chose it this time.

The veggies and meat in my jaipuri were cooked perfectly.

At first glance, the dish seemed packed with onions and mushrooms, making me wonder where the meat was. But the tender, slow-cooked lamb pieces were plentiful, perfectly cooked alongside the vegetables.

I loved how the natural gaminess of the lamb balanced beautifully with the creamy sauce and the subtle caramel notes of the onion.

The curry finished with a smoky depth.

My curry was topped with a sprinkling of coriander.

To accompany our mains, we shared fluffy egg fried rice (£4.50), its warm, golden-yellow hue flecked with fine strands of scrambled egg. It provided a gentle, mild savoury base to complement the bold flavours.

We also ordered chips (£3.75), along with garlic and cheese naan, and peshwari and honey naan (£4.25 each).

The peshwari and honey naan was incredible – exactly what I was craving. Each bite offered a delightful contrast of soft bread with a rich, nutty and fruity filling.

Consider my sweet tooth officially curbed.

We also tucked into egg fried rice, and two naan breads.

Josh’s garlic and cheese naan was generously topped with gooey cheese and freshly minced garlic. He scoffed the lot.

We did, however, have no choice but to take a doggy bag home with us.

Verdict

Returning to Moonlight in Turriff after years, it was easy to see why this Indian restaurant remains a local favourite.

The bustling, cosy dining room and attentive service made for a fantastic experience.

We tucked into a variety of classic bites and generous, flavour-packed mains. What more could you want?

Inside Moonlight in Turriff.

Moonlight continues to impress with its consistent food quality and welcoming hospitality. Whether celebrating a special occasion or simply dining out, it’s a dependable and delicious choice in Aberdeenshire.

For anyone unfamiliar with the dining scene in my hometown, Turriff, I strongly recommend discovering the vibrant flavours of Moonlight.

Scores:

Food: 4.5/5

Service: 5/5

Atmosphere: 4.5/5

Information

Address: 34 Balmellie Street, Turriff AB53 4DU

T: 01888 562636

W: moonlightturriff.co.uk

Price: £67.05 for popadoms and chutney, one starter, two mains, three sides and two bottles of beer.

Disabled access: Yes.

Dog friendly: Yes.

