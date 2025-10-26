Review: Indian restaurant Moonlight still shines bright in Turriff’s dining scene

Over the years, my family has marked countless celebrations at Moonlight in Turriff. From milestone birthdays to big get-togethers, the Indian restaurant on Balmellie Street has long been our go-to.

My parents are regulars – so regular, in fact, that for a while, Saturday nights meant dinner at Moonlight followed by a tour of the town’s bars. They were part of the furniture.

It’s the kind of place where you know what to expect.

But I hadn’t been back since before the pandemic. With plenty of local buzz surrounding it, I was curious: does Moonlight still live up to the hype?

A packed dining room and service that still goes above and beyond

Last Saturday, my partner Josh and I booked a table for 7.45pm. Not exactly late by most standards, but for someone who usually eats before 6, I arrived famished – and half-expecting a quiet service.

I couldn’t have been more wrong – though not in a bad way.

The compact yet cosy dining room – decked out in royal blue and sunflower yellow, with cushioned leather seats and a feature wall mural glowing like a full moon – was packed. Not a single empty table in sight.

We were greeted with a smile and escorted to our table.

It quickly became clear that the table, tucked by the kitchen door, wasn’t part of the original floor plan. We suspected it had been added at the last minute, which, given our short notice, felt fair enough.

Still, after our water and Cobra beers (£6.95 each) arrived and a nearby table cleared by the window, a member of staff asked if we’d like to move to a more comfortable spot once our starter was ready.

We happily agreed.

Given its location, we did feel a little in the way as waiters weaved past with plates. But the team handled it with all their usual warmth and efficiency.

The service at Moonlight has always gone above and beyond, and that clearly hasn’t changed.

Looking around, I recognised more than a few familiar faces. Moonlight, it seems, remains a firm favourite with locals.

Popadoms and condiments set the stage for a classic Indian meal

Within minutes, a basket of four thin, crisp popadoms (£1.20 each) landed on the table, accompanied by the usual trio of sauces and chutneys (£2.75), each glistening under the restaurant’s warm lighting.

They included a cool and refreshing mint yoghurt sauce (raita), a sweet and tangy mango chutney, and a punchy chopped onion chutney with just enough bite.

The mango chutney was my favourite. Its syrupy sweetness and sticky texture meant it clung to every shred of popadom.

Josh, however, had a different approach: mix all three. Each offered a distinctive flavour profile, and when combined, they create a surprisingly well-balanced mouthful – cool, sweet and sharp.

As I browsed the expansive menu, I heard the first delicate popadom snap. It marked the start of our classic Indian meal.

Sampling the mixed starter platter at Moonlight in Turriff

Josh entered the restaurant knowing exactly what he wanted to order. I, on the other hand, was undecided – except for one thing. The mixed starter (£4.95) had my name written all over it.

It’s the perfect way to sample a variety of classic appetizers in one dish, and at a fantastic price.

True to form, Moonlight’s service was swift and efficient. Our starter, accompanied by a crisp side salad, arrived promptly.

The platter featured a deep-fried, triangular samosa featuring a steamy, lightly-spiced mix of potatoes, peas, and minced meat, delivering a mouth-watering aromatic punch.

Alongside it were golden-brown chicken pakoras and two vegetable pakoras. The chicken pakoras offered a slight crunch, while the vegetable pakoras were softer and slightly sweet – a contrast I appreciated.

Clearly, my sweet tooth was in need of some attention.

We dipped the assorted bites into the leftover trio of sauces and chutneys from our popadoms, adding an extra layer of flavour to each mouthful.

‘Exactly what I was craving’: Our hearty curries and satisfying sides

Now, the mains.

Josh’s chicken balti Lahore (£11.95), ordered on his dad’s recommendation, and my lamb jaipuri looked strikingly similar – both rustic orange in colour with thick, hearty sauces.

The bowls were generously filled, nearly overflowing.

Josh’s chicken pieces were juicy and tender, simmered in a robust sauce of spices, onions, and garlic. The curry was velvety, with a gentle heat that warmed the tongue and lingered just enough – not overpoweringly spicy, but satisfying.

My lamb jaipuri (£11.95), topped with a sprinkling of fresh coriander, was equally rich and comforting. While I don’t often indulge in lamb, it’s my go-to when enjoying Indian cuisine.

And I was glad I chose it this time.

At first glance, the dish seemed packed with onions and mushrooms, making me wonder where the meat was. But the tender, slow-cooked lamb pieces were plentiful, perfectly cooked alongside the vegetables.

I loved how the natural gaminess of the lamb balanced beautifully with the creamy sauce and the subtle caramel notes of the onion.

The curry finished with a smoky depth.

To accompany our mains, we shared fluffy egg fried rice (£4.50), its warm, golden-yellow hue flecked with fine strands of scrambled egg. It provided a gentle, mild savoury base to complement the bold flavours.

We also ordered chips (£3.75), along with garlic and cheese naan, and peshwari and honey naan (£4.25 each).

The peshwari and honey naan was incredible – exactly what I was craving. Each bite offered a delightful contrast of soft bread with a rich, nutty and fruity filling.

Consider my sweet tooth officially curbed.

Josh’s garlic and cheese naan was generously topped with gooey cheese and freshly minced garlic. He scoffed the lot.

We did, however, have no choice but to take a doggy bag home with us.

Verdict

Returning to Moonlight in Turriff after years, it was easy to see why this Indian restaurant remains a local favourite.

The bustling, cosy dining room and attentive service made for a fantastic experience.

We tucked into a variety of classic bites and generous, flavour-packed mains. What more could you want?

Moonlight continues to impress with its consistent food quality and welcoming hospitality. Whether celebrating a special occasion or simply dining out, it’s a dependable and delicious choice in Aberdeenshire.

For anyone unfamiliar with the dining scene in my hometown, Turriff, I strongly recommend discovering the vibrant flavours of Moonlight.

Scores:

Food: 4.5/5

Service: 5/5

Atmosphere: 4.5/5

Information

Address: 34 Balmellie Street, Turriff AB53 4DU

T: 01888 562636

W: moonlightturriff.co.uk

Price: £67.05 for popadoms and chutney, one starter, two mains, three sides and two bottles of beer.

Disabled access: Yes.

Dog friendly: Yes.

More restaurant reviews: