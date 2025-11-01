Four Aberdeen care home residents share their perspectives on life

We often look ahead – chasing what’s next, what’s new. But some of the most meaningful insights come from those who’ve already walked the path.

That thought stayed with me as I stepped into Laurels Lodge Care Home in Aberdeen, a place that, despite its title, many residents now simply call “home.”

I spent an afternoon with four of them – Pat, Doris, Phyllis, and Peter – who shared their stories that stretched across generations.

They spoke of love, loss, their younger days, memories of an Aberdeen that once was, and the quiet kind of wisdom only time can teach.

‘It’s not a care home – it’s my home’

All settled and comfortable in the home’s designated “sensory room”, I heard the occasional teacup clink, the roll of trolleys and the low hum of conversations along the hallway.

While each resident’s story is their own, they came together like chapters of the same book – full of warmth, grit and humour.

“People say, ‘you’re in a care home’,” Pat Benzie said, with a knowing smile.

“But it’s not, it’s my home. I never look at the ‘care’ bit because I behave myself.”

Pat was joined by carer Cevan Mair during our chat and it was clear the two have a warm friendship.

Like her fellow residents, she made me feel instantly welcome.

Born in Dundee as the youngest of nine, Pat remembers being “spoilt rotten” – and makes no apologies for it.

“It didn’t do me any harm,” she said.

From youth club dances to quiet Tesco walks

She met her husband, Frank, at a youth club dance, or another social event. The exact memory is fuzzy but the feeling is not.

“I saw him and thought, ‘he’s the one for me’. He was the only boyfriend I ever had, really. We were together a long time.

“I’m not the kind of person to go with someone a long time and not get married. Either that (marriage) or throw them oot!”

Frank passed away around four years ago but the memories linger: “Loads of them. Waiting for him to get home from work, have our supper together, then go to bed,” she said with a wink.

These days, Pat enjoys daily walks with Cevan to Tesco or down by the River Don. She told me about her favourite shop, Marks & Spencer, where she spent many years working.

Phyllis Lesley, born in Woodside, Aberdeen, also carries a story of love and heartache.

“I had a partner. Bob was his name but he died when he was 33. It wasn’t a good time,” she said quietly, eyes drifting toward a memory only she could see.

Her past includes loss but not bitterness.

Like Pat, Phyllis was the youngest sibling, where she “got spoilt, yes, but also told what to do”.

No matter the distance, Aberdeen always called them home

Seated next to Phyllis was Peter Cowe, who was born in Edinburgh but spent most of his life in the Granite City, or out at sea.

“I was a trawlerman. It was the only job I ever had,” Peter said.

He travelled to places like Iceland, Shetland and the Faroe Islands.

The trawlerman’s life meant long stretches away from his family – sometimes 10 days, sometimes a fortnight. But he spoke of it not as sacrifice but as fact.

“That was life,” he shrugged.

At one stage, Peter lived in Castlehill Barracks with his wife and their six children, before moving to Torry.

Phyllis also recalled working in Canada when she was younger.

“People were really nice there,” she said.

‘We liked going to The Tivoli… and the pictures on a Sunday’

When asked about their childhoods, their answers often came with laughter.

Peter said: “I had two brothers and three sisters. Did I get on with them? Aye. Well, you had to back then.

“We liked going to The Tivoli during the week with our parents and going to the pictures on a Sunday.”

For Doris Dalziel, home was once Eyemouth. Her childhood was filled with closeness and comfort.

“When I was a wee girl being brought up there, that was nice,” she said, her face lighting up.

Living each day fully at Laurels Lodge

As for the present, “I’ve never got up in the morning thinking ‘ugh’,” Pat said firmly.

“I get up, get on with it, and go for a walk. I’m very happy here.”

She paused.

“I’ve had a great life and I’m still enjoying it. I would go through it all again, no problem.”

And when I asked what advice she might give to the younger generation today, her answer wasn’t rehearsed – it was real.

“Oh no,” Pat laughed. “I need some advice myself.”

Doris, after a thoughtful pause, said: “Quite honestly, I don’t know. I’m finding my way as I go along.”

Peter, ever practical, had a firmer take: “You’d hae to bring back discipline.”

A care home made by stories and staff

Their stories aren’t just from the past, they’re still happening.

Doris has two sons, Stewart and David. David works at The Press and Journal, just like Pat’s late husband Frank once did.

“I’ve had happy times. It hasn’t been happy all the time but I try to remember the good memories. I’ve been very lucky,” said Doris.

While the pace at Laurels Lodge on Station Road may be slower now, there’s movement there in conversations and laughs over cups of tea, in memories, and in quiet walks to Tesco.

Life has taken a gentle rhythm. But the energy and warmth felt throughout the home is largely down to its 61 dedicated staff members, many of whom have been part of it for decades.

Home manager Sheila Gesma will mark 25 years of service this November.

Amanda Yeats and Lisa Middleton have worked there for 26 years and 20 years, respectively. Along with Sheila and Cevan, they are among those credited with making Laurels Lodge what it is.

As I went to leave, each resident I’d met gave a wave or a smile. A few staff members paused in the corridor to say goodbye – small gestures that spoke volumes about the sense of community at Laurels Lodge.

I was grateful for the glimpse into their worlds. I found myself thinking of my own grandparents, some no longer here, and all the questions I never thought to ask.

The past can’t answer back, but it still reminds us to listen while we have the chance.

